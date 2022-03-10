Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CHARLOTTE'S WEB BAND
Charlotte's Web Band will perform at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel Bossier City Louisiana on Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Charlotte's Web Band is a 3-piece popular covers band featuring Charlotte Jones, singer and guitarist; Andy Stewart, drums and backing vocals; and Dave Milton, bass and backing vocals.
BATTLE OF THE GUMBO
Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ) is hosting the 9th Annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators, a gumbo cook-off fundraiser, to help abused, neglected and at-risk children throughout Northwest Louisiana. This cook-off will be held on Saturday, March 12 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport from noon - 4:30 p.m. We are ALL ready to get back to sampling some of the best gumbos from all over Louisiana and the surrounding states. The event will feature approximately 50+ gumbo teams battling for victory and a team of judges deciding who will be crowned “Ultimate Gumbo Gladiator.”
BEST IN SHEAUX
Best in Sheaux 2022 will be held at Shreveport Riverview Hall on Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.00.
The William A. Robinson Foundation will present Haute Dogue, an incredible evening of dogs, drinks, delicious eats, a fabulous raffle, silent auction items and more.
Click here to purchase tickets.
GO FOR THE GOLD
Go for the Gold is The Arc Caddo-Bossier's annual 5k/Fun Run that benefits our children's services program, Goldman School and Child Development Center. This 5k/Fun Run will be held on Saturday, March 12 at A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport, starting at 8:00 a.m.
Goldman School, the founding program of The Arc Caddo-Bossier, provides childcare and early learning for children (0-5) with and without disabilities, allowing them to learn and grow together in an inclusive environment. We will be joined by Ainsley's Angels of Northwest Louisiana on race day. Many of their Angel runners and riders participate in the race each year. Join us as a race participant or a ghost runner and support the vital services that the Goldman School provides for children and families in our community!
Click here to purchase tickets.
HEELS UP
The 6th Annual Heels Up Half Marathon & Relay will take place on March 12, 2022 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The beautiful 13.1 mile race throughout south Shreveport neighborhoods begins and ends at Provenance Community.
Proceeds from this race supports The Hub Urban Ministries, Purchased: Not for Sale. Every dollar raised ensures that we can serve women and children trapped in the sex industry and victims of human trafficking. Purchased: Not for Sale exists to connect women in the sex industry and victims of sex trafficking to rescue, relationships, resources and recovery, all things necessary to break free from the bondage they are in and live the life God created them to live.
This year we are going to have a neighborhood competition. So support your neighborhood and make sure to enter the name of that particular neighborhood to help them win.
Click here for more info.
SHREVEPORT CARD SHOW
2nd Semi-Annual Shreveport Card Show is back and bigger than ever! This time around we’re having a TWO-DAY show with 80 tables! Mark your calendars for the big event! March 12th & 13th!! Admission is $2.
GEORGE DEMENT MATCH
The 5th Annual George Dement Classic will be held at The Lot Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 12 at 1 pm. Tickets are $10 and up.
The Annual George Dement Classic will feature Live Boxing Entertainment, this will be a fun filled weekend for all ages at the Largest Patio in Louisiana.
Click here to purchase tickets.
MARATHON AND RELAY
The 6th annual Marathon Relay will be held at the Provenance in Shreveport on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $35 and up.
The 6th Annual Heels Up Half Marathon and Relay race supports The Hub Urban Ministries. The Race will begin and end at the Provenance Community 13.1 miles throughout south Shreveport neighborhoods.
Click here to purchase tickets.
TINY TOTS
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host Tiny Tots Concerts featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13 from 2-4 p.m. Tiny Tots Concerts are designed to provide cultivating music appreciation for children, while enhancing their education through engaging, interactive experiences with orchestral music.
The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will perform themed music, while children will be encouraged to clap their hands, stomp their feet and sing along to some of their favorite cartoons or animated movies. Kids will also have an opportunity to meet some of Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation favorite nature park animals, while enjoying face painting and other fun-filled activities.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST