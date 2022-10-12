Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
TEXAS BIGFOOT CONFERENCE
Established in 2001 as the original annual Bigfoot Conference in Texas by the Texas Bigfoot Research Center.
About this event
The Texas Bigfoot Conference will be held the weekend of October 14-16, 2022.
Confirmed Speakers:
- Adam Davies
- Loren Coleman
- Lyle Blackburn
- Ken Gerhard
- Shelly Covington-Montana
- Sybilla Irwin
- Schedule of Events
Friday, October 14
- 7:00 - 9:00 Catered Meat 'n Greet Dinner with the Speakers
- 9:00 -10:00 PM Special Presentation
Saturday, October 15
- 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Texas Bigfoot Conference
- 6:00-10:00 Saturday Night
- 6:00-8:00 PM Catered Meat n' Greet Dinner with the Speakers
- Catered BBQ dinner by Riverport BBQ
- 8:00-10:00 PM Special Presentation
Host hotel:
- Executive Inn & Suites
- 200 South Walcott, Jefferson, Texas 75657
- 903-665-3700
POPCORN FALLS
Popcorn Falls. Population: Unhinged! 2 actors, 21 wacky characters
Popcorn Falls will grace the Shreveport Little Theatre main stage October 13-15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and October 16 and 23 at 2:00 p.m.
- 812 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- Adult tickets are $25 Senior, military and student tickets are $23
PRIZE FEST 2022: A FILM, FOOD, MUSIC, FASHION, AND COMEDY FESTIVAL
Prize Fest presents a one-of-a-kind experience to our spirited crowds, filling the days and nights of Prize Fest with short film screenings, live music, exemplary cuisine and cocktails, fashion runway exhibitions, a live comedy show, and one helluva a good time! Prize Fest will be held at various venues in downtown Shreveport starting Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and up.
Prize Fest is the most amazing film, food, music, fashion, and comedy festival on the planet. Don't miss out on the 11th year of Prize with TWO WEEKENDS of events to satisfy your need to dance, laugh, see, taste, and howl at the moon.
Here's what to expect at Prize Fest 2022!
FRIDAY 10/14
Music Prize Night 1
Music Prize VIP Lounge Opens
SATURDAY 10/15
Music Prize Night 2
Music Prize VIP Lounge
Prize Weekend 1 After Party
SUNDAY 10/16
Fashion Prize Runway Showdown
THURSDAY 10/20
Film Screenings Begin (Afternoon)
Prize Weekend 2 Opening Party
FRIDAY 10/21
Film Screenings Continue
Filmmaker Booths Open
VIP Lounge Opens
Red Carpet Event and Toast
Food Prize Come & Get It
SATURDAY 10/22
Film Screenings Continue
Filmmaker Booths Continue
Filmmaker Meet & Greet Events
VIP Lounge Continues
Food Prize Demonstration Lunch
Comedy Prize Showdown
Prize Fest Closing Toast and Party
- 700 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- 6:00 PM
- $20 and up
LSUS ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT
We welcome you to the Annual LSUS Athletics Hall of Fame Golf Tournament, which will be held at Olde Oaks Golf Club in Haughton on Friday, October 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All proceeds go towards the Student-Athlete Experience. Register your team today. Sponsorships and teams are available. Help us raise money for our student-athletes. Lunch will be provided by Dillas Quesadillas and the post-game meal will be provided by Texas Roadhouse.
- 60 Golf Club Dr Haughton, LA 71037
- (318) 795-2477
- Olde Oaks Golf Club
- 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Individual Golfer Registration: $125 Team Registration: $500 (registration for four golfers) Hole Sponsor: $250
DINE ON THE LINE
After a two-year hiatus, Dine on the Line is coming back to downtown Texarkana. The fundraiser, which will be the sixth annual event, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14. Dine on the Line features dining tables set up on both sides of the state line, with the downtown federal building as a backdrop. It features an evening of food, entertainment and fellowship. This year's event will be held in conjunction with Downtown Live, which is scheduled for the second Friday of each month.
BOSSIER CITY MAKERS FAIR
The Bossier City Makers Fair returns to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
The event features a large all-handcrafted fair showcasing artisans selling everything from canvas and multimedia art, stained glass, canning, jewelry, knitting, fruits and veggies, salsa, upcycled furniture, artisan soap, pies and cookies, signs, clothing, food, candles, pottery, food trucks, pizza, tacos, tamales, cajun cuisine, leather goods, wreaths, textiles, home décor, clothing, knives, ceramics, homemade artisan food, baked goods, honey, and more.
Grab a bite to eat, shop the handmade maker booths located around the entire boardwalk, and enjoy the atmosphere with live music, street performers, and fun activities for the whole family. Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on October 15, 2022.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor please visit our webpage at www.BossierCityMakersFair.com.
