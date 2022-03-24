Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
The 14th Annual Shreveport Blues Festival will be held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on
Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 and up.
The Shreveport Blues Festival will feature artist, Jeter Jones, T.K. Soul, Ronnie Bell, Tucka, J Wonn and
Pokey Bear.
Small event for small business owners to network . Showcasing their products and services while making connections and sales. This will be held Friday, MARCH 25 at 6 p.m. on 605 Bossier Street in Natchitoches.
Just like a flower we’re ready to connect & blossom?
If your are looking for some great products or just to network, this event will be Amazing?
There will be a great variety of products available for you to check out. FREE ENTRY and EVERYONE IS INVITED!
The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. With their performances synchronized to video projections of the original films, the band of six world-class professional musicians will lead you through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. Expect the unexpected from a repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation and elements of a musical circus. The Queen’s Cartoonists present a concert for everyone!
Presented by NewSong with Premier Productions, Winter Jam, Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, is back for 2022 with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts including KB and Colton Dixon. Sponsored by Compassion International and coupled with a $10 at the door donation, Winter Jam welcomes everyone to the “All Together Now” tour. This will be held on Friday, March 25 at the Brookshire's Grocery Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.
Louisiana Bigfoot Film Festival will be held at Shreveport Scottish Rite Temple on Saturday, March 26 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25.
LABFF is Bigfoot movies showing classics and current-day productions. LABFF will showcase four Bigfoot and mysterious creature films produced in the deep south United States for the entertainment of Bigfoot creature enthusiasts and audiences. Filmmakers and research enthusiasts in attendance will take audience questions to share experiences and their knowledge base on all things Bigfoot.
Shreveport Queens With Curves Fashion and Hair Show will be held at The State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and up.
GoodLyfe Fashion will feature Queens with Curves Fashion Models from the City of Shreveport displaying the finest fashion and hairstyles.
The American Rose Society (ARS) and American Rose Center (ARC) announce a new festival and marketplace for gardeners and rose lovers on Friday, March 25 from 12:30-4:30 and Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be held in conjunction with the ARS Gulf District Early Spring Workshop. The public is welcome to all programs each day for $5 per person.
Friday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 pm will feature programs on Growing Herbs, Growing Louisiana Iris, and Growing Old
Garden Roses. Guided tours of America’s Rose Garden will be offered, including a walk through the exciting new gardens
installed during the Great Garden Restoration Project. A rose arranging workshop will be held beginning at 1:00 pm.
Registration is required: contact Victoria at Victoria@rose.org
Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature programs every 30 minutes about topics such as General Rose
Care, Ideas for Garden Structures, using Louisiana Super Plants as Companion Plants, Recommended Old Garden
Roses and Recommended Modern Roses.
Saturday after 1 p.m. there will be demonstrations about how to propagate roses from cuttings and simple grafting
techniques, useful garden tools and gadgets, and a rose arranging demonstration.
The Antique Rose Emporium will be selling the 'McFarland' rose – the rose named for the Father of the American Rose
Society. A brilliant display is planted in our gardens. Plants of 'Peggy Martin' the rose known as “The Katrina Rose”,
'Belinda’s Dream' and other fine roses will be for sale. Vendors include Garrison’s Home & Market Showplace, The
Pysanky Nest, Mama’s Kettle Corn, Nancy Carol Books, Red River Leather and The Twisted Brownie, with more to be
announced. Vendors interested in participating should contact Victoria at Victoria@rose.org or phone 318-938-5402.
The Fast Cars and Food Trucks event will be held at the Sewing Shop in Shreve City on Sunday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Fast Cars and Food Trucks 6.0 will include the Car/Truck competition, SPL competition, prizes, raffles, food trucks, entertainment, and more. The show will be hosted in the Shreve-City Shopping Center. Register your ride for a chance to win awesome prizes. Show car early bird fee is only $20. Fee for those that register day of the show is $25.
Baby Shark Live the 2022 Splash Tour will be held on Saturday, March 26 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 1 p.m. and show begins at 2 p.m.
R&B Superstar group New Edition will be performing as part of The Culture Tour. Jodeci and Charlie Wilson joins New Edition in concert on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Doors open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Originally brought together in 1978, New Edition became incredibly popular in the 1980s. After a brief breakup, they returned to the recording studio in 1996. After six years away from the stage, they are back on tour.
