IDENTITY CRISIS
Identity Crisis Band will perform at Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Adult admission is free.
If you haven't had an identity crisis yet, come and get one cause this identity crisis is one you'll want to have! This is a great, one-of-a-kind band so go see them live.
KEEPING THE LEGACY ALIVE: HBCUs MATTER
Yazzy students present “Keeping the Legacy Alive: HBCUs Matter”, with a special performance by the Shreveport Panhellenic Unity Step Team. This performance will pay tribute to several historically black colleges and universities across the country. With their rich culture and heritage, HBCUs not only provide academic excellence but have helped shape the lives of some of our greatest African American entertainers. Many actors, singers, producers, authors, and politicians attended an HBCU, so this production celebrates the work and life of a few alumni such as Phylicia Rashad, Samuel L. Jackson, Anika Noni Rose, Oprah Winfrey, and Erykah Badu just to name a few.
This will be held in the 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive in Shreveport, LA from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Admission is $5 and $10.
SHREVEPORT MAVERICKS
Shreveport Mavericks 2022 home games are currently held at the Centenary Gold Dome in Shreveport and are scheduled for:
- Friday, April 8
- Friday, April 22
- Friday, April 29
- Saturday, April 30
- Tuesday, May 10
- Friday, May 20
- Saturday, May 21
Shreveport Mavericks Pro Basketball Team plays in the ABA League and is one of the winningest organizations in the league. This year's 2022 team is back after being sidelined for 3 years. Prior to the team's stoppage of play, the Shreveport Mavericks won Championships in 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2010. Let's all #MAVUP!
The games begin at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $8. Click here to purchase.
DESCENDANTS
The Comedy Musical Descendants will be held at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse in Shreveport on Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Adults, $18 Seniors, Military and $15 for students and kids. Additional performances on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films, It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
Click here to purchase tickets.
GLASS PAINTING PARTY
Each year as part of our ARTini fundraiser, we ask artists and community members to help us paint martini glasses. This painting party will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 3-7 p.m. at the Bossier Arts Council in Bossier City.
There is no cost to attend this event. Students are welcomed but must be at least 12 years old. Registration is NOT required for this event. Bring a snack to share.
MARY J. BLIGE TRIBUTE CONCERT
MJB Just Fine Tribute Concert will be held at Bosslife 2 Lounge & Event Center in Shreveport on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $30.
This is an event to celebrate the queen of hip hop soul, Mary J. Blige's contribution to the music industry and her legacy. This event will feature a live performance starring MJB Just Fine band performing Mary J Blige’s songs.
This is a must-attend event that you want to experience for yourself. The afterparty will be held at Bosslife 2 Lounge and Event Center at 3151 N. Market in Shreveport. Present your proof of purchase for free entry at Bosslife 2 Lounge & Event Center.
Click here to purchase tickets.
WIENER BROTHERS PINE PARK WALKING TOUR
Wiener Brothers Pine Park Walking Tour will be held at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport onSaturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15.
Join AIA Shreveport and Guy Carwile on a walking tour to learn about iconic homes by Architects William and Samuel Wiener on Longleaf Road. Participants will meet in Betty Virginia Park before leaving down Longleaf Road. The tour will last approximately 1 hour. Barbecue lunch will be provided and is included with the cost of the ticket.
Click here to purchase tickets.
BOSSESS LINK UP BRUNCH
Come out to enjoy brunch and networking with us on Sunday, May 22 from 1-7 p.m. at the East Bank Plaza in Bossier City. This event is open to the public and if you have a business, this is the place to be!
Vendors are needed. The one and only Tina B will host this brunch and networking event.
Tickets may be purchased through CashApp ($stlardenterprises) or with cash at the High Maintenance Beauty Bar located at 1007 Gould Dr., Bldg. 4, Ste. 2 (pink door) in Bossier City. Tickets must be purchased to attend.
Check the flyer for more info.
Click here to purchase tickets.
SIGMA RHO OMEGA CHAPTER OF AKA, INC. CELEBRATES 2022 GRADUATES
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Sigma Rho Omega Chapter #CAP and the HBCU Committees will Host an Event to Celebrate local 2022 High School Graduates.
Please join us May 22, 2022 from 2-4pm at Judson Elementary for outdoor games, food , and music. Please register on Eventbrite for this FREE event. Click here to register.
NATCHITOCHES JAZZ/R&B FESTIVAL
Celebrating 25 years of bringing this regional musical event to the downtown historic district and Cane River Lake, the festival offers a variety of music from jazz, rock to soul and country.
The Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival truly promises something for everyone. The Festival will be held on Saturday, featuring three stages of music on the historic and picturesque downtown riverbank in Natchitoches with food vendors onsite. The Grammy-award winning band The Commodores will be the headlining act for this year's silver celebration. The Commodores have massive hits like "Brick House", "Fancy Dancer", "Lady (You Bring Me Up)", "Easy", "Three Times a Lady", "Nightshift", and "Too Hot ta Trot".
Click here to purchase tickets.
SUMMER KICKOFF WITH JAKE OWEN
Blackshear Farms Presents Summer Kickoff Event 2022 JAKE OWEN in Concert - Pre-Show XTREME BULL RIDING
*Benefitting Local First Responders May 21, 2022 - Gates Open @ 6:00
$50 - Advance General Admission
$145 - VIP Admission (All you can eat and drink and access to the VIP Tent)
Bring your own lawn chair - NO Coolers
Event is located 1 mile west of FM 1998 and Hwy 134, South Side of 1998, Waskom, Texas.
ARKANSAS HORSE SHOW
Join us in May for the annual Arkansas Victory Challenge Horse Show in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Arkansas Arabian Horse Club is a group of Arabian horse enthusiasts, located throughout the state of Arkansas and beyond, who are dedicated to the promotion and enjoyment of the Arabian horse. Membership is widespread and diverse and includes members with breeding, competitive, and recreational interests, as well as admirers of the Arabian horse. This will be held Friday through Sunday, May 20 - May 22, 2022 at the Four States Equine Center at 3700 East 50th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Click here for more info.
CODY HIBBARD
Good luck keeping up with Cody Hibbard. The Adair, Oklahoma native grew up running and working on the family farm with dreams that spread across the horizon. Music was always a love for Cody but wouldn’t be the passion until well after high school. Cody attended the United States Naval Academy where injuries would bring him to a different part of his life, Pipelining. This will be held Friday, May 20 at Hochatown Saloon at 28 Old Hochatown Rd, Broken Bow, OK. Tickets start at $20. Click here to purchase.
TRACTORS, TRUCKS AND FUN
Come to Historic Downtown Kilgore Saturday, May 21 beginning at 3 p.m. For The Third Annual Free Family Friendly Event, Tractors, Trucks & Fun!
* Tractor Games
* Parade
* Hayride
* Live Music
This will be held at E North St, Kilgore, TX.
