DO YOU HAVE AN EVENT THAT YOU'D LIKE TO PROMOTE? YOU CAN DO SO BY SCROLLING DOWN TO THE BOTTOM OF OUR WHAT'S HAPPENING PAGE.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA
The State Fair of Louisiana will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport from October 28 through November 14. Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 and up. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The State Fair of Louisiana features unique fair foods, live music, Louisiana's largest display of carnival rides, livestock shows and attractions. Click here for scheduling and ticket info.
ARTIPSY DATE NIGHT
Artipsy Date Night Paint Party will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m. Adult admission tickets are $35.
Artipsy Date Night Paint Party admission includes disposable aprons, paint, brushes, and canvases. No experience is necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to paint. Click here to purchase tickets.
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
Small businesses in Stonewall, La have joined together to bring you some holiday cheer and get you ready for Christmas. Come join the fun at the 1st annual Stonewall Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 13 at Stonewall Merchants from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
RED RIVER BREW PUB
Red River Brew Pub Full Proof Bourbon Culinary Experience will be held at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport on Saturday, November 13 at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $75.
Red River Brewpub will host the 3rd annual Full Proof event for all bourbon lovers. This year you can explore more of Kentucky's small bourbon distilleries; as well as some of the most well-known. Each of the four courses will be paired with a bourbon from the distillery. Click here to purchase tickets.
HERITAGE SYRUP FESTIVAL
Join the 32nd annual Heritage Syrup Festival on Saturday, November 13 in Henderson, Texas at the Depot Museum Grounds and downtown. The "Sweetest" Festival in Texas! Centered Around Old-Time Syrup Making with Folk Arts, Antique Tractors & Cars, Arts & Crafts, Shopping Vendors and Musical Entertainment. Click here for more info.
Each year Casino Night helps to make a difference in the lives of just over 300 children in our area! When you join us for this event you are helping families in our area during the Holiday Season.
THE VILLAGE MARKET AT GRAND CANE
Enjoy a day of holiday shopping, homemade gifts and dining in historic Grand Cane, La on Saturday, November 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Cane Village Market.
H.O.T CAR SHOW
Vintage Chevrolet Corvair reunion at The Fredonia Hotel &
Convention Center. The H.O.T Car Show will take place on the
town square, by the Visitors Center. on Saturday, November 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas. The event is free. It will be a judged show
and the public will pick a “best of show!” During the event,
restaurants and shops can be visited in the downtown area.
VETERANS HONOR PARADE
The 2021 Veterans Honor Parade will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
The Parade committee is looking for drivers with open-top Jeep vehicles to transport honored veterans through the parade route and then return to the parade start. Each participating honoree driver will receive four fair tickets and one parking pass for the Louisiana State Fair.
SIP AND STROLL
Enjoy food, fun, drinks, and of course a stroll along the historic downtown Natchitoches from 6- 10 p.m. along the bricks of Front Street on Saturday, November 13.
The third annual Miss Hometown Christmas will be held on Saturday, November 13 at the Mattie Lanier Richey Center in Atlanta, Texas. Tickets are $35. Click here for more information and t purchase tickets.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST