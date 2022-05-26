Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
This year's Mudbug Madness Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on May 27-29 from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM at 101 Crockett St. Join Mudbug Madness for a full weekend of festivities. Admission is $6; military and kids under 12 get in free.
Mudbug Madness Festival began in 1984 as a two-day street festival in downtown Shreveport, and is now one of Louisiana's largest and most popular Cajun festivals, featuring renowned Cajun, Zydeco, Blues and Jazz artists, mouth-watering Cajun cuisine, crawfish eating contests, and fun for all ages. Now a three-day festival held each Memorial Day weekend, Mudbug Madness is nationally recognized as one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events and the American Bus Association's Top 100 Event in the nation.
Rapper Young Jeezy and R&B singer K. Michelle will perform Friday, May 27 at Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79. Click here to purchase.
GamePort 2022 begins on May 27 at 9:00 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Sci-Port Discovery Center and will run through October 2. Tickets start at $5.
This special summer exhibit explores the history and science of video games through a hands-on interactive science "playground" with over 30 family-friendly games to play.
Come enjoy a small-town family fun event in Hosston, Louisiana on May 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.!
There will be free events for children - face painting and kid activity tables provided by Caddo Parks and Recreation. Your child can dip a chosen treat in chocolate or participate in a 20-minute instructed painting session. Call 318-287-3337 to reserve a spot.
There will be vendors on-site selling their artwork, stained glass, jewelry, and woodcrafts, as well as a Vivian Author, Debra Spearman, signing her book Matthew's Rise. The deli will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with homemade cinnamon rolls, biscuits, cappuccinos, nutrition teas, lunch specials of crawfish etouffee or boiled shrimp, and more! The McKinney Hill Market products will also be sold - preserves, jellies, salsas, crafts, and farm produce!
Each year as part of our ARTini fundraiser, we ask artists and community members to help us paint martini glasses. This painting party will be held on Friday, May 27 from 5-9 p.m. at the Bossier Arts Council in Bossier City.
There is no cost to attend this event. Students are welcomed but must be at least 12 years old. Registration is NOT required for this event. Bring a snack to share.
Country Music Star Sammy Kershaw is coming to Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Tx on Saturday, May 28. Special Guest Jason Waldon and The Alibis will open the show at 7:00pm. Advance Tickets Are On Sale Now at $35 and day of the show is $40.
About this event
Tyrone Brown & D. Sharp
Presents
The East Texas All White Affair
@The East Texas Builders Association
2023 Alpine Rd. Longview, Texas
10pm - 2am
Dresscode: White Attire or Fashionable
Security Strictly Enforced
23+ To Enter; BYOB & Free Drinks while they last
Welcome to the premiere East Texas event where the social elites and party goers are welcomed with open arms. Relax with friends and family while taking a sip of our free drinks while dancing to our live DJ's. We show up... We Party... And We Go Home... Our theme is White but you can come as you are.
For Tables Questions Text: Tyrone Brown 903-576-3076
Tickets start at $15.
Come out for an an evening of true crime, mystery Saturday, May 28 beginning at 8 p.m. at the Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk at Kress Gap 116 W. Broad St. Texarkana, TX. Tours run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm the last 2 weeks of each month. Oct. 31st is always a fun and exciting evening celebrating Halloween! Private tours available all year round. Groups 10 or more qualify for a discount. Tickets start at 15.