- 540 Boardwalk Blvd. Bossier City, La 71111 Bossier City, LA 71111
- Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
- 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Free
CHIMP HAVEN DISCOVERY DAY
After three years’ hiatus, Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, is bringing back Chimpanzee Discovery Day, a rare opportunity to get an inside look at the 200-acre forested campus that more than 300 chimpanzees know as home – and tickets are going fast.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, visitors again will be invited to explore the sanctuary and witness the lush, forested habitats where the chimpanzees, most of whom are retired from bio-medical research, now live and play. To ensure all visitors who arrive at the sanctuary are able to attend the event, Chimp Haven has shifted all ticket sales online and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Discovery Day is open to all ages and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 15. Admission is $10 for visitors aged 6 and older, and free for children 5 and younger. We recommend arriving at 9 a.m. when the chimps are most active after a night's rest! Advance tickets and additional dates for Chimp Haven events are available online only at chimphaven.org/visit/.
SKEET SHOOT, BENTON, LA
Join us at the Flying Q's Sporting Clays and Event Center for the Louisiana Hunters For Heroes Skeet Shoot on Oct. 15. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.
GRAND OLE OPRY STAR JOHN CONLEE IN CONCERT
Grand Ole Opry Star John Conlee will perform at Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Grand Ole Opry star John Conlee has had 26 singles reaching the top-20 since 1981, 8 of those reaching number one.
His hits include “Rose Colored Glasses,” “Backside of Thirty,” “Lady Lay Down, “Friday Night Blues,” “Miss Emily’s Picture,”
“Busted,” “I Don’t Remember Loving You,” “Common Man” and many more.
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101
- (936) 554-5822
- Sam's Town Hotel & Casino
- 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
- Reserved $49 - General Admission $39 - Handicap $29
MINDEN FALL FEST
Minden Fall Fest will be held at the Webster Parish Fairgrounds in Minden on Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Minden Fall Fest will feature performances by TK Soul, MC B Wright, Jay Morris Group, Rhomey and Ghetto Cowboy.
- 800 Goodwill St. Minden, LA 71055
- 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- $30
BOSSIER CITY GUN SHOW
The Bossier City Gun Show will be held next on Oct 15th-16th, 2022 with additional shows on Dec 3rd-4th, 2022, in Bossier City, LA. This Bossier City gun show is held at Bossier City Civic Center and hosted by Classic Arms Productions. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.
All guns must be unloaded and tied to render them non-fireable. The table holder is responsible for the action of all assistants at his table. No alcoholic beverages at any time. No loose ammo is allowed. No dry firing at any time.
- Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm
General: $9.00
Children 6-11: $2.00
Children Under 6: Free
Free Parking
Share Post On Facebook (@capgunshows) For $2 OFF Admission!
HEROES RUN
Oct. 15 - The annual HEROES RUN will start and finish at the brand new Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.
The event features a half marathon, 5k, and 1k for kids 12 and under. Come join us for an unforgettable day where ALL runner revenue is donated to local HEROES.
PAWS IN THE PARK 2022
Real Estate to the Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to mobilizing the community to address the plight of homeless pets through fundraising and education efforts is proudly partnered with Louisiana REALTORS® to host our 7th Annual Paws in the Park event.
The event on Oct. 15 is open to the general public and is a FUNdraiser to benefit local animal rescue organizations, foster groups, and other animal advocacy groups. Come out and meet local animal rescues, foster groups, and adoptable animals looking for new loving homes!
Our event will feature Food Trucks, a Raffle area with awesome prizes, Kid Zone with playground, inflatables & face painting! We will also have vendors, a cake walk, a pet costume contest, & much more!
Event tickets will be for sale for $1 each and can be used for raffle items, drinks, cake walk, and admission. Branded merchandise will also be available for sale. A pet costume contest will be at 1:00 PM on the Main Stage with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd places. Contest will be judged by special guests of Title Sponsor Louisiana REALTORS®. Master of Ceremonies will be local radio personality and animal lover, Jay Michaels of Q97.3 Radio.
Please feel free to bring your well-behaved, vaccinated, and leashed pets.
We can’t wait to see you there!
- 3232 E 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71105
- (318) 393-8487
- 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- $1 per person
SBC ZOMBIE WALK 2022: RECOVER YOUR LIFE
Get ready to shake those rattling bones and twist that rotting flesh! The SBC Zombie Walk is back and we're ready to RAGE AGAINST DEATH!
This year's SBC Zombie Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15 in the East Bank District & Plaza in Bossier City from 4-9 p.m. with an emphasis on jammin' out and shakin' what our mummy gave us! Attendance is free.
Be excited for costume contests, door prizes, live music, dance competitions, games, vendors, food trucks, and SO much more! You may very well LOSE your MIND!
