SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
The 6th Annual Bowl A Rama will be held at All Star Lanes in Shreveport on Friday, March 18 at 2:30 pm. The entry fee is $25 per person.
Southern Hills Business Association Partners with All Star Lanes to host the annual BOWL-A-RAMA event.
This is a 9 Pin NO-Tap Tournament. In a no-tap format, strikes are awarded for any pin count at or above a certain score. That is, in 9-pin no-tap bowling, any bowler who knows down 9 or more pins on his or her first ball is awarded a strike. Winners are eligible for door prizes.
The 5th Annual Cane River Film Festival is coming to Historic downtown Natchitoches. The event will be two days, March 18 - 19, 2022. The days kick off at 10:00 am and ends at 10:00 pm. Day 1 kicks off with a welcome reception and ends with the opening VIP celebration. Day 2 starts with the film screening and award ceremony and ends with a meet & greet. Filmmakers will be competing for the grand prize of $1,500! Films submission deadline is February 22.
The Bossier Arts Council, Emerging Gallery Presents: Erica Branch, "Fantasy, Femme, Floral"
Artworks will be on display from Feb. 1 until March 31, 2022.
The opening reception will be Feb. 11, 2022 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Bossier City Battle Of The Badges will be held at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and up.
The Bossier City Battle of the Badges is where local first responders from the police and fire departments put on their gear, climb into the ring, and duke it out for bragging rights and charity. Come cheer for your local heroes.
The Bossier City Makers Fair returns to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
The event features a large all-handcrafted fair showcasing artisans selling everything from canvas and multimedia art, stained glass, canning, jewelry, knitting, fruits and veggies, salsa, upcycled furniture, artisan soap, pies and cookies, signs, clothing, food, candles, pottery, Food Trucks, Pizza, tacos, tamales, leather goods, wreaths, textiles, home décor, clothing, knives, ceramics, homemade artisan food, baked goods, honey, and more.
Grab a bite to eat, shop the handmade maker booths located around the entire boardwalk, and enjoy the atmosphere with live music, belly dancing, and fun activities for the whole family. Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on March 19, 2022.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor please visit our webpage at www.BossierCityMakersFair.com.
The Louisiana Redbud Festival will be held at Vivian Town Square in Vivian, Louisiana on Saturday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m. Admission is free.
The Louisiana Redbud festival will feature arts, crafts, food, entertainment and so much more.
The 7th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K,10K Race and Kids Fun Run will be held at First Baptist Church in Shreveport on Saturday, March 19 at 8 a.m. Registration is $10 and up.
The Shamrock Shuffle raises funds to provide scholarships and teacher grants to local military affiliated dependents.
White Lies Stage Play will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up.
White Lies is the story of a group of friends and family whose facades get exposed one by one… and the consequences are devastating. What happens when the lies are too big to forget?
Crawl the bricks of Front Street while enjoying food & drink specials along the way. This crawl is also a Poker Run, with prizes awarded to the best poker hand, best individual costume, and best group costume at the Finisher's Party. Grand prize will be a 47-inch TV, courtesy of EPICTOUCH! Additional random door prizes will be drawn throughout the night. Live music, free beer (2 per-person), event t-shirt and goody bag are also included for each registrant.
We will have a check-in party from 3-6pm on Friday, March 18 at Cane River Brewing. Pub Crawl participants can stop by, pick up their registration packet. The Lifeshare Blood Bus will be on site as well if you would like to donate blood.
For those unable to attend Friday, our Check-In/Packet Pick-Up will begin at 4pm on Saturday an end at 6pm. All cards must be turned in by 7pm to be eligible to win prizes. Deaf Jam will be this year's featured entertainment!
Since the dawn of time most faires have been based in the Medieval and Renaissance setting. However, history is repeating itself for the new era. The Viking Age over the past 10 years has slowly made itself more mainstream due to TV, movies, and historical discoveries.
Spring Awakening Festival is a faire in the Viking Age setting. The Viking Age was focused on family, discovering new lands, and expectation. This faire will be 100% family friendly. We will be expanding the traditional faire idea with more Scandinavian elements. This will be held Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 beginning at 10 a.m. at 6534 Hwy 43 S Jefferson, Tx.
We will be having Leatherworking, Blacksmithing, Woodworking, Folk Music, Family games and so much more!
Crawfest is a celebration of food, art, music, and community, held in Shreveport's historic Betty Virginia Park, March 18-20, 2022.
