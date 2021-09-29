SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
ARTIPSY FALL PAINT
Artipsy Fall Paint Party will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $35.
Get ready to paint a fall-inspired canvas. This two-hour course will be led by an expert artist to guide you through the creation of the night. No experience is necessary, just bring your creative side and get ready to paint. This event is sure to get your weekend started right. Admission includes disposable aprons, paint, brushes, and canvases.
Click here to purchase tickets.
CRAPPIE EXPO
Welcome to the third annual Crappie Expo! This event will be held Friday, October 1 thru Sunday, October 3 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Crappie Expo will consist of more than 100 crappie-related companies from all over the U.S.A. displaying their latest and greatest crappie fishing products - including boat manufacturers, tackle dealers, fishing guides, seminar speakers, music concerts,... plus the World’s Largest Crappie Fry! Price is $10 for adults and children 15 and under get in free. Click here for your tickets and more info.
CITY-WIDE RUMMAGE SALE
Come to the City-Wide Rummage Sale starting Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 1 in Jefferson Texas. The rummage sale will begin each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SHADY LADIES
Come join a fun performance by the ShadyLadies Doingtheir Witches dance. Every Friday and Saturday in October, beginning October 1, the Shady Ladies will perform in the Shade Courtyard at 118 E. Henderson St in Jefferson, Texas. The event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit for children. For more in at Shreveport Shriner’s Hospital. Click here for more info.
RALLYE AND BIKE SHOW
Join the 37th Land O'Pines Norton Owners Association Rallye and Bike Show starting Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3. The Rallye displays over 150 of the finest vintage motorcycles anywhere in the country. The event will be located at Diamond Don's RV & Park Event Center, 1 mile outside of Jefferson, Texas. Participate in field events, display your bike in show and ride in the rolling concours. Come enjoy a weekend full of great entertainment and fun. Open to the public, but gate fees apply. Click here to learn more.
JEFFERSON HALLOWEEN RAILWAY
The Jefferson Railway Halloween Express is a gas powered antique locomotive running day and evening train in Jefferson, Texas. The railway will be held every Saturday in October, beginning October 2. Guests will ride through the woods abroad, listening to the story-teller in this 40-minute trip excursion. This isn't a scary train ride and will depart at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Depot opens at 11 a.m. Price is $12 plus tax per person with a lap children fee. Click here to learn more.
DOLL HOUSE EXPERIENCE TEA TIME
Doll House Experience Tea Time will be held at The Standard 509 Building in Shreveport on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $10.
The Doll House experience is where you can have tea and fun together. Dress like the doll that you are. Tea and appetizers will be served. This Is the evening where every life-size doll can get dressed and feel absolutely fabulous in their tea time attire. So, go ahead and pull out those fun doll dresses and drape yourself with diamonds or pearls along with cute hats and gloves. Bringing your own teacup is optional. Do remember to wear your mask as needed. Click here to purchase tickets.
UGLY FEST
The Ugly Fest will be held at Hwy 80 at the Texas State Line in Greenwood, La. on Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2 at 6 p.m. Adult admission is $10 at the gate.
The festival will feature two days of Ugliness. Bring your tent and your favorite beverage and camp out for the weekend. Bands, games, food, and fun are scheduled both days to keep the party going. Proceeds to benefit local veterann' homes.
RED RIVER QUILTERS QUILT SHOW
The Red River Quilters Quilt Show will be held at Riverview Hall in Shreveport on Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. Admission is $7.
The judged show will feature more than 200 quilts and quilted Items, door prizes, hourly demonstrations, merchant mall, a silent auction of quilted Items, a special exhibit of Red River Best of Show Quilts, guild booth offering handcrafted Quilts and related Items. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.
HAUNTED PIRATE ADVENTURE
It's a Haunted Pirate Adventure with chills, thrills and of course, gills! Join the Mutiny Oct. 1 - 31.
Families and all ages welcome! Lads and lassies will be recruited to our pirate crew. Make your way through the aquarium learning pirate skills and stamping them off on yer pirate passport. Along the way discover bat stars, wolf eels and all kinds of cool and creepy sea creatures, mermaid stories, sing-a-longs and other Halloween surprises. Once you’ve completed yer tasks, meet the Pirate Captain and get yer loot from his treasure chest. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children. Click here to purchase your tickets.
