LRCA Finals Rodeo
- Hirsch Memorial Coliseum3207 Pershing Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71109
- Friday, November 4, 2022
- 7 PM
Hebert's Town & Country & Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission present the 2022 LRCA Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana!
Over $250,000 awarded in cash and prizes to the top athletes in the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association Finals!
Admission to LRCA Finals Rodeo also includes admission to State Fair!
NFR funny man, Dusty Myers, will be providing antics to keep you entertained!
Fri, Nov. 4 @ 7:00 p.m. / Sat, Nov. 5 @ 7:00 p.m. / Sun, Nov. 6 @ 3:00 p.m. in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum @ State Fair of Louisiana
Ticket Outlets: Cavender's Shreveport & Bossier City, Topp's Western World, Paul's Farm & Garden, Greenwood Feed & Hardware and StateFairOfLouisiana.com
BALLET AFTER DARK - WINE TASTING
- Retro 521 Coffee. Cafe. Venue.
521 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
- Fri, Nov 4
- 6 – 9 PM
- Price: $60
Join us Friday, November 4th, from 6:00-9:00pm at The Chef’s Table (521 Barksdale Blvd, East Bank District, Downtown Bossier City) for a festive evening featuring delicious tapas from BeauxJax and an unlimited selection of red and white wines. Each ticket includes a custom SMB wine glass featuring our new logo.
Guests must be 21 years old or older. Please make your reservations by November 1, 2021, as tickets will not be sold at the door.
100% of the proceeds from ticket sales go to support the mission and projects of The Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet.
Family Fun Night
- BK Party Palace & Rentals
2950 E Texas St St #6, Bossier City, LA
- Fri, Nov 4
- 4:30 – 8:00 PM
- Price: $10
Join us for our monthly Family Fun Night, Friday November 4th! Admission is $10 per child. We will welcome our usual friends from LAFF-Co to treat you guys with face painting and balloon animals, while we also treat the kids to Johnny’s pizza! (Pizza by the slice available to parents for $2) We always have so much fun at our Family Fun events, and we hope to see you there!
Main to Main Trade Days
- Orleans On Main
500 Main St, Minden, LA
- Fri, Nov 4 – Sat, Nov 5
Mark November 4th and 5th on your calendar and join the folks in Webster Parish for the 23rd Annual Main to Main Trade Days. Whether you are an art lover, a bargain hunter, an antique shopper, a flea market and garage sale enthusiast or you just love the art of shopping; you won’t want to miss the Main to Main Trade Days experience!
RUSTON KIWANIS PANCAKE DAY
- Ruston Civic Center
401 North Trenton St.
- Friday Nov 4, 2022
- 6:00 AM - 9:00 AM
- Price: $10
Join the Ruston Kiwanis for their 2022 Pancake Breakfast from 6am-9am on Friday November 4th at the Ruston Civic Center tickets are $10 the proceeds go to help with their many civic and youth programs!
Centenary College Choir’s “Rhapsody in View
- First Baptist Church543 Ockley Dr Shreveport, LA 71106
- Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
The Centenary College Choir presents its annual “Rhapsody in View” performance on Saturday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Shreveport. This year’s Rhapsody performances close out Centenary’s Homecoming celebration week. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults and $10 for students, or $17 at the door. Information about the performance and tickets is also available by emailing music@centenary.edu.
Fall 2022 Mega 3 Weather Watcher School
- KTBS 3
312 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Nov 5
- 9 AM – 1 PM
Join Joe and the team for our semi-annual weather watcher gathering! Learn what it takes to be a KTBS Weather Watcher from the team and the seasoned pros! Lunch served.
Fall Paw Market
- 2950 E Texas St In Pierre Bossier Mall parking lotBossier City, LA 71111
- Bossier City Farmers Market
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Free
The 2nd annual Fall Paw Market is Saturday, November 5, 2022. We are the only "pet friendly" farmers market in the area, and we are celebrating annually with this special event. We encourage you to bring your leashed pets. We have plenty or grass, shade tents, and a special ICE Pool for your pets. We will have plenty of water on hand. Be sure all pets are leashed, and please bring supplies to clean up after your furry friends.
