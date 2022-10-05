What's Happening: Oct. 7-9

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
RED RIVER REVEL ARTS FESTIVAL
The Red River Revel Arts Festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport October 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
The Red River Revel Arts Festival is known for traditional Cajun cuisine, deep-rooted music and hand-crafted art. The Red River Revel offers a vast experience through activities, entertainment, food and more.
See the 2022 music lineup here: https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup/
360 RED TIE GALA
The 2022 360 Foundation Red Tie Gala will be held Friday, October 7 at 6 p.m. at the LeBossier Event Center in Bossier City. The Gala will be a night of food, mask display and silent auction.
Adult tickets are $50 per person. Reserve your tickets by emailing 360enrichmentandartprogram@gmail.com, or you can purchase masks and tickets at The Enchanted Garden in Shreveport, located at 2429 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104.
Join us as we put the “FUN” back in Fundraising. The Red Tie gala will be a formal, exclusive night with food and a silent auction. At this formal/semi-formal attire event, male guests are asked to wear a red tie, and ladies are asked to wear a red dress. The proceeds from this event benefit 360 Foundation's yearly programs supporting women and children.
BATTLE OF THE BAGS CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Battle of the Bags First Responders Cornhole Tournament will be held at The Seventh Tap in Shreveport on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
This cornhole tournament is only open to all active and retired first responders to participate, however everyone can join in on the fun. Come out and join us for a fun night of friendly rivalry, great food, and awesome people.
Sign up individually or as a team
$25/per person ($50 per team) Payment required at night of event at check in.
SIGN UP
1. Download Scoreholio App
2. Sign Up as a Team: https://app.scoreholio.com/share/24Ba
3. Sign Up as an Individual: https://app.scoreholio.com/share/Zh9F
MUSICFEST 34
Main Street El Dorado and Standard Lithium are hosting MusicFest 34 -- featuring acts such as Shenandoah, Chayce Beckham, Mitch Rossell, Mae Estes and former members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The event will be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. This festival will have family events, cook-off contests, and food and shopping vendors.
Attractions will include The Murphy USA Kids’ World with magician attractions, sidewalk vendors with food and shopping, Cole’s Jewelers Miss MusicFest Pageant, Beer Gardens and more.
On Friday, Oct. 7, festival times are from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. On Saturday, Oct. 8, festival times are from 9:00 a.m. until midnight.
GIRLS UNITED TO SUCCEED
The G.U.T.S. (Girls United To Succeed) inaugural event was designed to showcase women of color entrepreneurs who have grown beyond Shreveport in non-traditional careers in addition to the production of a fashion show, beauty, and shopping. The event, Friday, Oct. 7, is also a fundraiser for Gertrude's Gifts which is a local non-profit organization that helps improve girl's and women's self-esteem, body image and mental health.
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 861-1886
- Sam's Town Hotel & Casino
- 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- $50
LUKE BRYAN: RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR 2022
Luke Bryan: Raised Up Right Tour 2022 will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 and up.
Luke Bryan is a country singer and songwriter. Luke will perform with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. Masks must be worn. General admission pits are standing with no chairs.
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr. Bossier City, LA 71112
- (318) 747-2501
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- 7:00 PM
- $45 and up
THE ARKLATEX STAR TRUE BEAUTY CONTEST AND FANTASY MASK SHOWCASE
The Arklatex Star True Beauty Contest and Fantasy Mask/ Art Showcase will be held at the LeBossier Event Center in Bossier City on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m. Adult admission is $50 and will include dinner.
The Arklatex True Beauty contest is open to young ladies ages 21 and up. Participants can enter by emailing a recent photo to: arklatexbeauty@aol.com and mailing a $100 entry fee, payable to Miss Arklatex 2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 115, Shreveport, LA 71118. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
The True Beauty participants will be judged on their photos and compete in a red formal floor-length gown. The winner will receive a crown and sash. Special guest appearances will be the reigning Miss Arklatex Taylor Sims, fantasy mask designer Dennis Beckman, and artists Ron Smith and Juanita Mayo. Male attendees are asked to wear a red tie and female attendees are asked to wear red formal or semi-formal attire. Proceeds from this event will benefit the 360 Highland Home serving women and children. Limited tickets are available. All attendees must submit an RSVP by email to arklatexbeauty@aol.com to attend the event or to compete in the Arklatex Star True Beauty Contest.
