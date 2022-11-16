Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
Seussical!
- ArtsView Children's Theatre
313 W Tyler St, Longview, TX
- Thu, Nov 17 – Sat, Nov 19
Let the Cat in the Hat guide you through the land of Dr. Seuss in our Fall Main Stage Musical, Seussical! Show times are: November 17-19, 2022 at 7pm and November 19 & 20 at 2pm. Ticket prices are $15. This whimsical, heart-warming, toe-tapping show will include an intermission and is suitable and tons of fun for all ages!
ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- The Strand Theatre
- 7:00 PM
- $30
Anastasia the Musical will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on
Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up.
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia arrives at The Strand Theatre at last. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
18th Annual Mistletoe & More Show
- Bossier City Civic Center
620 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA
- Fri, Nov 18, 9 AM – Sat, Nov 19, 4 PM
Holiday shopping has never been so much fun! Kick off the holiday shopping season with this year's Annual Mistletoe & More TWO DAY shopping event at the BOSSIER CIVIC CENTER 620 BENTON ROAD, BOSSIER CITY, LA. November 18-19, 2022 Show Hours will be extended. Friday 10AM-7PM and Saturday 10AM-5PM Admission $5.00 Children 10 and under are free! Vendors will be showcasing their latest and trendy fashions, Gifts for the entire family, Personalized Items, Gourmet and Baked Goods, Home Décor, Children's Items, Hair Bows, Bath & Body, and so much more, you will find something for everyone on your Christmas list! We look forward to a fun day of shopping while supporting your local community and the hardworking people in it!
JINGLE AND MINGLE WITH THE MOLLY RINGWALDS
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 841-4000
- Shreveport Convention Center
- 5:30 PM
- Tickets: Day pass - $10 Three-day pass - $20 Military and Seniors - $5 Children 12 and under - Free
Jingle and Mingle with the Molly Ringwalds will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center
on Friday, November 18 at 5:30 PM. 80s attire encouraged.
Join us on November 18th, Friday night of Les Boutique de Noel, for private shopping and a great show from The Molly Ringwalds.
The Molly Ringwalds perform classic 80s rock and pop hits and will have crowds rockin' out to popular throwbacks.
Christmas on the Red 2022
- Hilton Garden Inn Texarkana
2910 S Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, TX
- Fri, Nov 18, 8 AM – Sun, Nov 20, 12 PM
Join us for a WHOVILLE good time!
Huge Gorgeous Crowns, Beautiful Sashes, Ca$h and toys!!
See Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou. we will have games, contests, entertainment, face painting, bounce house and so much more!! Dont miss out on everyone's favorite Chirstmas pageant of the Year!!!
GOBBLE WOBBLE EVENT AND AUCTION
- 601 Spring St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Nov. 18
- (318) 308-5357
- 601 Spring Event Center
- 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- $75
Gobble Wobble your way to 601 Spring Street! You don't want to miss Turkey Fry Guys very first Event and Auction. We will have auction items donated to us from some huge hometown heroes such as: Dak Prescott, Brandon Wilson, Stromile Swift, Chipper Jones, Joe Burrow, plus other local legends and other fabulous items! Fill your plate with delicious food brought to us by Louisiana Seafood and prepared by one of our favorite local restaurants, Silver Star Grill. Dance the night away to "That Girl DJ" while enjoying your favorite beverage at one of Shreveport's coolest venues! Have a blast while supporting the Gingerbread House and Child Advocacy Center. It's sure to be one of Shreveport's most talked about events. Tickets start at $75.
ARTIPSY FRIENDSGIVING
- 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 670-8217
- Artipsy Wine and Arts Bar
- $45
Artipsy Friendsgiving will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $45.
Bring your friends and join us for Artipsy Friendsgiving Paint, Sip and Mingle. No experience is necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to paint, sip, and party with your friends. Admission includes a pre-drawn canvas, light brunch, music, and good vibes.
Linda Davis headlines Thanksgiving concert
- Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
- Nov. 19
- 7:30 p.m.
- Price: $30-$300
Grammy-winning Nashville recording artist Linda Davis is coming home to Panola County for Thanksgiving and wants to see as many friends, family and fans as possible at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 19.
Tickets are $30 each for reserved seats or $300 for a table of 10. Call (903) 694-9561 for tickets or stop by the Texas County Music Hall of Fame. Coffee and dessert will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.