TITUS COUNTY FAIR
The 2021 Titus County Fair will occur from Wednesday, September 29 to Saturday, October 2 in Mount Pleasant, Texas at the Titus County Civic Center and Fairgrounds . The Titus County Fair is an annual event held in the fall and put on by the Titus County Fair Association. The purpose of the fair is to provide the community with an event full of family-friendly entertainment and fun. Events at the fair include a livestock show, commercial exhibits, youth academic contests, a carnival and musical entertainment. Bring your family out and experience all the fun! Click here to learn more.
NATCHITOCHES CAR SHOW
Join the Natchitoches Car Show, Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2 in Downtown Natchitoches, La by the Riverbank. More than 400 classic cars line the streets of Downtown Natchitoches. Food, live music, dancing, kids' activities and shopping. Free for car registration! Registration begins at 7 a.m. at Foundation at Life Church. Click here to register and for scheduling.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH FAIR AND RODEO
Join the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo in Natchitoches, La. Fair begins Wednesday, September 29 through Saturday, October 2. Gates open at 5 p.m. Come enjoy rides, games, thrills and food for all ages. Click here to learn more.
TAPTOBER
Taptober fest will be held at The Seventh Tap in Shreveport on Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2 at 4 p.m. Adult admission is free.
The Seventh Tap Oktoberfest is a two-day event with an amazing musical lineup. This event will include amazing food, music, and beer.
FRANK FOSTER
Frank Foster will be the headliner for Music Fest in El Dorado, Arkansas on Friday, October 1. Foster will be supported by opening act Pryor and Lee, 2018 “the Voice” contestants. The concert will take place in the First Financial Music Hall beginning at 7 p.m. Doors to the concert will open at 6pm with opening act Pryor and Lee taking the stage at 7pm. Tickets are available in three sections; premium, pit, and general admission. Click here to purchase your tickets.
RON WHITE
Comedian Ron White will perform at Margaritaville® Resort Casino Bossier City in Paradise Theater on Saturday, October 2 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $75 and up.
Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White is a classic storyteller; relaying tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. Ron rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but since 2004 has established himself as a star in his own right.
Over the past nine years, he has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America. During this time, all four of his comedy albums have charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He is a three-time Grammy-nominated comedian and has sold more than 10 million albums Solo Blue Collar Comedy Tour. This show is for mature audiences. Click here to purchase tickets.
RED RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL
The Red River Revel Arts Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Saturday, October 2 through Sunday, October 10. Admission is $5 for general admission and $10 for a 9-day reveler pass.
The 45th Red River Revel will be nine days of art, food, music, and family fun for everyone. The Revel is about celebrating community and the arts together. The Revel will feature performances, visual and culinary arts along with art experiences and activities for all ages. Headliner concerts not to be missed. Click here for scheduling and admission cost.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Join the cornhole tournament, Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 at the Red River District in Shreveport. Event begins at 10:30 a.m. An organized cornhole tournament with the option of public walkins to buy into a winning pot. We will have several local vendors including photographers, artists, tarot card reading, henna, pottery, and Angelo's Deli Food Truck.
There will also be a raffle with chances to win a cruise, Beer Baskets, wine baskets, liquor, Home goods, treat baskets, etc. from local companies. This raffle benefits a North Louisiana business that burned down this past summer. Two Warriors Meadery is owned by two disabled veterans that gave portions of their profits to Louisiana Veteran Organizations. Let's try and help them rebuild! The band Flow Tribe is playing Saturday night at 8. The tournament starts again Sunday at 1. Admission is $5.
KILGORE ARTWALK
Join the second Kilgore ArtWalk on Saturday, October 2 in Downtown Kilgore, Texas. Hosted by the downtown merchants, this event is family-friendly and free to attend. Support local artists and artisans as you stroll down E. Main and Kilgore Streets.The event starts at 5 p.m. Watch demonstrations, purchase one-of-a-kind pieces, and visit some of Kilgore’s fantastic and unique shops in our ever-growing downtown business community. If you are interested in participating as an artist, artisan, or arts-related organization, contact Melissa at geekend.melissa@gmail.com. All types of art/crafts/handmade items welcome, but displays must be family-friendly.
SOUL BLUES FEST
Join the ArkLaOkTex Soul Blues Fest on Saturday, October 2, at 72 County Road 2225 in Douglassville, Texas. The event is hosted by Majic 93.3 DJ Godfather Gates open at noon and show starts at 3 p.m. Click here for your tickets.
