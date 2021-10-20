SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK
The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is launching the Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 18-23. Participating restaurants will be offering $10 lunches and $20 dinners. There will be curated, exclusive dining experiences and events throughout the week.
The SBAACC serves as the premier voice in Northwest Louisiana for the African American business community. The organization’s vision is to lead the charge for advocacy, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. Click here to learn more.
SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL
The Back Alley Community Theatre Grand Cane presents Southern Fried Funeral on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-24. The show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in Grand Cane, La.
Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces. A big-hearted comedy about family - Southern Style - as matriarch Dorothy contends with sudden widowhood, church committee harpy Ozella Meeks, Dewey's snake-in-the-grass brother, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry.
All tickets $15.00. Reservations are requested due to limited seating. Call 318-461-0202 for more information.
UKC TOTAL DOG INVITATIONAL
The UKC Total Dog Invitational, presented with UKC’s Official Performance Dog Nutrition Partner, Eukanuba, required dog and handler teams to qualify in the prior competition year to earn an invite to the prestigious three-day event. This event will start on Thursday, October 21. In Shreveport, more than 100 qualified teams will be put to the test in a variety of performance dog sports, such as Agility, Obedience, and Conformation, to accumulate points throughout the competition. During a formal banquet on Saturday, October 23, the overall winner of $10,000 will be announced! Click here to learn more.
ARTIPSY BOSS VIBES PAINT PARTY
Artipsy Boss Vibes Paint Party will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $50.
Artipsy Boss Vibes Paint Party will include a two-hour course led by an expert artist to guide you through the creation of the night. No experience is necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to paint. Admission includes a pre-drawn canvas, supplies, and signature cocktails. Click here to purchase tickets.
KREWE OF JUSTINIAN MARDI GRAS 5K
The Krewe of Justinian XXIV Midway to Mardi Gras 5k will be held at Stoner Skateboard Park in Shreveport on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $25 and race day registration is $35.
Midway to Mardis Gras overall male and female winners in the 5k will receive $100. Overall male & female age group winners will receive $25. Additionally, the first 300 finishers will receive a specialty bead. Age groups 19-under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Click here to learn more.
MERMAID BREAKFAST
Meet and greet our beautiful mermaid and our mermaid princess! Enjoy a fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, juice and coffee. Pick out your mermaid name and sing-along with our mermaids and listen to storytime. Decorate your own crown and become a prince or princess of the sea during a crowning ceremony. Photo and autograph session, games, crafts and more!
Enjoy free admission to the aquarium after your experience to visit all of our mermaid's underwater friends and enjoy our Mutiny haunted pirate adventure (suitable for all ages)! Click here to learn more.
NACOGDOCHES FILM FESTIVAL
Join us for the 10th annual Nacogdoches Film Festival on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the iconic Fredonia Hotel in downtown Nacogdoches, the Oldest Town in Texas.
Normally, the NacFilmFest is held over three days during the final weekend in February, but the COVID-19 situation caused us to postpone the festival until later in the year. The 2021 festival, unlike in years past, will be a one-night event and will feature only short films in the HIGH SCHOOL and OPEN (all others) categories.
Since this year's event will be dramatically slimmed down from our normal offering, attendance at this year's NacFilmFest will be FREE.
TRUNK OR TREAT
Trunk or Treat will be held at BeauxJax Crafthouse in the downtown Bossier City East Bank on Saturday, October 23, noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Louisiana Classics Auto Club presents Trunk or Treat at Bossier East Bank District. Break out the Halloween costumes and bring the whole family. Enjoy an afternoon of safe, family fun, fellowship, some of the best-looking classic cars, trucks, and hot rods in the area. All vehicles will be decorated with themes sure to intrigue the whole family. There will be more than enough candy, music, and entertainment to assure that everybody has a spooky good time.
