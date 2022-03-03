Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
ARTWALK
Stroll Crockett Street and see the many people and places that make downtown a cool and creative place to be. Stops will include Minicine?, Central ARTstation, Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, ShreveTowne Barber Shop, The Lot, Big Sun Studios, Cotton St. Farms, Lee Hardware Gallery, The Agora Borealis, Sanctuary Glass Studio, and the Korner Lounge. See art, listen to music, tour exhibits, eat and drink, see demonstrations, and learn about history, and it's FREE and family-friendly. Parking is also free on street after 5 p.m.
PARDI GRAS
The “Pardi” is coming back to Mardi Gras!!!
Join us on March 4th for "Pardi Gras 2022 - Flashback Friday" at the East Bank District's newest venue, Hurricane Alley LIVE!
Get ready for a combined experience of three amazing decades: the 80s, 90s, and 2000s! Look forward to a wonderful, new venue with a multitude of diverse entertainment, including DJ Jay Whatley, the Molly Ringwalds, The Chee-Weez and That Girl DJ!
This isn't your parent's Mardi Gras Bal! Come in your favorite decade-themed attire for a full night of amazing music, great food, awesome drinks and Pardi!
The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until midnight. Tickets will be $55 sold in advance. A diverse selection of food and dessert will be provided along with multiple cash bars!
Although this party is about having fun, it is also about giving back to the community. All of the proceeds from the event will be divided equally and donated to the following local non-profits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Association for the Blind, and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Must be 21 years old to enjoy the "Pardi".
Click here to purchase tickets.
WORLD OF WHEELS
Shreveport World of Wheels will be held at Shreveport Convention Center on Friday, March 4 from 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets for adults: $14.00, children 6-11: $6.00 and admission for children 5 and under is free. Advanced discount tickets are available at O'Reilly Auto Parts.
World of Wheels has paid tribute to the innovative workmanship that continuously re-invents and improves the vehicles of yesterday and today. World of Wheels in Shreveport is the undisputed leader in indoor custom car shows in the Louisiana area.
Hot rods are always at the heart of each show, but in recent years the composition has expanded to include manufacturers' displays. As a result, today’s shows appeal equally to those who own competition cars, specialty and concept vehicles, and those who dream about owning them.
PIE RUN
The Pie Run - Fun, 5k, 10K will be held at Southfield School in Shreveport on Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m.
Admission is free.
The Pie Run race will start and finish at Southfield School and will take runners through the beautiful South Highlands neighborhood. Come out and be a part of a great Shreveport tradition. Funds will be used to support faculty benefits, professional development, lab and athletic departments, classroom upgrades, facility and campus needs, security and safety at Southfield School. 10K top finishers will receive a cash prize and a commemorative glass. 5K top finishers will receive a gift card and a commemorative glass. Age group top finishers (men and women) will receive a commemorative glass.
CELEBRITY BASKETBALL GAME
WRLDINVSN would like you to come out to our March Madness Celebrity Basketball Game alongside reputable entrepreneurs, athletes, and entertainers. We have organized an afternoon filled with music, food, giveaways and MORE! The event will be held March 5, 2022 from 3PM-6PM in Ruston, LA at the new Ruston Sports Complex on our very own WRLDINVSN basketball court!
Click here to register.
MEMPHIS SOUL
Memphis Soul is a classy, high energy 8-piece group showcasing a distinctive sound and style inspired by such artists as Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Al Green, Sam Cooke, and Aretha Franklin. It will be held Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Marshall, Texas.
Click here to purchase tickets.
*FREE* 10 minute hydro massages and goodies bags filled with surprises and discounts for each attendee.
Have a TikTok//Instagram moment on our Hot pink runway carpet in front of our @mel_theartist_ mural.
Enjoy goodies made by Locals Favorites.
Try out our multiple top of the line tanning services and SO much more!
We can’t wait to meet you at our grand opening!
This will be held at 1100 E Grand Ave, Marshall, TX.
LONGVIEW CINDERELLA
Longview Ballet Theatre and Ballet West II are proud to present a magical retelling of Cinderella, March 4-6, 2022 in Longview, Texas starting at 2 p.m. Thirty local dancers will join the cast from Ballet West II as fairies, mice, butterflies, ponies and more. Choreographed by Ballet West Principal Ballet Master, Pamela Robinson Harris, this beautiful family series ballet is filled with magic, humor and a timeless love story. Gather your family and friends and join us for this fabulous fairy tale event.
The Belcher Center Box Office is the only authorized agent for ticket sales to Belcher Center events. Purchasing tickets through secondary sites or any other seller is at your own risk. Depending upon the circumstances, the Belcher Center may not be able to honor tickets purchased through secondary sellers.
Click here to purchase tickets.
ZONTA ANTIQUE SHOW
The Zonta Antique Show will be Friday - Saturday, March 4-5, from 10AM to 5PM and Sunday, March 6, from 11AM to 4PM inside the temperature-controlled Maude Cobb Convention Center located at 100 Grand Blvd in Longview, Texas. Over 50 exhibitors from numerous states will bring beautiful antiques to fill Maude Cobb.
The Zonta Tea Room and Pie Bar will be waiting on you with great food and the most delicious pies!
Admission is $10 and is good all weekend! Parking is free!
The funds raised from this event support non-profit organizations that support the needs of women and children.
WINE AND JAZZ GALA
Attendees are invited to enjoy expertly selected wine and gourmet food pairings, while enjoying live music from the extraordinarily talented Candace Taylor & Trio, a silent auction and a live painting with Joseph Raymond! Wines will be paired with each gourmet item prepared by some of the area's top chefs. This is an event you don't want to miss! It will be held, Friday March 4 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at The Silvermoon on Broad, 217 West Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Click here to purchase tickets.
BOOTHILL SPEEDWAY
Things are revving up at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood March 3-5. This weekend marks the opening of the 2022 racing season there. It's also the 3rd Annual Ronny Adams Memorial, and they'll be celebrating 50 years of racing at the track. Click here for more info.
