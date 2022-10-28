Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
116TH STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA
- 3701 Hudson St Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 635-1361
- State Fair of Louisiana
- 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM
- Gate Admission: $12
Come one, come all to the 116th State Fair of Louisiana! The State Fair of Louisiana will be held October 27-November 13 at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.
Enjoy fair food classics and exciting rides at 116th installment of The State Fair of Louisiana, the largest carnival and livestock show in the state! This 15-day festival also features magic shows, the State Fair Zoo, a sea lion splash show, rodeo and more. General gate admission is $12, with discount tickets available starting September 19 online and at participating Brookshire's and Super 1 Food Stores. Admission and parking is free on weekdays before 3 p.m.
Visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details!
ZOMBIE CAR WASH
- 9625 Mansfield Road Shreveport, LA 71118
- (318) 455-6093
- 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- $20 per car
Humans beware! Zombies have taken over the Rocketfast Car Wash and will be hanging out at this haunted drive-thru car wash. It's good clean family fun for everyone. $20 per car. Happening every night from October 27 - 29.
HALLOWEEN TRAP AND PAINT COSTUME PARTY
- 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 670-8217
- Artipsy Wine and Arts Bar
- 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- $40
The Halloween Trap and Paint Costume Party will be held at Artipsy Studio in downtown Shreveport on Friday, October 28 at 7 p.m. Adult general admission tickets are $40.
Join us at Artipsy for a night of fun and art at the Halloween Trap and Paint Costume Party. Experience painting your canvas along with trap music by DJ Mega Marly and good vibes. Get your costumes ready - there is a $100 costume contest! Costumes are not required to attend. The paint session price will include all painting supplies.
SHAKESPEARE'S MACBETH AT LSU SHREVEPORT: A GRAVE AND PROSPEROUS BARD EXPERIENCE
- One University Place Shreveport, LA 71115
- (318) 798-4132
- 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM
- Free
“Double, double, toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble!” LSU Shreveport invites you to dress in your best witch’s costume and attend a production of The Tragedy of Macbeth on Friday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m. This production will be performed by the Texas Shakespeare Festival as part of the TSF Roadshow.
If that is not enough Shakespeare to fill your Friday, come earlier and attend a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:00 a.m. There is no cost to attend either performance, and the events are open to the public. All events will be held in the LSUS University Center Theatre. Costumes are encouraged. Dress up as a witch, a fairy, or your favorite Shakespearean character. You can even be the Bard, himself! Arrive by 5:30 to participate in a costume contest. The top three winners will walk away with a prize!
TRUNK OR TREAT AT THE ANDRESS
- 717 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Free
Trunk or Treat will be held at the Andress Center in Shreveport on Friday, October 28 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Come out to the Andress for some Halloween fun. This event will include a night market with artists as well as local vendors.
Meet n Greet Michael Myers
- Hadaway Collision
- Address: 3327 S. Lake Drive
Texarkana,TX 75501
- Fri Oct 28 2022 at 3- 5 p.m.
Meet n Greet with Michael Myers of Texarkana! Take pics with Michael, get some treats and have some fun!
Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Perot Theatre
221 Main St, Texarkana, TX
- Fri, Oct 28, 8:00 – 9:45 PM
- $15 General Admission
- $25 (Prop kit included)
Come do the Time Warp with us at the Perot Theatre! Get ready for a night of absolute pleasure and make sure to dress in your Transylvanian best!
Tickets: www.etix.com/ticket/p/4167742/rocky-horror-picture-show-texarkana-perot-theatre
Dark Woods Haunted Attraction
- Dark Woods Haunted Attraction4343 University Parkway318-228-1725
- Friday, Oct 28, 2022 from 6:30pm to 11:00pm
A traveling carnival camped out at Dark Woods for the winter as it toured Louisiana's rural communities. After encountering the evil lurking in the forests the star of the show loses his marbles.
With the ringmaster away, Boogie is bringing a whole new brand of terror to the Big Top. This masquerading maestro of mischief sets the stage with the Dark Carnival 3D. Enter Boogie's nightmare in this 3D Blacklight Haunt. Twist and turn through hallways and rooms full of crazed clowns and other denizens of the dark. Meet his band of merry misfits and carnival creeps.
Victims will be immersed in an experience unlike any other, complete with state of the art special effects, sounds and lighting in the area's first ChromaDepth® 3D attraction. Monsters are real and they come alive at night in the twisted halls of the Dark Carnival's maze.
LOTP Haunted Hayride and Trunk or Treat
- Brushy Creek Campground Lake O the Pines, Jefferson,TX
- Fri Oct 28 2022 at 3:00 pm to Oct 29 2022 11:00 pm
Calling all area ghouls and goblins: Join the US Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake O the Pines for a haunted hayride in the woods PLUS family movies and a Trunk or Treat!
Spooky hayride nights with movies - Friday and Saturday Oct. 28 & 29th 6-11pm. (Bring your lawn chairs or a big blanket!)
Trunk or Treat Saturday only 3-5pm with costume contest.
Donations accepted benefitting Friends of Lake O the Pines, a 501c3 volunteer organization bringing you more fun lake events.
HALLOWEEN DOUBLE FEATURE AT THE DIXIE
- Dixie Center for the Arts
- Address: 212 N. Vienna
Ruston, LA 71270
- Oct 28, 2022 7- 11PM
- Price: $5
Beginning on October 28th we will start showing movies once again on our big scream, I mean big screen...HOCUS POCUS (rated pg) at 7pm SLEEPY HOLLOW (rated r) at 9pm. Come dressed in your best costume and take part in a costumed parade across the stage at the Dixie for your chance at some awesome prizes. Family fun until 9 pm, then the movie is only available for those 18 and older unless accompanied by an adult. $5 gets you into both movies and comes with 1 popcorn and 1 bottled water, additional popcorn and water may be purchased. Seriously, can you think of a better place to watch a scary movie than in a historic theater built in 1928?