- 4000 Industrial Dr. Bossier City, LA 71112
- LeBossier Hotel & Event Center
- 8:00 PM
- $50
WEIRD AL YANKOVIC
Weird Al Yankovic will perform at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $52 and up.
Weird Al Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with the return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra.
- 619 Louisiana Ave. Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-1481
- The Strand Theatre
- 8:00 PM
- $52 and up
SBC GLOFEST - FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council for monthly GloFests debuting new light shows on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge.
2022 East Texas Burn Run is Oct. 7-9, 2022, Downtown Jefferson
Bike Games, Vendor booths, Poker Run and Live Entertainment in Jefferson Texas!
About this Event
East Texas Burn Run 2022 is October 7-9, 2022 Bike Games, Vendor booths, Poker Run and Live Entertainment throughout the whole weekend in Jefferson Texas. Proceeds from this fundraiser go the the Camp I'm Still Me from Burn survivors.
KIWANIS 5K COLOR RUN AND PANCAKE FESTIVAL 1 MILE RUN
Kiwanis 5K Color Run and Pancake Festival 1 Mile Run is happening on Saturday, October 08, 2022 at 08:00AM CDT at Collins Pavilion at Northwestern State University with tickets starting at $25.00
The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches is hosting its 5th annual Kiwanis 5K Color Run and Pancake Festival. The festival style event will take place at Northwestern State University’s Collin's Pavilion on October 8th, 2022. This event will include a 1-mile fun run and 5K Color Run with finisher's medals for both races. Along the route, there will be volunteers throwing color at those who want to participate. The pancakes will be FREE to all guests. Yep, we said FREE PANCAKES! The Pancake Festival will also offer a wide array of events including pancake flipping contest and a free Kids Zone that includes face painting and bounce houses. The breakfast itself will include delicious pancakes, sausage, and your choice of beverage (milk, coffee, apple juice or orange juice).
There will be face painting, bouncy houses, and more. 100% of the funds raised will go to the Natchitoches community's children through service projects, school supplies, literacy projects, and more. Donations will be accepted.
If you are interested in learning more about Kiwanis, The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches meets every Thursday at noon. If you would like more information about Kiwanis, visit our website at kiwanisclubnatchitoches.com
SHOOT FOR THE BLUE
Please join us Saturday, October 8, 2022, for our annual “Shoot for the Blue” sporting clay tournament at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, Louisiana. With your support, this annual event is guaranteed to provide those participating with not only a fun and challenging shooting experience, but a unique insight into the mission of the Louisiana State Police.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Louisiana Trooper Foundation, Inc. (501-C-3) and the Louisiana State Troopers Association (501-C-5). These Organizations serve as charitable facilitators of community service initiatives embraced by your Louisiana State Troopers throughout our state. Donations may be tax deductible, please check with your tax advisor.
Check in of pre-registered teams will begin at the Los Paloma Event Center at 7:00 a.m. the morning of the event. Please complete the online registration form or you can print and mail it to Louisiana State Police, Attn: Alan Verhoef at 5300 Industrial Drive Extension, Bossier City, LA 71112. You must pre register as we are limited to 50 teams.
Silver Star Steakhouse will provide a delicious meal the day of the event. In recognition of their commitment, Colonel’s and Captain’s Club sponsors will also receive a special invitation to a “Shoot for the Blue After Action Report” luncheon, at a later date, hosted by Louisiana State Police Command Staff at Silver Star Steakhouse.
Whether through a children’s camp in north Louisiana, security, equipment or disaster relief across our state, your financial support is critical to ensuring the success of these charitable missions. Thank you for joining us as we “Shoot for the Blue!”
SING FOR LIFE BENEFIT CONCERT FOR THE SHREVEPORT PREGNANCY CENTER
Date: October 8th, Saturday, 11 am-3pm
Location: King's Highway Christian Church, 806 King's Hwy, Shreveport, LA
Details:
• Gospel Music - Featuring local artist: The Hootens, The Hendrix Trio and More
• Food
• Games
• Silent Auction
• Pony Rides
• Corn Hole Tournament
• Bouncy House
• Pumpkin Painting
PRE-REGISTER at GIVEBUTTER.COM/sing4life
THE DEVIL'S KNOT HAUNTED TRAIL
7:30 pm-Midnight: Opening Night!
Unlike other haunts we will only allow a certain number to make it thru this season. For the first time ever we open the OG haunted trail. This will be a limited season like no other. The final walk! Welcome to the Devils Knot!
Buy Tickets
Additional Dates:
- Friday, Oct 14, 2022 at 7:30pm
- Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 at 7:30pm
- Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm
- Friday, Oct 21, 2022 at 7:30pm
- Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 at 7:30pm
- Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm
- Friday, Oct 28, 2022 at 7:30pm
- Saturday, Oct 29, 2022 at 7:30pm
- Sunday, Oct 30, 2022 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm
- Monday, Oct 31, 2022 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm
LONGVIEW JAYCEES TRADE DAYS
HERITAGE & HARVEST PORCH TOUR
Enjoy a countryside drive at the Heritage & Harvest Porch Tour, put on by the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association. This year's Heritage & Harvest Porch Tour will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and will begin in Dixie, LA.
Porch stops start in Dixie with the Lavender Farm (8255 Dixie Shreveport Road) and the Cairo Home (8305 Sentell Road). Proceed on Hwy 3049 to Belcher to view The Connell Home, The Log Home, The Storer Home, Historical Presbyterian Church (music at 12:00), and Veterans Memorial. Between Belcher and Gilliam is the restored Lynn Plantation Commissary, showcasing the newly released Ross Lynn Legacy Photography book. (5K run was canceled). When you come to Gilliam, plan for time to go through the Museum at the Library and listen to Rose Kelly's Herb talk at 1:00. Great food is available at The Main Street Restaurant and James Country Store. Five miles further north is Hosston, where you can shop at The Old Church House Vendor Market and enjoy the chicken spaghetti lunch special for $5. Also, shop at Big Mama's Antiques and The Singing Pines Complex (Old Hosston School). Continue north to Ida and the Quilt Shop where they also sell all things Muscadine. The last stop north is Ida where the historical Allison house is now the Hillsong House Bed and Breakfast by David & Aimee Neu, serving Chicken Salad lunches. You can also enjoy the Smokie's Antique Car Museum (18876 Alabama) where cold drinks will be served. Brochures will be at each home, the Red River Crossroads Museum or summarized at the website http://www.redrivercrossroadshistorical.org/.
- 8255 Dixie Shreveport Rd. Shreveport, LA 71107
- 13182431638
- Red River Crossroads Museum
- 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- $0
6TH ANNUAL SHADY LADIES WITCHES OF JEFFERSON DANCE
Check out the 6th Annual Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Dance benefiting Shriners Children's Hospital in Shreveport. It's every Friday and Saturday evening in October at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Donations are welcome. It's at 118 E Henderson St., Jefferson, Texas. Call 903-665-8966 or visit The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Facebook page.
SPRINGHILL LUMBERJACK FESTIVAL
The Springhill Lumberjack Festival will be held in Springhill at the CAC Building on Saturday, October 8 at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
The Springhill Lumberjack festival will feature live music, craft vendors, festival food, and family and friends supporting Springhill and the timber industry. A parade down Main Street will start the day off at 10 a.m. A car show sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and the history of Springhill will be on display and presented by the Willie & Mary Mack Library at the CAC Building on Church Street.
Come get in on the fun with the Baggo Tournament or look for the hidden treasure. There is fun to be had by all! Bring your lawn chair and stay a while to listen to the live music and visit with old friends!
- 202 West Church Street Springhill, LA 71075
- (318) 780-7223
- 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Free
GHOULS DAY OUT
Mailed invitation
Fairy themed Makeup
Fairy themed hair
Craft areas
Sing-a-longs
Halloween themed game
Costume contest (winner gets a prize)
Dance party
Photo opportunities
Boo baskets for each kid
For each sibling the cost will go down $10.
