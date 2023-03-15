Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
THE CANDLE POURING EXPERIENCE
- March 16, 2023
- 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
- 717 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (312) 806-7977
- Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center
- $49.99
As you walk through our doors, grab a seat at your station and let our staff guide you through the process. You will start at The Scent Bar, where you can smell all of our amazing scents. Smell as many as you like, and jot down the ones you love on your fragrance sheet, a Clean Slate Botanicals staff member can help guide you in selecting up to three of your favorite scents to blend together. Afterward, hand your clipboard over to a team member and stop in to the Clean Slate Botanical storefront and choose the perfect vessel. A team member will then assist you in pouring your custom fragrance mixture with your melted candle wax. When you are done combining the two, you will pour your candle mixture into your vessel and you can leave the rest to us! Your candle will be ready to pick up in 24 hours and ready to burn in 5 days.
CRAWFEST 2023
- March 17, 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 3901 Fairfield Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- Betty Virginia Park
- $10 and up
Crawfest 2023 will be held at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport on Friday, March 17 from 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and up.
Get ready for a full weekend of live music, food, art, drink, and fun in the park. Crawfest is the first festival of its kind ever to be held in Shreveport’s historic Betty Virginia Park. Crawfest is a celebration of food, music, and community.
PADDY IN THE PLAZA
- March 17, 2023
- 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Festival Plaza
- $10
Paddy in the Plaza returns to Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m.
This St. Patrick's Day party will feature three different entertainers, food trucks and fun! Advance tickets are $10 and day-of-event tickets are $15.
SHOP TIL YOU DROP RETAIL MARKET
- March 17, 2023
- 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 470-6714 / 318-564-9489
- Bossier Civic Center
- $4.00 admission, free for children ages 10 and under
Shop Til You Drop is a fun and fabulous shopping event. This show features an eclectic mix of handcrafted items, specialty women's and children's boutiques, tasty foods, spring and home decor, magnetic jewelry, personalized items, hair bows, small home-based businesses, unique gift items and so much more. Easter Bunny will be there for the kids on Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Lots of shopping! Lots of fun for everyone! If you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit our website at www.dphbshowsshoptillyoudrop.com. For more information on what you may find at this March show, visit www.dphbshowsshoptillyoudrop.com.
BPCC BASEBALL GAME VS. PANOLA COLLEGE
- March 18, 2023
- 1:00 PM
- 6220 E Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- $10 for adults and admission is free for children 4 and under
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers baseball team will play Panola College in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the BPCC Baseball Field, located on the BPCC campus in Bossier City. Tickets are $10 for adults and admission is free for children ages 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the game. Food and beverages can be purchased at the concession stand.
BPCC Cavaliers baseball games are a great experience for families and friends. Come support the Cavs as they take on their opponent.
CHASIN' BENJAMINS AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- March 18, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- Free
Chasin' Benjamins will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Chasin' Benjamins will perform a mix of classic rock, country and R&B. They are ready to bring you a show you will never forget!
COLOR ME ROCK!
- March 18, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- 810 E 70th St., 2nd Floor, Shreveport, LA 71104
- $12 and up
Color Me Rock! paint event will be held at La Beau Studio in Shreveport on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $12 and up.
Spend Saturday afternoon painting a few rocks with local artist Karen La Beau. Each participant will paint three rocks, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Parents not painting will not need a ticket.
318 DAY FESTIVAL
- March 18, 2023
- 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- 869 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Common
- Free
318 Day is a day-long festival in Caddo Common Park that celebrates what makes our city, parish, and region great: the food, the music, and the art. The event is free to the public.
6 local performing artists and bands will be featured. The festival will kick off with Dirty Redd Band and headlined by Front Cover Band! In addition to fantastic food trucks and vendors, 318 Day will feature an artist row to highlight our local visual artists.
CHICAGO THE MUSICAL
- March 19, 2023
- 8:00 PM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-8555
- The Strand Theatre
- $30 and up
Chicago the Musical will be held at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 and up.
After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