- 630 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 741-8310
- East Bank District and Plaza
- 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Free
BEAR CREEK SMOKEHOUSE FALL FESTIVAL
Farewell summer, and HELLO FALL! Come celebrate the harvest season at our Fall Fest with games, hayrides, cider, turkey legs, sausage dogs, candy apples and live music! This event is family friendly and FREE to attend! Our pit room lunch will also be open at 11am. Click here to connect with Bear Creek Smokehouse.
FALL 2022 COMMUNITY YARD SALE IN ATLANTA, TX
This popular event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 258. That's at 308 N. Louise Street in Atlanta, Tx.
SHREVEPORT RUGBY DAY
Shreveport Rugby Football Club will hold Shreveport Rugby Day at A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Attendance is free. This event will provide a unique opportunity to students in Shreveport-Bossier, exposing them to rugby as a sport. There will be a rugby scrimmage and opportunities to run drills. The Shreveport Fire Department and other first responders will also be on-site to meet with the students, creating positive contact experiences between the children and those who protect and serve them. Volunteers are also welcome to come out and register local voters. Water will available for attendees.
- 4009 Youree Drive Shreveport, LA 71105
- A.C. Steere Park
- 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Free
LONGVIEW WINE FESTIVAL 2022
Looking for a great wine event in the ArkLaTex? The Longview Wine Festival may be just what you're looking for. There will be live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, and last but not least, wine. The Longview Wine Festival supports East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. The funds collected at this event will be invested right back into the community. Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, October 15, 12-6 p.m. More information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: THE MUSIC OF ABBA PERFORMED BY ABBACADABRA
Oct. 15 - Enjoy the spirited and timeless tunes that make ABBA a perennial favorite, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Take a Chance on Me.” ABBAcadabra―the ultimate ABBA tribute―comes to Shreveport from Las Vegas and will supercharge the evening with their irresistible energy!
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- 318.227.TUNE (8863)
- Shreveport RiverView Hall
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Tickets start at $20; children/students $10-$15
TAPPEDTOBER CRAFT BEER & WINE FESTIVAL 2022 FEATURING: TRACY LAWRENCE!
This annual event features 150+ beer, wine, & seltzer tasting selections amongst a picturesque backdrop along the gorgeous Natchitoches Riverfront! Along with the tasting event, Tappedtober offers top-notch live entertainment, games, food, and a fun festive family environment, providing attendees with a fantastic experience!
An impressive list starting with a fast-rising David Daniels, a Bossier City legend, followed by HunterGirl, on track to be the next big female artist from Music City, and finishing strong with Tracy Lawrence, an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer from Nashville Tennessee with more than forty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts as well as 8 songs that reach number one.
Tracy Lawrence
This country music legend needs no introductions. With over 14 studio albums, Tracy Lawrence is an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer from Nashville Tennessee. He has had more than forty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts as well as 8 songs that reach number one.
HunterGirl
On track to be the next big female artist from Music City, HunterGirl has won several songwriting contests including “Nash Next” and the prestigious Nashville Songwriter Association International two years in a row, opening at the Kansas Country Stampede and for notable performers including, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and others...
David Daniels
With a love for playing Country Music with a Red Dirt Country sound, David Daniels is a singer/songwriter from Bossier City, La.
MINDEN MAKERS FAIR
The Minden Makers Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15th at The Farm of Cultural Crossroads, located at the corner of East Union & Talton Street. Vendors and artisans will sell their handmade goods and food. There will be over 40 maker booths, free children’s art station provided by Webster Parish Libraries, free face painting, free balloon art, henna tattoos, demonstrations, and so much more throughout the day. The Minden Makers Fair invites the public to experience their community in a new way through art, food, and activities for all ages. Admission is free, but be sure to bring money to support the vendors.
TEXARKANA FOOD TRUCK AND HOT AIR BALLOON GLOW-SHOW
- Oct. 15
- Free Admission
- Hours: ⏳️11am-8pm
- Food Trucks:11am-8pm
- Art & Craft Vendors: 11pm - 8pm
- Hot Air Balloon Tethered Ride and Glow-Show 5pm - till
- Hot Air Balloon Rides $20
- Shopping! Music! Dance!
📍 3400 U of A Way
Texarkana AR 71854
Diva Maintenance has partnered with the 4 states fair grounds in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On this special day Oct 15th, We have chosen to do a city wide balloon release honoring survivors, current fighters, and those who lost their fight to breast cancer🎗.
The Hot Air Balloon Glow-Show will represent the souls that we've lost due to breast cancer. 🎗💝🎈🕊
I would like to invite you to come out and help bring awareness to our community.
There can be life after breast cancer. Early detection is key. #breastcancerawarenessmonth
Call Grady for info 903.701.7040
33RD ANNUAL TASTE OF JEFFERSON
October 16, 2022
Streets will be closed off, tables and chairs will be set up, stroll, enjoy the music and indulge in some outdoor dining as you sample some of the the wonderful food from each of our participating restaurants
For more info Contact Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm, at 903-665-2672