Graystone Haunted Manor Attraction
- Graystone Haunted Manor
- Address: 13481 Farm to Market 968
Longview, TX 75601
- Friday, Oct 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Once home to notorious Dr. Graystone, Graystone Manor has somehow remained intact all these years. Some say that what happened there was so tragic, so vile, that the spirits that linger are trapped, unable to cross over. Unfortunately, over the years these kind souls have become warped and twisted, searching for a way out. That way out is through you. Experience the crème de le crème of a true haunted house experience, with vengeful spirits, and ghoulish delights. If you make it out, hopefully the ghosts won’t follow you home. Whatever you do, don’t look them in the eyes.
FAMILY HALLOWEEN EVENT
- 1510 Corporate Dr. Shreveport, LA 71107
- 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- free
Corporate Family Halloween event will be held Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
This Free Family Event Will Have Something For Everyone. Costumes Are Optional. Vendors Will Have Treats For Trick Or Treating. Teal Pumpkin Project Friendly. All Funds Raised Will Be Going To The Humane Society Of Northwest Louisiana.
HALLOWEEN AT THE BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- 2950 E Texas St Parking Lot By Sears and Victoria CollegeBossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Free
Do some trick or treating at the Bossier City Farmers Market on Saturday, October 29. We will be celebrating Halloween at the Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. That means costumes, trick or treating, candy, face painting, and kids' activities all at the Farmers Market!
The Bossier City Farmers Market takes place every Saturday morning (from April to November) at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. You can find dozens of vendors at the Bossier Farmers Market, from local farmers to soap makers and craftsmen, to food trucks and everything in-between. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, and trick or treat from all the vendors as well. Did we mention that this event is totally free? Bring the entire family! See you there!
Questions? Email us at bossiercityfarmersmarket@gmail.com
MONSTER MASH 2022
- 947 Jordan Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 221-6005
- 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- All Access Wristbands - $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Adults and children ages 2 and under receive free admission.
Get ready to Party Like a MonSTAR at Monster Mash 2022! Monster Mash will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 3-6 p.m at St. John Berchman's Catholic School in Shreveport.
Join us for family fun, food, games, inflatables, a dunk tank, face painting, yard games, a haunted house, a cake walk, and more! The online presale for wristbands and tickets ends Wednesday, October 26 at 5 p.m. You may still purchase both wristbands and tickets for food and drink at the event.
PIRATES & PANCAKES
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- 8:30am OR 10:30am
- Price $35
Wee lads and lassies, join our swashbuckling pirate crew for an adventure like no other at Pirates & Pancakes! Pirates & Pancakes will be held at Shreveport Aquarium in Shreveport on Saturday, October 29, with seatings at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee. Meet the pirate captain, sing along with the crew and learn a few tricks about what it takes to be a junior pirate with a lesson on pirate sword fighting techniques. Enjoy a photo session, games, pirate crafts, and more!
The adventure continues with free admission to the aquarium to experience Mutiny, a haunted pirate adventure, fun for all ages!
Two seatings are available at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. Seating is limited and tickets will sell fast. Pirate attire is encouraged!
QUEST: LGBTQ+ MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
- 2640 Linwood Ave. Shreveport, LA 71103
- (318) 401-5144
- The Seventh Tap
- 15
ShrevePride is partnering with local The Seventh Tap Brewing Project to bring an LGBTQ+ helmed music & arts festival that we hope will leave a lasting impression in this community. The date for QUEST: LGBTQ+ Music & Arts Festival is October 29, time TBD.
You can be sure to expect vendors, delectable local eats, incredible beers, some late-night dancing, and entertainment with loads of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Stay tuned for more information, ticket sales, and the lineup announcement!
SHREVEPORT BREW
- 101 Crockett St Rosemary BeachCedar Grove, LA 71106
- (318) 226-5641
- Festival Plaza
- 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- $55
Over 100 Beers? We'll drink to that! You don't want to miss this fun tasting event. There's nothing like the crisp taste of a well-made beer!
Whether you prefer the fruity notes of an IPA or the warm depth of a stout, you can try them all at Shreveport Brew. Shreveport Brew will be held at Festival Plaza on Saturday, October 29 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Enjoy premium brews, delicious food from Shreveport's finest restaurants and thrilling entertainment!
Help us raise money for the Red River Revel and Downtown Shreveport Unlimited
FALL FESTIVAL
- 2833 Viking Dr.Bossier, LA 71111
- (318) 742-9539
- 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- free
The Family Fall Festival will be held at the Pentecostal of Bossier on Sunday, October 30 at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The Family Fall Family Festival will include Trunk-or-Treat, Hay Rides, Petting Zoo, Dunking Booth, Carnival Games ,Chili Supper, Live Music, Photo Booth, Camp Fires and more.
KREWE OF BARKUS AND MEOUX PET ROYALTY REVEAL
- 2640 Linwood Ave Shreveport, LA 71103
- The Seventh Tap
- 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- N/A
The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Royalty Reveal will be held at The Seventh Tap in Shreveport on Sunday, October 30 at 12 p.m. Admission is free.
The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Annual Pet Royalty Day will feature four-legged royalty 23. There will also be a Halloween contest for the animals with prizes to be won, along with random gifts throughout the event and a silent auction with all proceeds going back to the Krewe. Here is the chance to let your amazing pet actually hold the title of true animal royalty!