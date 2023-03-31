What's Happening graphic

CHRISTOPHER GATES AT THE MARKET

  • March 31, 2023
  • 6:30 PM
  •  10539 Norris Ferry Road 
    Shreveport, LA 71106
  • Free

Christopher Gates will perform at The Market Restaurant in Shreveport on Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. Adult admission is free.

Enjoy live music with entertainer singer and songwriter Christopher Gates. Christopher Gates performs country, Southern, rock and Americana music.

MILJENKO MATIJEVIC (THE VOICE OF STEELHEART)

  • March 31, 2023
  • 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
  •  400 Crockett St 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • $25 and up

Shreve Station is thrilled to host one of the greatest voices in rock, Miljenko Matijevic, on Friday, March 31! This up close and personal night of rock will include an additional performance by Michael DeArmond. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Food will be available for purchase from food trucks Hippies & Cowboys and 318 Food Co.

THE BARKSDALE BUBBLE AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE

    • March 31, 2023
    • 7:00 PM
    •  315 Clyde Fant Pkwy 
      Shreveport, LA 71101
    •  Sam's Town Live
    • Free

The Barksdale Bubble band will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.

Keep the rain off your parade with one of the most high-energy party bands around. The Barksdale Bubble band performs a mix of 80s-modern party classics and several unique twists.

BERT KREISCHER: TOPS OFF WORLD TOUR

No April Fools here! Comedian Bert Kreischer's Tops Off World Tour is coming to Bossier City on April 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

DELILAH STAGE PLAY

  • April 1, 2023
  • 3:00 PM
  •  630 Barksdale Blvd 
    Bossier City, LA 71111
  • (318) 741-8310
  •  East Bank Theatre
  • $20 and up

Delilah Stage Play will be held at East Bank Theatre, located within the Bossier Arts Council in Bossier City on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and up.

Come out and experience this hit stage play by Jay Williamson. 

GEORGE DEMENT CLASSIC VI

  • April 1, 2023
  • 3:00 PM
  •  400 Crockett Street 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • $20

The George Dement Classic VI will be held at Shreve Station in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. Admission is $20.

Itinerary:

9-11 a.m. - Weigh-ins

1 p.m. - Coaches Meeting

2 p.m. - Physicals

3 p.m. - First Bell 

Food trucks 318 Food Co. and Hippies & Cowboys will be on the premises.

POWER & GRACE SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS LET IT GO

  • April 1, 2023
  • 2:00 PM
  •  619 Louisiana Ave 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 226-1481
  •  The Strand Theatre
  • $27 and up

Power and Grace School of Performing Arts Let it Go performance will be held at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $27 and up.

Let It Go performance is the tale of a snow queen original musical and dance production. Let it Go provides an exciting and refreshing new Broadway-style version, entertaining and fun for the entire family.

THE LOVERS AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE

  • April 1, 2023
  • 7:00 PM
  •  315 Clyde Fant Pkwy 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 424-7777
  •  Sam's Town Live
  • Free

The Lovers will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.

EASTER EGG HUNT & LADYBUG RELEASE

  • April 1, 2023
  • 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
  •  8877 Jefferson Paige Rd 
    Shreveport, LA 71119
  • (318) 532-5423
  •  American Rose Center
  • $10 per person/$25 per carload

The American Rose Center will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Ladybug Release on Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Shreveport. (The rain date is Sunday, April 2, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.) The day will feature Easter-themed games with prizes for small children to play, new games and relays for bigger children (cornhole, egg in spoon races) and face painting. Children can plant a sunflower to take home, do a nature scavenger hunt, and create art on our sidewalks. There will also be additional activities and information for guests. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and cost is $10 per person or $25 per carload.