SHREVEPORT BEER FESTIVAL
Experience an afternoon sampling internationally acclaimed and domestically micro-brewed ales, pilsners, stouts and everything in between at this 12th annual event. In addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music, college football games on big-screen TVs, and samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants.
Saturday, October 23, 2021
2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Festival Plaza, Shreveport, LA
BREW Festival Ticket • $55
BREW Table for 10 (Includes early admission) • $750.00
BREW is a fundraiser for Red River Revel and Downtown Shreveport Unlimited. Click here to purchase tickets.
RED SAMPLE BAND
Sunset Saturday will be held at Haze on Texas in Shreveport on Saturday, October 23 at 9 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 and up. This event will include food and will feature The Red Sample Band. Click here to purchase tickets.
HEROES RUN
The 5th Annual Heroes Run will start and finish at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $20 and up.
The event features a half marathon, 5k, and 1k for kids 12 and under. Come join us for an unforgettable day where all runner revenue is donated to local Heroes. Click here to purchase tickets.
EXCEL FOR EXCELLENCE
Come out and EXCEL FOR EXCELLENCE at our Excel for Excel for Excellence Pop-Up Event: Saturday October 23rd, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Babb Park (between Yale Street and Waterman Street) in Minden, Louisiana!
Family-friendly event! Wear your face mask! Free admission for all! You’ll be able to shop with, and receive information from 30 VENDORS! You’ll also be able to indulge in delicious food choices from several FOOD VENDORS!
There will be 2 FITNESS INSTRUCTORS present who will be doing on-site exercises and MUSIC to get you in the shopping spirit. Click here for more information.
BINGO, BBQ AND BEADS FUNDRAISER
Join the Krewe of Demeter, Bingo, BBQ and Beads fundraiser. It will be held on Saturday, October 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mansfield, La. Tickets are $25 and BBQ plates are included along with bingo tickets. Get the chance to win prizes such as Kendra Scott, Mardi Gras ball tickets and more! For more information, click here.
OAKLAND PLANTATION HOMECOMING
Cane River National Heritage Area and the Cane River Creole National Historical Park will host the Cane River Fall Festivities throughout the month of October at 4386 Highway 494 in Natchez La. Join us on Saturday, October 23 as the National Park Service welcomes former plantation residents and their descendants back home. Generations of the same families of workers, enslaved and tenant, and owners lived at Oakland Plantation for over 200 years.
During self-guided tours from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. visitors will have the unique opportunity to visit and talk with former Oakland Plantation residents. In addition, 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Oakland Plantation Main House.
There is no entrance fee at Oakland Plantation. All tours and activities are free.
This event features Texas wineries, local restaurants, boutique shopping, cooking demonstrations, coffee tasting and live music. The event is held in Downtown Mount Pleasant, Texas which is a perfect location for this Everything Texas event. Family-friendly highlights include the pumpkin patch, bouncy houses, hay rides and so much more! Click here for more info.
CLUE ON STAGE
It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. This will be recurring on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-24 at the East Bank Theatre in Bossier City. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist. Tickets are $23.
Directed by Rocky Maddox
"Clue: On Stage"
Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn
Written by Sandy Rustin
Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price
Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture
Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE
Original Music by Michael Holland
“By special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe
Entertainment” Click here to purchase tickets.
FETE ON THE FARM
Fete on the Farm will be held at the Mahaffey Farmhouse in Princeton on Sunday, October 24 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $95.
Fete on the Farm is the annual farm dinner fundraiser for Slow Food North Louisiana at a setting that embodies Slow Food principles and is prepared by one of our rock star local chefs featuring in-season local foods.
This year we will be taken on a local culinary journey by Chef Gabriel Balderas of Zuzul Coastal Cuisine and El Cabo Verde, and also a Slow Food North Louisiana board member and member of the International Slow Food Chefs Alliance.
Expect live music, a welcoming table, and a stellar meal, all from the beautiful natural setting of The Mahaffey Farmhouse. Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.