The “Thanksgiving at the Hall” concert features “coffee, cake and country” in an intimate setting with the audience having the opportunity to up close to the performers, said Davis.
Downtown Longview Christmas Tree Lighting
- Heritage Plaza
219 E Methvin St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Nov 19, 4 – 7 PM
Join us in Downtown Longview to celebrate the holiday season and light Longview's Christmas Tree. We will have live music, carriage rides, a petting zoo, snow play area, and of course a special visit from Santa to help spread the Christmas spirit.
Event starts at 4:00 p.m., with tree lighting taking place at 5:30 p.m.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: LATIN NIGHTS
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- 318.227.TUNE (8863)
- Shreveport RiverView Theater
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Tickets start at $20; children/students $10-$15
Experience phenomenal Cuban pianist/composer Aldo López-Gavilán in a program celebrating music of the Americas on November 19, 2022 at RiverView Theater, plus Ravel’s sultry BoléroPIAZZOLLA/Longfield Oblivion.
THE LOGANSPORT CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
- (318) 697-3707
- 1:00 PM
- Free
The Logansport Christmas Festival will be held on Main Street in Logansport on Saturday, November 19th at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
There will be something for every one. The beautiful Logansport Riverfront lights up and becomes a "Winter Wonderland". When the lights are turned on and all the faces of little ones makes it all worth while. You will just have to come and see it for yourself. Join us and see over 40 vendors, a car show, live entertainment, a parade, the lighting of the Christmas lights, and a fireworks show!
PEPPA PIG’S ADVENTURE
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- $25 and up
Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.
Peppa Pig's Adventure and Peppa Pig’s Adventure Photo Experience will be a day of fun for kids of all ages. Peppa is a loveable but slightly bossy little pig.
KICKSTART HISTORY MOTORCYCLE & CAR POKER RUN
- Dorcheat Historical Museum
116 Pearl St, Minden, LA
- Sat, Nov 19
- $20
We will have three rare WWII Harley Motorcycles on display from the collection of Ronnie Dees of Springhill, LA and owner of 3 State Harley Davidson in Bossier City, LA.
Saturday activities will begin at 9:00 A.M. with registration at the Dorcheat Museum 116 Pearl Street Minden, LA. All registered people need to be back at museum by 2:00 P.M. for awards and door prizes. Motorcycle Movies will be shown all day at museum if you chose not to go to all the stops.
Renee's Run 5K & 10K
- Stoner Boat Launch
857 E Stoner Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Nov 19, 8 – 11 AM
Join Renee’s Run on November 19th, as we come together with the community to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer! Renee’s Run was formed in 2014 to help others fight this dreadful disease.
We will start at 8:00Am at Stoner boat Launch and run south on Clyde Faint Memorial Pkwy.
1st Annual Cajun Open Cornhole Tournament
- The Summit of Bossier City
5400 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA
- Sat, Nov 19, 8 AM
Louisiana Cornhole League presents the 1st Annual Cajun Open Cornhole Tournament. This will be at the beautiful Summit of Bossier City Event Center located at 5400 East Texas Street, Bossier City, La 71111.
• 80% payout for each event plus guaranteed prize money will be added to the pot (follow us for more updates)
• Drawings will be held for a chance to win the Grand Prize (follow us on Facebook to find out what it will be) as well as other raffles and giveaways!
This is a family friendly environment and all are welcome!
Must download the scoreholio app to pre-register for each event!
Log Jammer Half Marathon
- Sportspectrum
6970 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Sun, Nov 20, 7:25 – 11:30 AM
Half Marathon wheelchair division starts at 7:25 a.m.
Half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m.
5k starts at 7:45 a.m.
5k wheelchair starts at 7:40 a.m.
Home for the "Paw"lidays at Mistletoe Market
- Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Conv Ctr, an IHG Hotel
5200 Convention Plaza Dr, Texarkana, AR
- Sun, Nov 20, 2:30 – 3:30 PM
The Junior League of Texarkana is thrilled to present the Home for the “Paw”lidays pet adoption pageant! Don't miss out on this great event where local animal shelters will showcase pets in need of a home with style! The show will be held on Sunday, November 20 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Afterwards, the shelters will have the pets ready for you to adopt just in time for the holidays!