ART IN THE PARK
- 7919 West Lakeshore Drive (off North Lakeshore Drive)Shreveport, LA 71107-8310
- (318) 929-2806
- Richard Fleming Park
- 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Free
Join Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation for a celebration of art and nature at Richard Fleming Park on November 5, 2022!
Art in the Park is a free annual community event that features artists from the Shreveport-Bossier area whose work depicts nature and wildlife or uses natural materials as their medium.
Visitors will enjoy:
*Art show & sale.
*Live artist demonstrations in flint knapping, pottery throwing, pine-needle basket making, painting, needle-felting, and more.
*Hands-on art activities will be offered by several local organizations for all ages
*Live music
*Food trucks
75th Tri-State Convention Louisiana
- LeBossier Event Center4000 Industrial Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112
November 4 @ 4:00 pm - November 6 @ 11:00 am
2022 edition of Tri-State Convention will be held at Alcoholics Anonymous, Shreveport starting on 04th November. It is a 3 day event organized by Alcoholics Anonymous.
Cavalier Christmas
- Calvary Shreveport, 9333 Linwood Ave, Shreveport
- Sat Nov 05 2022
- 8:00 am
We are so excited to announce a brand NEW tradition at Calvary Baptist Academy this year!
Saturday November 5 we will host our first Cavalier Christmas Pancake Breakfast from 8am -11am!
Bake Sale: Calvary students and families will donate homemade or donated by local bakeries to sell at the bake sale during our event on Saturday November 5 from 8am - until pictures are finished.
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Shreveport
- Mall St. Vincent
1133 St Vincent Ave Suite 200, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Nov 5
- 10 AM – 8 PM
This all age activity is a smartphone-guided event where you play alone with your group in your own neighborhood on your own schedule by following instructions provided by the in-game host.
Fill your virtual scavenger sack with the items you help choose through riddle-like clues!
Explore your surroundings, attempting to quickly locate a variety of items as they are revealed one at a time by your game master.
Get outdoors, get creative and try to get a top spot in the It's a Scavenger Hunt!™ Hall of Fame.
Teams are timed and each item found will be appraised and a combination of these two factors will be used to rank you against other teams.
If you have any questions please visit the Help page on our web site at https://itsascavengerhunt.com/faq.php
2022 WARRIOR RUN JOINS VETS for VETS
- Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA
- Sat, Nov 5
- 1:30 PM
Veterans for Veterans Biker Event is a family event open to the public. 100% of the proceeds go to our locally hospitalized Veterans.
Registration is open for 2022.
November Downtown Artwalk
- Downtown Shreveport
- Fri, Nov 4, 4:30 – 8:00 PM
The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk is BACK on Friday, November 4 and we have a night of fun planned for you! Noble Savage Tavern will be hosting a fun pre- and post-Artwalk food & drink special, and live music will kick off at 8 pm. You’ll be able to pick up the FREE iShuttle Artwalk bus and walk/ride to NINE different arty locations!
Teen Anime Club
- Bossier Parish Libraries Benton Branch
115 Courthouse Dr, Benton, LA
- Sat, Nov 5
- 2 – 3 PM
Do you like Anime or want to find out about Anime? Come out to the Benton branch and join the Teen Anime Club! Meet other teens as we will watch and discuss Anime. We will meet the 1st Saturday of each month at @ 2pm. You do not want to miss out on this. See you then.
LOUISIANA VS TEXAS AMATEUR BOXING
- 852 Poleman road shreveport, LA 71107
- (318) 313-4767
- 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- $15
Join us on November 5th for Louisiana vs Texas Amateur Boxing hosted by Syaz! This event is to showcase the hard work and dedication of boys and girls ages 8 and up to the sport of boxing!
Foodie Fest: The Kid Take Over
1210 Milam St 1210 Milam Street Shreveport, LA 71101
Sat, November 5, 2022
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Price: $25
As a part of Black Restaurant Week, MS KICK is hosting a potluck-style cooking demo. Kids will team up with local chefs and prepare a creative Thanksgiving Menu item. They will learn cooking techniques, food safety skills, teamwork, and leadership skills. Each team will consist of 5 kids and one Chef! Once each menu item is complete we will fellowship and eat! Let's get to cooking! Ages 10-14 yrs old.
