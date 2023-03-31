Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
CHRISTOPHER GATES AT THE MARKET
- March 31, 2023
- 6:30 PM
- 10539 Norris Ferry Road Shreveport, LA 71106
- Free
Christopher Gates will perform at The Market Restaurant in Shreveport on Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Enjoy live music with entertainer singer and songwriter Christopher Gates. Christopher Gates performs country, Southern, rock and Americana music.
MILJENKO MATIJEVIC (THE VOICE OF STEELHEART)
- March 31, 2023
- 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 400 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- $25 and up
Shreve Station is thrilled to host one of the greatest voices in rock, Miljenko Matijevic, on Friday, March 31! This up close and personal night of rock will include an additional performance by Michael DeArmond. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Food will be available for purchase from food trucks Hippies & Cowboys and 318 Food Co.
THE BARKSDALE BUBBLE AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- March 31, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Sam's Town Live
- Free
The Barksdale Bubble band will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Keep the rain off your parade with one of the most high-energy party bands around. The Barksdale Bubble band performs a mix of 80s-modern party classics and several unique twists.
BERT KREISCHER: TOPS OFF WORLD TOUR
- April 1, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- From $40
No April Fools here! Comedian Bert Kreischer's Tops Off World Tour is coming to Bossier City on April 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.
DELILAH STAGE PLAY
- April 1, 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 630 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 741-8310
- East Bank Theatre
- $20 and up
Delilah Stage Play will be held at East Bank Theatre, located within the Bossier Arts Council in Bossier City on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and up.
Come out and experience this hit stage play by Jay Williamson.
GEORGE DEMENT CLASSIC VI
- April 1, 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 400 Crockett Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- $20
The George Dement Classic VI will be held at Shreve Station in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. Admission is $20.
Itinerary:
9-11 a.m. - Weigh-ins
1 p.m. - Coaches Meeting
2 p.m. - Physicals
3 p.m. - First Bell
Food trucks 318 Food Co. and Hippies & Cowboys will be on the premises.
POWER & GRACE SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS LET IT GO
- April 1, 2023
- 2:00 PM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-1481
- The Strand Theatre
- $27 and up
Power and Grace School of Performing Arts Let it Go performance will be held at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $27 and up.
Let It Go performance is the tale of a snow queen original musical and dance production. Let it Go provides an exciting and refreshing new Broadway-style version, entertaining and fun for the entire family.
THE LOVERS AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- April 1, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- Free
The Lovers will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
EASTER EGG HUNT & LADYBUG RELEASE
- April 1, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd Shreveport, LA 71119
- (318) 532-5423
- American Rose Center
- $10 per person/$25 per carload
The American Rose Center will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Ladybug Release on Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Shreveport. (The rain date is Sunday, April 2, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.) The day will feature Easter-themed games with prizes for small children to play, new games and relays for bigger children (cornhole, egg in spoon races) and face painting. Children can plant a sunflower to take home, do a nature scavenger hunt, and create art on our sidewalks. There will also be additional activities and information for guests. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and cost is $10 per person or $25 per carload.
