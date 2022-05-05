Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SPRING FEST 2022
Spring Fest 2022 will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport April 28 - May 8, at 11 am. Admission is free on weekdays before 3 pm.
Spring Fest will include eleven days of family fun for everyone!
- Carnival Rides & Games
- Fair Food
- Live Music (Free with gate admission)
- Street Entertainers
- Indoor Commercial Exhibits
- Livestock Show
- Car Show (Sun, May 1)
- Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1)
318 RESTAURANT WEEK
Explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items and one-night-only dining experiences.
Click here for lunch and dinner specials
Click here for dining experiences
Sign up for 318 Restaurant Week updates to get the latest news about specials. You can also like the 318 Restaurant Week Facebook page to stay up-to-date with giveaways, special offers and more.
$10 lunches, $20 dinners and varied pricing on dinner experiences.
LOUISIANA DAIQUIRI CAFE
The Parking Lot Party will be kicked off with with a GREEK HAPPY HOUR with games and prizes!(Members of the Divine Nine can ENTER your Founding Year for discounted ticket on eventbrite)
Hosted by Tina B with DJ Static Shock in the Mixx 5pm - 7:30pm
Followed by A JIGGFEST Hosted by MC FIJI with DJ Duke BabyLove mixing it up with DJ ANT BROWN
"Mr Bow Bow Bow" HD4PRESIDENT will be Performing LIVE
2 Food Trucks Onsite - BONE'a BBQ and RNL's Cookery Corner serving up food for the soul !
A Special Taco Station will be available by Craig Events Catering
Drink Specials - Shot Specials- Margaritas and more
Its up at the best Libation Station in town with your Favorite Neighborhood Daiquiris and Specialty Cocktails!
THIS WILL BE THE DOPEST DE MAYO CELEBRATION IN THE CITY
Its a VIBE with Good Times, Good People, and Great Drinks!!!
Get your tickets early! Limited Pre-Sale tickets available
CASH & CARD Accepted at the door
See Ya There!!
This will be held Saturday, May 6 at Louisiana Daiquiri Cafe 1881 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71103. Tickets start at $20. Click here to purchase tickets.
BRAZILIAN STEAK NIGHT
Join us as Chef Wesley Douglas brings the legendary all-you-can-eat Brazilian feast to the Petroleum Club. Treat yourself to a wide array of chef-crafted salads, charcuterie, roasted vegetables, and assorted sides. Price is 80. When you’re ready, our expert carvers will come to your table and serve you the meats of your choice.
To make reservations, call the office (318) 425-4251 or buy your ticket online at www.eventbrite.com/e/318-restaurant-week-brazilian-steak-night-tickets-324196780297. Non-members must pay when making reservations. Seating is limited. Complimentary valet parking. Attire is upscale casual.
Click here for more info.
ERNEST EXPERIENCE
Come and indulge in the Ernest Experience at Ernest's Orleans Restaurant featuring many of the restaurant's specialty dishes. Dinner will include Ernest's famous marinated crab claws, fried shrimp remoulade, a cup of seafood gumbo, Kentucky Limestone salad, a combination plate with 1/2 ribeye, and 1/2 Snapper Shreve, bananas foster dessert, and a small A&B Freeze for $45. Call today to make your reservations: (318) 226-1325.
Click here for more info.
WAITRESS MUSICAL
Waitress The Broadway Musical will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.
Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts like “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie” that mirror her topsy-turvy life. When a baking contest in a nearby county—and a satisfying encounter with someone new—present Jenna with a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Click here to purchase tickets.
BOSSIER NIGHT MARKET
The Bossier Night Market returns on Saturday, May 7th, from 4-9 p.m. with a Cinco De Mayo theme and fireworks! 175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag, and giveaways.
With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, 12+ boutiques, taco vendors, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, seasonal gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, food trucks, cajun cuisine, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, handmade goods, fruits, vegetables, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, fresh-squeezed lemonade, roasted corn, crepes, churros, kids activities, and much more.
This pet-friendly event includes an indoor air-conditioned seating area and free parking. Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.
Join the Facebook event here- https://fb.me/e/1FMVcpTLr
For vendor/sponsor info or questions visit www.BossierNightMarket.com
Email: bossiernightmarket@gmail.com
KEGS AND CORKS FESTIVAL
Kegs & Corks Craft Beer, Wine, and Music Festival will be held at East Bank District & Plaza in Bossier on Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $50. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include swag bags, early entry and more.
Join us in the East Bank Plaza for Kegs & Corks, Bossier City's first and only craft beer, wine, and music festival.
Sample local and regional craft beers and wines, grub from local eateries, and live musical performances from some of the best local artists like Josh Love, The Cal Presley Band, Ole Whiskey Revival, and more.
