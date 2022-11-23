Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
CHRISTMAS IN ROSELAND
- 8877 Jefferson Paige Rd Shreveport, LA 71119
- (318) 938-5402
- American Rose Center
- 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- $10 per person or $30 per carload | Ages 2 and younger FREE
Christmas in Roseland returns to the American Rose Center this holiday season on November 25! Watch as we transform the gardens into a whimsical winter wonderland from the day after Thanksgiving until the weekend before Christmas.
We will be featuring millions of twinkling lights, dozens of lighted displays, giant Christmas cards to the community, nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, train rides, marshmallow roasting and tons of fun for the whole family! Don’t forget to visit the gift shop and our concession stands during your visit for hot chocolate, burgers, fries and treats!
Please note that Christmas in Roseland is a walking event only and no carts are available.
BELIEVE! LIGHTS THE NIGHT
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 5:15 PM to 9:30 PM
- $30 for adults and kids ages 2 and over
BELIEVE! Lights the Night returns to Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport on November 25-26 and December 2-3, 9, 16-18, and 21-23, running from 5:15-9:30 p.m. The last entry will be at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now.
Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town. Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more as you venture through the aquarium to see all of the animals. Are you on the naughty or nice list? Use your magic wand to find out! Meet and get photos with our enchanting cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus, Santa’s jolly elves and our new beautiful Snow Mermaid, Glacielle! Sit with the big guy himself, Santa for a special photo opp. Tour the beautiful community-decorated Christmas Trees and vote for your favorite tree to win money for charity. Enjoy Mrs. Claus' delicious cookies & hot cocoa. Make a holiday craft with one of our jolly elves. Keep your magic wand as a special gift.
Get festive! Wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will make you BELIEVE in the magic of Christmas! This experience typically takes 60-90 minutes. Tickets are $30 for adults and kids ages 2 and over. Members get $10 off with a discount code found in the e-newsletter. No charge for non-participating babies 0-1 yrs if no wand or photo with Santa is desired. Reservations required. Sorry, no refunds for special event tickets.
SNO-PORT
- 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-3466
- Sci-Port Discovery Center
- 9:00 AM
- Member Pricing: $5 Non-Member Pricing: $8
Sno-Port will be held at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport beginning Friday, November 25 at 9:00 a.m. Member pricing is $5 and non-member pricing is $8.
Visitors from across the area have engaged in snow-themed, science-based activities housed in an interactive science playground known as Sno-Port since 2019. Sno-Port, redesigned annually, represents the imaginations and creations of local artists and has become a favorite holiday experience. New activities include the Sock Skating Rink, Freeze Frame, Igloo Experience, Snowball Pong, and some of your past favorites!
Sno-Port is a temporary exhibit that is only open for a limited time. Sno-Port is open from November 25, 2022 – January 29, 2023.
Learn more about Sno-Port’s interactive activities, pricing, and sponsorship opportunities at sci-port.org/snoport/
SANTA’S WONDERLAND AT BASS PRO SHOPS
- 100 Bass Pro Dr Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 549-8800
- Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World
- Recurring daily
- 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM
- Free
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.
Visit Bass Pro Shops at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City to be one of the millions of families to take a FREE photo with Santa. Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 6. Reservations are recommended. To learn more and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa.
CIGARS, WINE & WHISKEY
- 6737 Greenwood Rd SHREVEPORT, LA 71119
- (318) 771-7119
- Heart Gates Vineyard
- 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- $79.00
Cigar, wine, and whiskey aficionados are invited to an exclusive pairing event at Heart Gates Vineyard on Saturday, November 26 from 5-9 p.m. Step into our smokey world of fine tobacco and spirits with this unique Vineyard experience. Tickets are $79 and include a single house-blended cigar, Heart Gates Vineyard white wine & red cabernet tasting, whiskey tasting, heavy charcuterie & sweets bites, live music, and a photo booth to remember the evening! The event will be hosted in the beautiful new outdoor wedding courtyard.
2022 BOSSIER SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY EVENT!
- 2950 E Texas St In Pierre Bossier Mall parking lotBossier City, LA 71111
- Bossier City Farmers Market
- 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Support local at the 2022 Bossier Small Business Saturday Market at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. This outdoor "shop small market" will feature over 75 local businesses, vendors, food trucks, crafters, artists, retailers, local boutiques, and more. Admission is free and so is parking!
Grab a bite to eat, shop at the local vendor booths, and enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy live music, and fun activities for the whole family - face painting, balloons and games in a family and pet-friendly environment!
No vendor spaces are available. This event is being held to encourage the growth of our local community. Looking for unique gifts or food for yourself, friends, or family? Join us for Small Business Saturday and shop small!
ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
- 701 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101
- 4:00 PM
- Free
Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival will return to Riverview Park in Shreveport on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m. Admission is free.
Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas music, food trucks, Santa Claus, and fireworks over the heart of the sister cities.
- Live entertainment from The Good News on the main stage
- Free face painting by Gracing Faces, courtesy of Raising Cane's
- Pictures with Santa
- Food available for purchase from area food trucks
- Drinks available for purchase from Mudbug Madness
- Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
- Fireworks and a light show on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will begin at 7 p.m.
SBC GLOFEST
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101
- Riverview Park
- 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Free
Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council for monthly GloFests debuting new light shows on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge
Dinner with a Doc: Making a Healthy Plate for Diabetics
- The Oaks of Louisiana
600 E Flournoy Lucas Rd, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Nov. 26
- 7 – 10 PM
- Price: $25
Dr. Ravari will discuss diabetes and nutrition as guests enjoy a healthy and delicious meal prepared by Oaks chefs.
Elegant Christmas Sessions with Santa!
- 105 Olive St, Texarkana, AR
- Sat, Nov 26, 2 PM – Sun, Nov 27, 8 PM
Join me for our Christmas sessions with Santa! Santa will be in studio to read a story and have a cup of hot coco with you and your family. You can also have poses without Santa so you check that off your list as well!
$150 | 15 minute slots | Texarkana AR | 5 digital images (with the option to purchase more)
$50 nonrefundable retainer is due to book. The remaining balance ($100) will be due in the form of cash or check at the appointment.
Book now and pay in full and receive an addition 5 images!
Cancellation policy: Deposits will be forfeited if session is canceled for any reason within 14 days of the appointment.
Use this link to book your appointment
https://book.usesession.com/s/hAGyoWpYV
Small Business Saturday - Christmas Sip & Shop-“Oh Holy Night”
- 3423 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX
- Sat, Nov 26, 4 PM – Sun, Nov 27, 1 AM
Join us for a special small business Saturday shopping event! We want this to feel like an “Oh Holy Night” Vendors are encouraged to setup their booths with Christmas Decor based off of this theme.
We will be raffling door prizes and all proceeds go to benefit Grace House of Texarkana!
We will be collecting Toys, Socks and Toiletries from attendees.
Plan for Live Music, Pictures w/Santa and delicious Mocktails! This is just in time for shoppers to find the perfect Christmas gifts for their loved ones so prepare your shop for buyers!!
"A Swingin' Christmas Show" starring the Queen of Swing Kelli Grant
- Kokomo Theatre
2400 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
- Nov 26, 8 PM – Dec 17, 11 PM
Kelli Grant the Queen of Swing is Swingin' some of your favorite Classic Christmas carols: Brenda Lee, Bobby Helms, Bing Crosby, Eartha Kitt and more... The outside theatre is now closed for the season, however the inside theatre is now open. With limited seating it offers an intimate setting for an one on one experience. Branson Style Theatre and Entertainment. Doors open at 7:30.
