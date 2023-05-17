SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
48th Annual Blanchard Poke Salad Festival
The 48th Annual Blanchard Poke Salad Festival will be held in Blanchard Louisiana, May 18 thru May 20 at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
The Blanchard Poke Salad Festival is incorporating past and present fun activities for all. Come enjoy live entertainment, and numerous activities for kids. The highlights of the Poke Salad Festival is the Parade, hosted by Blanchard's own "Lovable" Larry Ryan, which travels through downtown Blanchard on Saturday May 20th, starting at 10:00 AM in front of Blanchard Elementary School.
2nd Annual Gem Show
Friday, May 19 · 10am - 5pm CDT
Calling all color lovers! Join us Friday, May 19th from 10 am -5 pm for an amazing Gem Show! This is a very special opportunity to see an incredible collection of rough and faceted colored gemstones for ONE DAY ONLY! Learn the story behind them, and perhaps fall in love with one or more that you can’t live without!
Call To Reserve An Appointment (318) 747-3221.
FREE GIFT for All Confirmed and Kept Appointments!
Wine Down Jazz Night with Coconut Island!
Friday, May 19 · 5 - 9pm CDT
Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery 13983 Farm to Market Road 449 Hallsville, TX 75650
Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery hosts a monthly WINE DOWN featuring local musicians from East Texas. We celebrate our local talent and sip and see how good we have it here in the Piney Woods! Join us this month for a night of smooth sounds and smooth wine!
Fit For Life Sports Weekend will be hosting its 19th year for the Optimum Classic Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, Saturday, May 20, 2023.
This is an NPC/IFBB Amateur and Professional Bodybuilding competition. Hundreds of athletes from throughout the world and the U.S will be competing to win a Qualification for the Mr. Olympia Championships in Vegas. All amateur athletes are trying to qualify to compete in a national show. This is one of the most popular shows in the world. Athletes from Russia, Brazil, France, Spain, Croatia and New England could be competing.
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Ricky Lynn Gregg will perform at Sam's Town Live in Shreveport on Friday, May 19 at 7 pm. Adult admission is free.
Ricky Lynn Gregg is a rockin’ country artist with traditional values, who occasionally surprises everyone with his soulful blues. Ricky Lynn Gregg loves country music.
Art In Motion
Art in Motion Performance will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on
Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm and 7 p.m. Tickets are $27 and $22, Infant tickets under age 2 years is $7.
Power and Grace School of Performing Arts celebrates its 30th year with a special tribute to the art of dance. Whether you prefer the beauty of classical ballet, the rhythm of tap, the drama of contemporary, Broadway-style jazz, or the beat of hip-hop, there is something for everyone to enjoy in our 30th celebration of the performing arts.
Tennis Classes as Bill Cockrell Tennis Center
Beginner's tennis classes will be held at Bill Cockrell Tennis Center in Shreveport every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $5.
The Beginner's Tennis Class for tiny tots will begin at 8:30 a.m. and tennis aerobics for adults will begin at 9:15 a.m. The beginner's class is an introductory course teaching the fundamental skills of tennis.
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:30 AM
- 4109 Pines Rd Shreveport, LA 71119
- (318) 402-8831
- Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center
- $5 registration
Bossier City Farmers Market
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
We encourage everyone to bring their entire family to shop and support local.
For more information please visit our website: www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com
2nd Annual Encourage: A Community Mental Wellness Fair
May is Mental Health Awareness Month! To celebrate, The 2nd Annual Encourage: A Community Mental Wellness Fair returns Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Highland Center Gym in Shreveport. Mental health is not just about healing, it is also about self-care and wellness. Local self-care and mental health resources will be available. Presented by the Social Therapy Project, Encourage: A Community Mental Wellness Fair admission is free and open to the public. This event encourages us to:
- Learn about area resources
- Meet new people/network
- Take a break to have fun and eat treats
- Heal/grow together as a community
Door prizes, video games station, bouncy house, face painting, arts and crafts, and all sorts of games and prizes will be available at each table!
- May 20, 2023
- 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 520 Olive Street Shreveport, LA 71104
- (318) 200-0341
- Free
Family Adventure Day
Enjoy a day of fishing, canoeing, and archery. Rotate through activities at your leisure. All gear provided but you are welcome to bring your own.
Bring a picnic lunch.
Ages 6 & up only (no exceptions or tag-along younger siblings).
For additional information, call Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park at (318) 929-2806.
Commander Day
(5 more dates)
May 20, 12:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Shreveport, 1134 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105, USA
Every Saturday come hang out and play Commander for your chance at awesome raffle prizes!