Click here to purchase tickets.
SCI-PORT MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH
Mother’s Day Brunch will be held at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport on Saturday, May 7 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $35. The address is 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101. Click here to purchase tickets.
LOUISIANA DOWNS
Welcome back the historic Thoroughbred live meet at Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack with plenty of fun for the family. Live racing returns with a first post time of 3:05 p.m. Kentucky Derby will also be broadcast throughout the facility. There will plenty of games and food trucks for you to enjoy! Our live race meet runs Saturday, May 7th through Tuesday, September 27th. This event is free.
RED RIVER WATER RESOURCE FESTIVAL
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host its 17th annual Red River Water Resource Festival on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center at 700 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport, Louisiana, just across from the Shreveport Aquarium.
Free to the public, the event promotes wildlife, environmental protection, water safety and water health. It also aims to give visitors a better knowledge of the natural resources along the Red River.
This year’s theme is re-introducing the Red River and will include science experiments and demos, games, animals, giveaways and more.
During the event, guests can:
• Meet Bobber the Water Safety Dog and learn about boat safety and how to put on a life vest
• Touch a live alligator and learn all about what animals call Louisiana’s waters home with the Walter B. Jacobs Wildlife Refuge team
• Measure wind and rain with the National Weather Service
• Play fun water games with JUMP! Swim School
• Be part of the action with Caddo Sheriff’s Dive Team
• Conduct science experiments with the Shreveport Aquarium aquarist team
• Explore water-based careers with the City of Shreveport
• Enjoy Yeero-Yeero and Tasty Treats food truck with meals available for purchase
Other participants for this year’s event include Louisiana State University, Shreveport Biology Department and Red River Clean Up crew.
Because the event will be held onsite at the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center this year, event goers will be able to explore the many exhibits inside the museum which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While touring, guests can learn about regional history and how the USACE tamed the mighty Red River for navigation, flood control, and recreation. Guest can also learn about the positive impact the river has had on fish and bird populations of the region. Enjoy displays of relics from historic events as well as fish and bird mounts of local species.
TEXARKANA WINE FESTIVAL
The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area cordially invites you to join us for the 7th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival – a one-of-a kind art, food, music and wine festival for the Four States Area. It's from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival will target a highly affluent audience of wine and food enthusiasts. Wineries from across the State of Texas, numerous merchants, and local businesses will give visitors an opportunity to taste and purchase wines and gourmet treats at their best, all from one location. Great music, artisan and crafts, and food tastings are always Twice as Fine when there’s Wine!!!
In 2021, over 12,000 visitors attended the 6th Annual Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival and the event was voted the Best Charity Event in Texarkana. The annual event will be held at beautiful Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Sponsorship benefits include front row access to what will be Texarkana’s most exclusive event including involvement in pre-event marketing, an on-site presence during the event, as well as complimentary admission and VIP access for your guests.
The best part is that 100% of our proceeds will be used LOCALLY for Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area and Our Place Respite Care Center.
MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH
Join Kappa Xi Omega as we celebrate all Mothers, but honor “TWO Mothers in particular that are the epitome of a Proverbs 31 Woman — Donna Pearson Yarber (Arkansas) and Geanenita Darlington Kelly (Texas)” are clothed with strength and dignity; they can laugh at the days to come. They speak with wisdom, and faithful instruction on their tongue. Donna & Geanenita watch over the affairs of their households and do not eat the bread of idleness.
“Many women do noble things, but these two women surpass them all."
“Great food, musical entertainment, a fashion show, and shopping will all be found at this one epic event. You do not want to miss this! Come enjoy a Happy Mothers Day with us and take your hat off to ALL PHENOMENAL MOTHERS.” Thus event will be held Sunday, May 8 at the Texarkana Convention Center in Texarkana, TX. Tickets start at $25.
Click here to purchase tickets.
TEXARKANA CAR SHOW
The Four States Auto Museum Annual Car Show will be held Saturday, May 7 AT 217 Laurel Street, Texarkana, AR with music, door prizes, a tv raffle and so much more! All cars and trucks welcome, Shiny New or aged to perfection! Registration from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m.
KENTUCKY DERBY PARTY
Join the Gregg County Historical Museum as we celebrate the 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Party. Enjoy wonderful food, beer, wine and signature Kentucky Derby cocktails. Bid on a fantastic silent auction, enjoy casino games, bet on the live Kentucky Derby race and enjoy music and the beautiful scenery of Nantucket with great friends. This will be held Saturday, May 7 Nantucket Longview 4070 Rupe Huffman Road in Longview, TX beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75.
Click here to purchase tickets.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST