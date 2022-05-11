Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
Backyard Books: Beeing at Norton will be held at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Want to spark your child’s imagination? Well, bring a blanket and join us on the lawn of the R.W. Norton Art Gallery for the RW Norton children's book reading. Fill their souls with the magic of timeless stories and join them as they revel in the mystery of a quiet walk in the woods. Each week, a different tale is accompanied by a hands-on activity and a garden quest. Participants will explore the museum’s enchanted gardens in search of magical items or beasts related to each week's tale. The books and activities are most appropriate for Pre-K through 3rd grade, but any age is welcome. Adults are strongly encouraged to partner with their children.
This is an outdoor event and a check-in table will be sited at the south end of the museum. Please be mindful that the museum is closed and there are no bathrooms or water fountains available. The length of the event will be between 30 and 45 minutes.
Tickets are limited. One activity and one garden quest packet will be available to the ticket holder upon arrival.
Mermaids, witches, and retro lovers... this is the event for you! Come celebrate with the cast and crew of Erzulie to welcome the much anticipated film release with Moth to Flame, Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight. This masquerade will be held at Phoenix Nightclub 2.0 at 400 Commerce Street in Shreveport on May 13 from 6-9:30 p.m.
Tickets get you into the mermaid masquerade party. You can look forward to movie screenings, Q&A with some of the cast and crew, as well as photo booth ops with the mermaids!
COSTUME CONTEST: Come in your best retro or mermaid costume. The winner gets some cool swag from our sponsors. For more information on the movie, please visit www.erzuliefilm.com.
Tickets are 15. Click here to purchase them.
Friday the 13th - It's one of the most important dates for all horror lovers and to celebrate, NecroManor Haunted House will be opening up for a Special Event!
Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk at 505 Boardwalk Blvd, we will open our doors on May, Friday the 13th, and Saturday the 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., but our lights will be OFF as customers are invited to make their way through our twisted halls in the Darkness!
Will you survive and make your way through, or succumb to the curse of the Unlucky 13?
Tickets are only $10.00 per person so come enjoy your night with us!
Click here to purchase tickets.
Kountry Wayne will perform at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and up.
Kountry Wayne was recently named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2021, Kountry Wayne (a.k.a. Wayne Colley) has garnered a loyal following from his widely popular digital sketches and hilarious standup, generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers within the entertainment industry as one of comedy’s most notable rising stars.
Tickets start at 20. Click here to purchase.
The 13th Annual ASEANA Spring Festival will be held at the Asian Gardens in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Learn about a variety of Asian cultures through food, art, dance, games, and martial arts at the ASEANA Spring Festival. Enjoy authentic cuisine from Vietnamese noodle soups to Philippino-style whole hog barbeque.
Chimp Chat is a special tour for an exclusive group of chimp lovers, with a behind-the-scenes look at life at the sanctuary and in-depth conversation with the experts on the Chimp Haven staff.
Chimp Chat attendees will enjoy:
A behind-the-scenes tour
Special presentation by Chimp Haven care staff
An up-close-and-personal glimpse at the Chimp Life
Private access to the Chimp Haven merch store.
Chimp Chat events are only for ages 10 and older. Admission is $75. Located at 13600 Chimpanzee Place in Keithville, LA from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Click here for tickets.
The Creative Ball is a celebration of creatives and community!
Join us for an extravagant night of elevated entertainment and fun! Featuring live performances, exclusive vendors, emceed by Sarina Styles, and an in-depth experience of The Creative, a J. Michael Photography Co Publication!
Dress in your best creative formal and help us celebrate the culmination of The Creative magazine, and give back to two great organizations, Reform Shreveport and The Shreveport Volunteer Network.
This event will be held at The Lot on Saturday, May 14th from 7-11 at 400 Crockett St Shreveport, LA at $50 general admission, $75 VIP. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.
The Enchanted Evening Adult Prom will be held at Bally's Shreveport Casino and Hotel (formerly Eldorado Casino Shreveport) on Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m., Adult tickets are $40 and up.
Prepare for a magical enchanted evening, where indulgence is strongly suggested. The Enchanted Evening Adult Prom will give you the opportunity to get dressed up, enjoy the evening and listen to some great music. The band Tipsey will perform.
Click here to purchase.
The Miss BPCC and Miss Tiny Cavalier pageant will be held Saturday, May 14 at Bossier Parish Community College at 6220 East Texas Street beginning at 6 p.m.
A tradition since 1990, a pageant is held annually in the spring to select a student to represent Bossier Parish Community College as a hostess, spokesperson, and ambassador both on campus and in the community. Contestants are judged on leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, citizenship, service to the college and the community, poise, personality, professionalism, ability to express opinions and thoughts in a clear and articulate manner, as well as personal presentation and attractiveness. The titleholder is expected to be a person of high moral character and a student with a great deal of school pride and spirit. This role requires some public speaking, and any student interested in applying should feel comfortable in the public eye. Contestants may enter the pageant twice. Various prizes are awarded including a full-tuition waiver plus books for the titleholder.
In conjunction with the Ms. BPCC pageant, the college also hosts a Miss Tiny Cavalier competition. This is an all-natural pageant with the objective of selecting a young lady to represent Bossier Parish Community College alongside Ms. BPCC in her year of service. This is not the typical “Toddlers and Tiaras” style pageant. It showcases the natural beauty of the child and allows the child’s individual personality to shine through. Contestants are judged on beauty/appearance, personality, projection, and poise; and, various prizes are awarded.
