CHICKEN ON THE BONE AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- May 26, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- Free
Chicken On The Bone will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
If you want to dance, have fun, and sing out loud, Chicken on the Bone is the band for you. A Chicken on the Bone show includes classic party favorites from Johnny Cash to Elvis and Neil Diamond.
MUDBUG MADNESS
- May 25, 2023
- 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM
- 629 Spring St Shreveport, LA 71101
- 13182265641
- Festival Plaza
- $10
Mudbug Madness Festival began in 1984 as a two-day street festival in downtown Shreveport and is now one of Louisiana's largest and most popular Cajun festivals, featuring renown Cajun, Zydeco, Blues and Jazz artists, mouth-watering Cajun cuisine, raucous contests, and fun for all ages.
Now a three-day festival held each Memorial Day weekend, Mudbug Madness is nationally recognized as one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events and the American Bus Association's Top 100 Event in the nation. Join us Thursday, May 25th for Mudbug Madness REWIND, from 5-10pm.
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- May 26, 2023
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- 812 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- All tickets $23
An SLT Academy Senior Production.
Once on This Island is a coming-of-age one-act stage musical with a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty.
ONE NIGHT OF KARAOKE
- May 26, 2023
- 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM
- 618 Commerce Shreveport, LA 71101
- $10 and up
One Night of Karaoke will be held at 618 Commerce in Shreveport on Friday, May 26 at 8pm. Adult tickets are $10 and up.
That One Night of Karaoke will be an evening of music and singing to kick off Memorial Day weekend.
CANDACE DANCE COMPANY’S 2023 LIGHTS, CAMERA,DANCE RECITAL
- May 27, 2023
- 9:00 AM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- 226-8555
- The Strand Theatre
- $10 and up
Candace Dance Company 2023 Lights, Camera, Dance Recital will be held at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, May 27 at 9 am,1pm, 5pm and 8 pm. Tickets are $20, $15, $10, infant tickets 2 years-old and under $4. Infant tickets must be bought in person .
Join us for an exciting and entertaining day full of dance from classical ballet to hip hop. The Recital performances will include favorite songs from movies and television shows. Get ready to walk the red carpet and be treated like a VIP guest at Candace Dance Company’s 2023 Dance Recital.
FRIENDS OF FRIENDS EVENT
- May 27, 2023
- 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 1028 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
Friends of Friends Benefit Event will be held at the Friend of Friends Benefit Center Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at 9 am. Admission is free.
Come out for a day of music, shopping and more.
Pitch, Hit & Run
- Sat, May 27
- 10 AM – 1 PM
- Hinsley Park
3101 US-259, Longview, TX
The Pitch, Hit & Run program is a free event series for boys and girls, and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Participants will compete in either 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, or 13-14 age division, with the Age Cut-off set on November 15, 2023.
BLOOM! at LMFA
- Sat, May 27, 10 AM
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts
215 E Tyler St, Longview, TX
“Bloom!”, organized by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery of Shreveport, is an annual celebration of the spring season with an outdoor festival and juried exhibition focused on the beauty and natural wonder that comes with spring. We are excited to host this exhibition in at LMFA.
Stevie Ray & The Deacon w/ Cold Shot band @ The Banana Club
- Sat, May 27
- 8 – 11 PM
- 1923 Banana Club
223 E Front St, Texarkana, AR
The Banana Club Host, this Rhythm Blues show shooting from the hip. Stevie Ray & The Deacon with The Cold Shot’s AJ Blakley, Joe Magill, and Courtney Langston cover the Blues from Rocking to Tear Jerking they leave no Stone unturned in this 3 hour high energy show. Come live the Blues with us !
SCOTTY MCCREERY CONCERT
- May 27, 2023
- 8:00 PM
- 777 Margaritaville Way Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 698-7186
- Margaritaville Resort Casino
- $50 and up
Scott McCreery will perform at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $50 and up.
SEASONS & TRADITIONS
- May 28, 2023
- 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- 434 Mahaffey Road Princeton, LA 71067
- $85
Season & Traditions Dinner Series, May 28, 2023.
Tickets include a true farm-to-table meal with two adult beverages.
