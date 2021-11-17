Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
LES BOUTIQUES DE NOEL
Les Boutiques de Noel is the premier holiday shopping event in Northwest Louisiana! Attendees are able to shop specialty vendors from all over the South, including: Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee Every year, the event attracts over 10,000 shoppers and boasts merchants and shops from across the United States, offering a wide variety of merchandise.
This year's event will take place from Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Not only is Les Boutiques de Noel the area’s signature shopping event, it is the major fundraiser for the Shreveport Opera, where all of the event’s proceeds are dedicated. Shreveport is one of a few U.S. cities that host a Resident Artist Program, the Shreveport Opera Express (SOX Singers), selecting four young singers and a pianist at a competitive New York City audition. They perform in our main stage performances and travel throughout the region into schools, assisted living centers, and community theaters bringing opera to those who may not be able to experience live performances. This support allows the SOX Singers the ability to conduct nearly 100 educational performances every year for over 50,000 school children in Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, and Webster Parishes. Many of these schools who benefit from the award-winning children’s program, SOX, have little or no music program.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
Lynyrd Skynyrd Big Wheels Keep On Turnin Tour with special guest Tesla More will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.50 and up.
Lynyrd Skynyrd is an American rock band formed in Jacksonville, Florida. The group originally formed as My Backyard in 1964 and comprised Ronnie Van Zant (lead vocalist), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Larry Junstrom (bass guitar) and Bob Burns (drums). The band spent five years touring small venues under various names and with several lineup changes before deciding on "Lynyrd Skynyrd" in 1969. The band released its first album in 1973.
SANTA WORKSHOP
Santa will be cruising into Shreveport this Saturday, November 6 to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland, the ultimate free family Christmas event, at Bass Pro Shops.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plans to deliver free photos with Santa to more than two million kids and families this holiday season with a “Contactless Claus” experience. Photos with Santa will start on November 7 with FREE advance reservations, which can be made beginning November 1. Click here to make a reservation.
TURN ON THE LIGHTS
Join us for the official start to the Natchitoches Christmas season on Saturday, November 20 from 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in Natchitoches, La down by the riverfront for 'Turn on the Lights.' This event features musical entertainment and fireworks! Tickets are $10 each and children under 6 get in free. Click here for a complete list of the scheduling.
THE BLACK RODEO
The 2021 National Black Rodeo Finals will be held at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport on Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 and up .
The Real Cowboy Association (RCA) rodeo is recognized as an educational, cultural, and historical icon. It is dedicated to community involvement through diversified family entertainment. RCA rodeos showcase the role of the African American cowboys' and cowgirls' Western Heritage. RCA rodeos are filled with fun and excitement for the entire family.
RCA rodeo season consists of rodeos in the southern region per year, with over 100,000 loyal rodeo fans across the states of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi. RCA rodeo season will begin in the summer through November. RCA ends the rodeo tour in the state of Louisiana with the National Black Rodeo Finals. Click here to purchase tickets.
NATE HANCOCK
Nate Hancock with UNiTE THE ViBE performs live at The Revelry of Ruston on Saturday, November 20 at 10 a.m. Get ready to take part in this must-see concert and tour, as a part of the anticipated drop of his third album "The Comedown." Click here for more info.
THE BLACK FRIDAY EXPERIENCE
Are you looking for a different gift for your loved ones for Christmas this year or something different for yourself? If so, please join us at this free event to the community where local artists and entrepreneurs will be showcasing their best products. The community will have an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts at this perfect venue in the heart of downtown Shreveport. We will have something for everyone. We hope to see you on Saturday, November 20 at the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center.
There will be something for every one. Beautiful Logansport, La Riverfront lit up and when the lights are turned on and all the faces of little ones makes it all worth while. You will just have to come and see it for yourself. The premiere event for the lights begins on Saturday, November 20 through January 2, 2022. Click here for more info and scheduling.
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, THE PROPHECY SHOW
Launching their 15th touring season of an extravagant Christmas musical production! This powerhouse group of classically trained musicians comes together to create nothing short of an electrifying evening of holiday rock music. Performing in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show has spared no details when it comes to the costumes, choreography, music, lasers, and fog.
With more than 10 million albums sold, the original Trans-Siberian Orchestra has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. Meanwhile, on the road, they have become one of the world’s top acts, with Billboard magazine naming TSO as one of the top touring artists of the past decade.
The Prophecy Show delivers all the flash, flair, and musical magic to some of the more intimate venues across the country. Each of these musicians possesses several music degrees and has been hand-selected by Producer and Lead Guitarist Thomas Rudebeck, who prides himself on giving the audience the best possible production and sound available.
Audiences everywhere are celebrating over 20 years of the most famous holiday rock music ever created with the TSO rock opera that is legendary. Come experience the power, the music, and the magic once again this Christmas season at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, as the Prophecy Show performs all your favorite music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more! Tickets are from $39-$59. Click here to purchase.
Come to the A Very Merry Market Annual Event on Saturday, November 20 in Henderson, Texas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 11968 Highway 2011 East
4 miles south of the East Texas Regional Airport. A local favorite Bazaar with bake sale, raffle item and cafe. This event will showcase over 40 local artisans and boutiques selling art, unique gifts, food, jewelry, clothing and a many specialty one of a kind items. Stop on by and finish off your Holiday shopping or just get started.
Join us for a gourmet lunch or relax with a massage to take away your aches and pain.
MARSHALL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Join the Marshall Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, November 20 in Marshall, Texas at 7 p.m. the Memorial City Hall. A second concert will take place on November 21 in Jefferson, Texas at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door. The program will feature the complete ballet Appalachian Spring by the great American composer Aaron Copland. The piece will be heard in its original instrumentation. Also featured will be Richard Wagner’s beautiful Siegfried Idyll, a work the composer created as a present to his wife for Christmas morning. The concert will be conducted by the MSO’s internationally renown music director, Kermit Poling. Click here for tickets and more info.
LOG HAMMER
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, LA
Half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m.
5k starts at 7:45 a.m.
Special Thanks to Sportspectrum Race Management, Gatorade, Ozarka Water, SPAR, City of Shreveport, Woody’s Music Madness, Willis-Knighton
Course: 5K course will begin at Festival Plaza and go out and back on the Clyde Fant Parkway bike path.
1/2 marathon course offers some rolling hills and a few flat areas that take you through several of Shreveport's neighborhoods.
2-person relay teams
You can create an all-female team, all-male team, or a coed team. There will be 1st & 2nd place awards for each of the fastest teams. Member #1 will run the first 6.55 miles tag up with their partner and then team member #2 will 6.55 miles to the finish. Both members get a medal!
Half Marathon swag: This year all participants in the individual half marathon will receive a short sleeve in their packet and a long sleeve finishers shirt after they complete the half marathon. This is only for the individual half marathon participants. All team half marathon and 5k participants will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt in their packet. Click here to purchase tickets.
