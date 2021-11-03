SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA
The State Fair of Louisiana will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport from October 28 through November 14. Gates open at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 and up. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The State Fair of Louisiana features unique fair foods, live music, Louisiana's largest display of carnival rides, livestock shows and attractions. Click here for scheduling and ticket info.
BRICKTOWN MINDEN
Bricktown Minden will be hosting a number of our retail stores in the Minden Civic Center in Minden, La on Friday & Saturday, November 5 & 6.They will be revealing their new Christmas gifts and decorating items for this season. No entry fee and shop from 10AM to 5PM both days.
2021 LRCA RODEO FINALS
The LRCA Rodeo Finals will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Friday, November 5, Saturday, November 6 at 7 p .m. and Sunday, November 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Hebert's Town & Country and Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission present the 2021 Louisiana Real Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana. Over $250,000 will be awarded in cash and prizes to the top athletes. Click here to purchase tickets.
RUN FOR A VSN 2021
Join WRLDINVSN for "Run for a VSN 2021," a 5K run that starts at 620 Warehouse Drive in Ruston, La. on Saturday, Nov. 6. Participants will enjoy music, food, activities for the kids, and a live podcast recording!
Race fee is $20 and it includes a designer fee. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and ends 5:30 p.m. The run begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS
Join us downtown on the square for a colorful cultural event that has become a Nacogdoches tradition. The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 6. in Nacogdoches, Texas and is free. Expect excellent music, dance, food, drink, and vendors around the square and all over downtown. Dress up for the occasion and enter the Costume Contest at the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
SABINE FREESTATE FESTIVAL AT FLORIEN
Sabine Freestate Festival at Florien Fairgrounds will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6. Lots of fun, food, music and much more!
The Sabine Freestate Festival celebrates the period in Western Louisiana’s history, when, in 1806 this region was declared the “Neutral Strip” pending settlement of a dispute between Spain and the United States as to the locations of the western boundary of the Louisiana Purchase. Legends and facts that have come down to us regarding this time in our history are the reason for the Sabine Freestate Festival. Activities include a western shootout, games, skeet shoot, pioneer demonstrations, parade, treasure hunt, and music. The Festival is held in downtown Florien, Louisiana. Click here to learn more.
FALL PAW MARKET
The 1st annual Fall Paw Market is Saturday, Nov. 6.
We are the only "pet friendly" farmers market in the area, and we are celebrating annually with this special event. We encourage you to bring your leashed pets. We have plenty or grass, shade tents, and a special ICE Pool for your pets. We will have plenty of water on hand. Be sure all pets are leashed, and please bring supplies to clean up after your furry friends.
In addition to our regular farmers market vendors (60+) we will also have several special "pet" oriented vendors with everything from pet treats, food, pet clothes, free samples, and more. Visit with several local pet organizations, rescues, and non-profits while you’re there.
We still have vendor spaces available. Only $30! Apply here or email us at bossiercityfarmersmarket@gmail.com with questions.
The 2021 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 am-1 pm April thru November (no breaks).
75+ vendors and food trucks in an open-air environment.
The market has a wealth of fresh local veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, jellies, salsa, honey, family fun, handmade soap, arts & crafts, handmade goods, local cuisine, and much more.
Location is on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall behind Starbucks by Sears and Virginia College. (I-20 & Airline/ Airline & E. Texas).
HOLIDAY COCKTAIL MAKING CLASS
The Holiday Cocktail Making Class will be held at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport on Saturday, November 6 at 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $35.
Red River Brewpub Holiday Cocktail Making Class is where you can learn how to make the best cocktails around. Admission includes four delicious cocktails everyone will be talking about. Click here to purchase tickets.
The 12th Annual Louisiana State Fair Car Show will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Sunday, November 7 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is $15 in advance and $20 day of show.
The Annual State Fair Car Show is where you will have the opportunity to display your car in the middle of the State Fair and also enjoy food, rides, and fun. This year's show will benefit Elementary School Literacy Programs. Move-in will begin at 9 a.m., showtime at 10 a.m., and awards presentation at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
VETERANS POWWOW AND NATIVE AMERICAN ART FEST
The Choctaw Apache Tribe of Ebarb will host the Veterans Powwow & Native American Art Fest on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Tribal grounds in Noble, La.
The festival features arts and crafts, a veteran's powwow, demonstrations, art walk, tribal dancing, games, Native American mass & dinner.
Competions for CASH & trophies include wildgame cook off, youth & adult art contest, tribal food cook off & tribal hunting club challenge. Entry fee is $20 per dish & club.
This is a drug free & alcohol free event. No coolers allowed.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW
Sabine Freestate Festival in presents Classic Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 am - 5 pm. A 2021 must-see event as classic car enthusiasts show off their prized possessions and compete for Best in Show! The event will be held at the Sabine Freestate Festival Fairgrounds in Florien, La. Click here for more details.
MICRO WRESTLING
The Micro Wrestling Federation in Longview, Texas at the REO Starplex and Event Center is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. It’s going to be pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action. Tickets are $25. Click here to purchase them.
FIRST SUNDAYS
Come enjoy a live DJ with great music and some great comedy on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Laugh Out Loud Comedy at 618 Commerce Street in Shreveport. We will also have FREE FOOD! FIRST COME FIRST SERVED! Your host will be TheWildManScoob, featuring Nate Massey, and headlining will be Howard Hall! Tickets are $20. Click here to purchase tickets.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST