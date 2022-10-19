Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
BPCC THEATRE PRESENTS DRACULA
BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller, Dracula. The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.
Dracula performances are set for Oct. 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.
For teenage and older audiences. Visit www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre for ticket information. For more information on the BPCC Theatre Program, contact Kim Condon at 678-6021 or email kcondon@bpcc.edu.
CHRIS STAPLETON'S ALL AMERICAN ROAD SHOW
Chris Stapleton will perform at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 and up.
The Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show will be an evening of great music. Christopher Alvin Stapleton is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer and eight-time Grammy award recipient. Special guest Elle King will also perform.
THE LOVERS
The Lovers will perform at Bally's Shreveport in Celebrity Lounge on Friday, October 21 at 9 p.m. Adult admission is free.
The Lovers are an Indie-Americana pop duo featuring singer-songwriters Cole Vosbury and Amanda June. Both hail from strong musical backgrounds. Cole, a multi-instrumentalist and producer has been recording himself and writing his own music for as long as he can remember. The Shreveport, Louisiana native had national success on Season 5 of NBC’s The Voice as a Top 5 finalist, thrusting him into the spotlight. After The Voice came to an end, Cole decided to move to Nashville and continue to tour, write and perform. Unknowingly, Amanda had just moved to Nashville to pursue music full-time. June was performing at a writer’s night where Cole happened to be the night he moved to town and the two were introduced in an act of pure fate. An effortless chemistry and collaboration formed between them alongside their love for one another.
85TH EAST TEXAS YAMBOREE
Come join us for four full days of fun for everyone at the 85th East Texas Yamboree Oct. 19-22. There’s carnival rides, parades on Friday and Saturday, livestock show daily and livestock sale on Saturday, Queens coronation on Wednesday and Thursday, outdoor vendors, bandstand and so much more!! This is an event you wont want to miss!
LOUISIANA CLASSICS AUTO CLUB TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Louisiana Classics Auto Club Trunk-or-Treat will be held in Hurricane Alley in Bossier City on Saturday, October 22 at 12 p.m. Admission is free.
The Louisiana Classics Auto Club brings you TRUNK-OR-TREAT at BeauxJax Crafthouse Hurricane Alley in the downtown Bossier City East Bank District. Break out the Halloween costumes and bring the whole family. Enjoy an afternoon of safe, family fun, fellowship, and some of the best-looking classic cars, trucks, and hot rods in the area. All vehicles will be decorated with themes sure to intrigue the whole family. There will be more than enough candy, music, and entertainment to assure that everybody has a spooky good time.
PET PALOOZA 2022
Pet Palooza 2022 will be held at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier on Saturday, October 22 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
Join us for Pet Palooza under the Texas St. Bridge at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets! Bring your pet on a leash and join us for this fun event. The Pet Palooza will include vendors, pet adoptions, and a pet parade from the Krewe of Barkus & Meow at 5 p.m.
PIONEER DAY
After a two-year hiatus, the Pioneer Heritage Center's annual Pioneer Day is back on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Louisiana State University Shreveport in Shreveport. Pioneer Day brings together a large group of folk life demonstrators that allow visitors to see some of the skills needed on the frontier. Examples include quilters, potters, weavers of baskets and cloth, and old-style hearth cooking. Antique and ancient collections of coins and Caddo Indian tools will also be on display. Additionally, the Pioneer Heritage Center's seven historic structures will be open for tours. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students and free for children 5 and under.
THE 9TH ASEANA ANNUAL AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The 9th ASEANA Annual Autumn Festival, on October 22, presents the Hispanic Communities of Shreveport! This will be a time of celebrating the different Hispanic Countries, culture, music, and traditions. Come join the dancing and enjoy authentic international cuisine available for purchase and the different arts and food and non food booths. Come in your latin, asian or any international attire and take pictures amidst the different countries represented at the ASEANA Gardens of Shreveport. Admission is free! Let us all foster understanding and unity amidst the diverse cultures of the city.
THE MANN’S CONCERT & COMEDY SHOW
The Mann's Concert and Comedy Show will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up.
Join David and Tamela Mann for an exclusive concert and comedy show. See legendary, GRAMMY award-winning artist Tamela Mann as she performs old and new hits to stir your soul, along with David Mann aka Mr. Brown for a hilarious comedy show to remember.
2022 SRS SUPER DOCK CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP
October 22-23, 2022
Location: Bass Pro Shops, 100 Bass Pro Dr, Bossier City, LA
On the boardwalk behind Bass Pro Shops.
Not only do you have a chance to win a championship you will be able to get your UKC points for a title at UKC.
Fees - $100.00 per dog - Fly, and Super V $50.00 - Per dog - Tyke and Silver $50.00 - Per dog - Raider Run
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OUTDOOR CONCERT
Enjoy the sounds of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra at an outdoor concert on Saturday, October 22nd at the Broadmoor Branch. Enjoy the sounds of the string quartet from your vehicle or picnic outside! The show begins at 3:00 p.m.
LOUISIANA LEGENDS FESTIVAL
Main Street Homer announces the Louisiana Legends Festival, taking place in downtown Homer on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Louisiana Legends Festival is a unique festival focused on creating an entertaining event to celebrate the beauty, history, people, and resources of Claiborne Parish in Northwest Louisiana. The festival will center in a five-block area around the historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse.
A walk-about festival that features two stages of live music, a food court of regional food, and five specific participation courts that celebrate history, recreation, art, vendors, farmers’ market and local merchants.
HISTORIC HAUNTS AND LEGENDS OF LONGVIEW
DISCO FOR DOWN SYDROME
Sat Oct 22, 2022 at 07:00 pm
The Gallery, 105 Olive St, Texarkana, AR
Join us under the disco ball at Studio 72 for a night full of Disco, Dining and Drinks!
100% of all proceeds will be used locally for our Camps, Education Programs and Awareness Campaign!!!
MUTTS GONE NUTTS
Join us for a night filled with comedic canine entertainment! Watch dogs dance, skip and flip. Family fun for all ages! Tickets can be found on the Perot's website: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3156541/mutts-gone-nuts-texarkana-perot-theatre?country=US&language=en
ATLANTA, TX GLOW RUN
Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. - Hosted by the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce, this unique 5K features a lighted/glow in the dark course and is the most popular race in Atlanta, TX! We work hard each year to bring new additions to the run and light up as much of the course as we can in fun and creative ways! Competitive runners and fun run participants are all welcome. Strollers are allowed, but due to the nature of the race, we ask that no dogs be on the route. The 5K race is limited to runners ages 11 and up.
Prior to the 5K, we host the Monster Mile, a one-mile fun run for children ages 10 and under (plus their parents). We encourage Monster Mile participants to wear (family friendly) costumes!
WELLNESS WARRIOR THROWDOWN
The Choctaw Nation Wellness Center in Broken Bow, OK will be holding a nonprofit Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and the bags fly at 11 a.m.
GHOSTS OF THE PAST NIGHTTIME BATTLEFIELD TOURS