This is a FREE weekly event!
How does it work? Show up, sign in, and earn prizes for playing casual Commander games!
Need more details?
- Show up at any point from open to close on Saturday and sign in with the Companion app to be added to our player list for the day.
- Every day that you are added to the player list over the course of the month will be an entry into a drawing that will be made over Facebook Live during the first week of the new month! This drawing is for a $50 Gift Card.
- If you play 4 games of Commander in a single day, roll for additional prizing and win an additional entry into our end of the month drawing! It is important to note that these games CANNOT be 1v1.
Cajun Navy 4th Annual Crawfish Cookoff
Saturday, 9 a.m. at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City.
$100 per team entry fee.
Blanchard, La Farmers Market & Trade Days
Sat, May 20, 1 – 5 PM
Pop-Up Park Picnic: Couple Date Night (Self-Guided)
POP-UP PICNIC IN THE PARK DATE NIGHT INCLUDES:
Enjoy a fun pop - up picnic sunset date for couples! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. At DNB the following is included in your digital date night box when we send it over with registration, to create a night to remember!!
1. QUALITY TIME - DISCOUNT CODE TOWARD FOOD DELIVERY TO YOUR PARK OF CHOICE
2. ACTS OF SERVICE: CUSTOM COUPLE: E-COUPONS
3. GIFTS: DIGITAL LOVE JAR (& OPTIONAL BONUS VIRTUAL VISION BOARD!)
4. PHYSICAL TOUCH: COUPLE GAMES APP
5. WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: SPECIAL MESSAGES FOR LOVE JAR FOR YOUR DATE!
OUR DATE NIGHTS ARE BASED ON THE 10 LOVE STYLES, WHICH HAS EXPANDED ON NOT JUST HOW WE FEEL LOVE IN OUR RELATIONSHIP, BUT ALSO HOW WE CAN BUILD A RELATIONSHIP WE LOVE! SO IN ADDITION TO THESE WE ALSO INCLUDE FUN ACTIVITIES IN YOUR DIGITAL DATE CENTERED AROUND WELLNESS, FAITH, COMMUNICATION, FINANCES, & EMPOWERMENT!
Donation Ticket Info: Our digital date night box event ticket is valued over $20 so we appreciate all couples that able to support that amount - as it allows us to continue to bring creative fun outdoor dates for couples and ALL donations help us to keep this mission going! (ONE TICKET PER COUPLE) So tickets for our event are available to all couples for a donation of your choice. Have Fun!!
* Parking and/or park fees for the location you choose not included.
Shreveport Mavericks vs Wichita SkyKings
The Shreveport Mavericks basketball team will play the Wichita SkyKings at the Centenary Gold Dome in Shreveport on Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 and up.
- May 21, 2023
- 3:30 PM to 5:20 PM
- 3482 Dixie Dr Shreveport, LA 71104
- (318) 218-0681
- Centenary College Gold Dome
- VIP $27 Mid-Chairback $22 Best Sideline $22 Endzone Seat $14 Gen. Adm. $10 Military, $9 Kids 12 & Under Seniors 70+
- BUY TICKETS
Sunday Southern Comfort Dining
Join us on 3rd Sundays at the Consortium Venue in Shreveport for a Southern Comfort Dining Experience. Come & enjoy some of your favorite foods in a good, wholesome atmosphere.
Sundays are a great time for family & social gatherings, and we welcome all celebrations. Reservations and pre-orders are required for dine-in or pickup. Call 318-424-5383 for details on how you can secure your banquet-style dining experience! Southern Comfort Dining from our table to yours!
- Recurring monthly on the 3rd Sunday
- 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- 1925 N Market St. Shreveport, LA 71107
- (318) 424-5383
- Consortium Venue
- $25 Adults
Barksdale Market
Barksdale Market will be held in the parking lot of Bedrock Academy in Bossier every Sunday, April 16 thru June 18 at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Shop with dozens of your favorite vendors. The market is loaded with fresh local veggies and fruits, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, BBQ, baked goods, jellies, pickles, fresh squeezed lemonade, handmade soap, southern comfort food, flowers, tamales, delicious baked goods, crafts, jewelry, pet goods, real fruit smoothies, handmade goods, art, plants, leather, woodwork, candles, seasoning blends, coffee, kids' activities and much more. There's something for the entire family. The Market is also leashed-pet friendly. Bring your appetite and enjoy the indoor seating area.
- Recurring weekly on Sunday
- 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 3224 Barksdale Blvd Bossier, LA 71112
- Free
Children’s Choir Program