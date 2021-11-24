Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
BELIEVE
Are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list this year? Come find out at the Shreveport Aquarium The Magic of Christmas on Friday, November 26 starting at 5 p.m. Celebrating its second year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey.
Receive a magic motion-activated wand from the gingerbread lobby and then venture through stocking central, reindeer stables, a star factory and many more interactive exhibits within the aquarium. Use your magical Christmas wand to turn on lights, make music, light a fireplace, create reindeer footprints, jingle bells and more.
Meet the enchanting cast of costumed holiday characters including Mrs. Claus, the Ice Princess, elves and others. Tour the beautiful Christmas Tree Lane where local businesses have decorated beautiful Christmas trees and vote for your favorite tree. Enjoy free delicious cookies and hot cocoa. Visit our ornament station to make a take-home craft. Check out all of the amazing animals in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town. Meet up with the big guy himself, Santa in his magic workshop for a special photo opp. Keep your wand as a special gift.
Get festive! Wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will make you BELIEVE in the magic of Christmas!
Tickets are $30 for nonmembers and $20 for members. Click here to purchase tickets.
MUDBUG MARKET
Come kickoff the holiday season with shopping your favorite local vendors at the Mudbug Market on Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27 at Riverview Park from 3 pm. to 8 p.m. This event is free.
CHRISTMAS EXPRESS TRAIN
Make this a Christmas to remember aboard the Christmas Express Train, narrated day tours. The ride aboard an antique narrow-gauge gas locomotive departs each day at 12:30 and 2:30 beginning on Friday, November 26. Passengers will enjoy vignettes along the beautiful Big Cypress Bayou River as they hear the story of Christmas. Evening train will include lighted vignettes. This is NOT the Rail of Lights Train – there will NOT be lights all along the track. The trains are a nice ride along the Bayou to enjoy the wetlands, river views, vignettes and story-telling. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info on scheduling.
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
Step into a magical winter wonderland as Dark Woods Adventure Park transforms for Christmas In The Park, Natchitoches’ newest holiday attraction. Gates open Friay, Nov. 26, 2021, to kick off the Christmas season.
Experience over 8 acres of enchanting, lighted walkways with over 250,000 LED lights and displays that bring the woods to life! Our 128 foot lighted footbridge, along with snowflakes and a canopy of twinkling ice lights, will let you explore the beauty of nature like you’ve never seen it.
Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or coffee and indulge in our signature “melt in your mouth” miniature donuts.
Meet and get your picture with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, The Frozen Princess and her reindeer at our Kringle Outpost.
SNO PORT
Sno Port will be Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport on Friday, November 26 until Sunday, February 27 at 9 a.m.
Sno-Port admissions tickets are $8 and up.
Sci-Port Discovery Center will host Sno-Port bringing the snow to the South in a annual wintertime exhibition. Click here to purchase tickets.
CHISTMAS IN ROSELAND
Join us for our 38th Annual Christmas in Roseland festival starting Saturday, November 27 at the American Rose Center in Shreveport. It will open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. We are adding even more lights again this year! Your family will enjoy walking though the winter wonderland of lights among the roses. Be sure to plan to visit for the Vendor Market Dec. 4, 5, 6, the princesses will be in the gardens 11/28, 12/5 and 12/12, Santa will be in there every night taking photos with the children and there will be fireworks! Of course we will have the fan favorite now in its 28th year, Christmas Cards to the Community, lining the walkways. Price is $5 per person and $20 per carload. Click here for more tickets and more info.
LINDSEY STERLING CHRISTMAS TOUR
The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Tour will be held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $36 and up.
Lindsey Stirling is a platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist and entertainer. This award-winning violinist will visit cities across America. with her Christmas program tour. Click here to purchase tickets.
MASQUERADE BALL
Enjoy a one-night-only Masquerade Ball, Saturday. Nov 27 in the ballroom at Melvin's Landing, 1550 Crosslake Blvd, 7 pm - 12 am. Contact Joann Roberson at 318-402-2416 for tickets, or stop by the official ticket outlet, Bosslife 2 Lounge, at 3151 N Market to purchase tickets Thursday—Saturday. Tickets are $25.
ROCKETS OVER THE RED
Rockets over the Red is an annual festival that kicks off the holiday season. Held at Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport, the festivities begin at 4 pm with live music and food trucks on Saturday, November 27. The fireworks spectacular begins at dark! This event is free.
RED RIVER BREWPUB
Come join us for Shreveport Common's first annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, November 27 at 5 p.m. at the Red River Brewpub. Raffle and silent auction is for fun for everyone in Caddo Common Park. Grand prize includes; Cut the Ribbon at the Fun and Games Grand Opening, two-night stay at the Kallenberg Artist Towers, cash prizes and so much more. Come on out, we guarantee fun and laughter. The price is $50 for a team of 2. Click here for more info.
WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS
Join the Wonderland of Lights beginning Saturday, November 27 in downtown Marshall, Texas. Click here for more info.
HOLIDAZE IN THE GARDEN
Join us for some holiday cheer in the gardens on Saturday, November 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Longview, Texas! We will have hot chocolate, a special tree lighting of our living Christmas tree and more! Click here for more info.
MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE STARS
HealthCARE Express Presents Holiday Movie Night Under the Stars!
Grab the lawn chairs and a cozy blanket for a Holiday Movie Night Under the Stars! HealthCARE Express invites the Shreveport community to watch “Elf” at the Shreveport River Front (601 Clyde Fant Pkwy) on Saturday, November 27th from 6:15pm-7:45pm.
This event is free to the public and moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, flashlights, and snacks. Healthcare Express will also be taking donations for 'Just Be-Clause'!
THE RIPPER
Think you have what it takes to catch a serial killer? CluedUpp is an exciting, outdoor detective adventure - and it’s coming to Monroe, LA on Saturday the 27th November 2021.
The name of Jack The Ripper strikes fear into the heart of detectives across the world. Now it seems that a new Ripper is on the loose in Monroe and only you can put an end to the terror. Can your team of detectives scramble across town, solve the clues and crack the case before The Ripper strikes again?
CluedUpp mysteries have been played by half a million detectives in more than 58 countries worldwide. Tickets sell out fast so grab your team place today and find The Ripper, before The Ripper finds you....
Click here to purchase tickets.
CHRISTMAS IN FLORIEN
Village of Florien's Christmas in the Village on will take place on Sunday, November 28 in Florien, La. There will be free food, Christmas carols and a special visit from Santa and The Grinch.