Downtown Longview Cruise Night (Hot Rods & Hound Dogs)
- Gregg County Courthouse
101 E Methvin St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Nov 5
- 4 AM - 7 PM
The Downtown Longview Cruise Night is a FREE car show filled with amazing new and classic cars from all over East Texas. This month is a special Hot Rods & Hound Dogs car show. Show of your amazing rides and your furry passengers. We have food, music, and of course cars.
Longview Great Pumpkin Roll
- 420 N Center St,
Longview, TX 75601-6403
- Sat Nov 5 2022
- 3-6 pm
How far can you roll your pumpkin from the top of the "long view" hill?
Visit Longview and Longview Main Street are bringing a new event downtown. In 1870, surveyors said "that's a long view" as they stood on rock hill with Mr. O.H. Methvin to map out a new East Texas town. Now, 152 years later, we're going to roll some pumpkins down that hill.
Cost: $2 per roll, pumpkins are not included. Bring your own pumpkin or buy a pumpkin at the event (limited supply available for $5 or less).
Prizes: A grand prize of $500 will be awarded to the longest roll. Smaller prizes will be awarded for runners-up and for targets located on the course.
OLLIE'S SKATE SHOP DOWNTOWN TAKEOVER
- Ollie's Skate Shop
105 W Tyler St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Nov 5
- 10 AM – 8 PM
Ollie's is celebrating our 2 year anniversary! We’ll have music, food trucks, vendors & more!
We'll kick off the morning with the downhill bomb at 10:45AM. Registration starts at 10AM. $5 to bomb it as many times as you'd like. $20 if you want a shirt with your registration. Bomb the hill with skateboards, longboards, cruisers, roller-skates anything with wheels that is manually powered! Prizes will be handed out based on how epic your run is. Anyone younger than 18 years old; safety gear and long sleeves are required!
Holiday Open House
- Shop Barron’s
405 Loop 281 W, Longview, TX
- Sat Nov 5 2022
- 3-6 pm
Eat, shop & be merry as we unveil Christmas at Barron’s! Gourmet bites, expert reps & prizes galore - you’ll love all the joy we have in store!
2nd Annual Candy Cane Corral
- Four States Fair
3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR
- Sat, Nov 5
- 9 AM – 11:59 PM
- Price: $5, children 12 and under are free
Candy Cane Corral at the Four States Fair Entertainment Center will be a fun-filled day with holiday shopping and events. The day will include, but not be limited to, vendors, dancers, Santa, and much more!
Three Chicks Fall Festival On The Farm
- Three Chicks Feed, Seed, and Cafe4045 Genoa Rd, Texarkana, AR 71854
- Saturday, November 5, 2022
- 9 AM – 1 PM
Come enjoy a day of family fun on the farm! Start your morning with a home cooked pancake breakfast (served from 9am till 12pm) then enjoy a a day of pony rides, hay stack treasure hunts, bounce house fun, a stroll through our pumpkin patch and the most adorable petting zoo, filled with all your favorite farm animals! Need more information? Give us a call at (870)773-5633!
Twilight Tour
- Fair Haven Cemetery
- E 35th St, Texarkana, AR
- November 5
- 5:30 p.m.
- Price: $15
Join TMS for a living history tour of Fair Haven Cemetery beginning at 5:30 p.m. on November 5, 2022. This guided tour includes living history performances at select grave sites. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS members. Tickets must be purchased in advance. This is a wheelchair-friendly tour. For directions, suggested parking, or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.
The tour is part of the Texarkana Museums System’s ongoing living history program, developed to bring a more personal perspective on history and to share lesser-known stories from Texarkana’s past.
Texarkana Out of the Darkness Walk
- Bobby Ferguson Park3400 U of A Way, Texarkana, AR 71854
- Sunday, November 6, 2022
- 1 PM
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.