Parents can stay or they are welcome to drop off we know y’all may need a break
Venmo:@magicalmemories2020
RITA FITZGERALD CAR SHOW
BAYOU DORCHEAT FALL PADDLE
October 8 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pmFree
It is time to #PaddleWebster and we’d love for you to join us!
Bring your kayak, canoe, or pirogue for an adventure down Bayou Dorcheat or rent a kayak from Dorcheat Bayou Rentals! On this 6 mile paddle between Dixie Inn and Sibley, you’ll discover beautiful cypress trees, a retired train trestle and sand banks to stop for selfies and resting. Whether you’re a frequent paddler or just getting into the sport, we’d love to invite you to relax, explore and make new friends!
Check in begins at 8:00 AM, safety instructions at 8:30 AM and we launch at 9:00 AM. A shuttle will be provided to assist paddlers getting to and from their vehicles.
**Please arrive by 8:00 AM if you would like to use the shuttle to drop off your vehicle at the end of the route.
Stick around after the paddle for a fish fry, refreshments and live entertainment by Seth Bradford Music! Special thanks to the Bayou Chapter of the Ozark Society, H2GO and Dorcheat Bayou Rentals for their partnership for this event!
*This could be your next day trip or staycation! We are located just 28 miles east of Shreveport and 72 miles west of Monroe.
*Please mark this event as GOING on Facebook if you plan to attend.
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S
Join the Alzheimer's Association for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, October 8 at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Across the nation, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
Your health and safety are our top priorities. We will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations. More information on the event is available here: http://act.alz.org/shreveport.
- 540 Boardwalk Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111
- Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
- 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM
- FREE
ZACH WILLIAMS FALL '22 TOUR
Zach Williams Fall '22 Tour will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21.75 and up. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Join Zach Williams and special guest Ben Fuller for a night of music and ministry that will fill your heart and have you singing along all night long. Grammy award winner Zach Williams and his signature blend of southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting are truly unlike anything else in contemporary Christian music today.
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 841-4000
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 8:00 PM
- $21.75 and up
3RD ANNUAL TRAP SHOOT & SILENT AUCTION
Registration for the Panola County Texas Veterans Relief Fund 3rd Annual Trap Shoot & Silent Auction continues. It's happening Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage, Tx. Click here for more information.
4OTH ANNUAL FIREANT FESTIVAL
Mark your calendars now!
The 40th Annual FireAnt Festival is coming to beautiful Downtown Marshall on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
As in past years, we will feature an entertainment main stage with live entertainment throughout the day, expanded Children’s area with monster inflatables, TourDeFireAnt long distance bike ride, FireAnt 5K, Toddler Trot, Kids K, FireAnt Festival parade, Diaper Derby, Gurning contest, Chicken Chunkin’ contest, Kids Dance Contest, Cupcake Contest, Scavenger Hunt and dozens of vendors to delight the young and old alike.
Applications for prospective product vendors and food vendors are live below! Please contact the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce at info@marshalltexas.com for inquiries. Non-Profit and informational booth vendors fall under the product vendor umbrella.
REGISTRATION FORMS: Deadline extended! Please contact us to check availability.
Product and food vendor booths will be assigned on a first come, first served basis based on PAYMENT in order to be fair to all prospective vendors. No application will be accepted or assigned a space without requested supporting information (detailed menu or description/photos of products) and FULL PAYMENT.
Or Register Online HERE (Note that with online registration, you must still submit your form linked above, as well as your 3 photos of your products to sell, food vendor menu items, etc.)
Like our “FireAnt Festival in Marshall, TX” Facebook page for announcements, contests and special features.
TOUR DE FIREANT
5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. Bike ride will begin at 9 a.m. For the bike ride we offer 30, 45 mile and 100K routes. A premium prize will be given away via drawing! Entry fee for 5K only is $20 pre-registered & $25 day of race. Bike ride only is $35 if you pre-register, $40 day of ride. You can save $5 if you participate in both. Both 5K & bike ride registration fees are $50 pre-registered & $60 day of the ride/run. Free pizza & beer for all runners and riders beginning around 11 am.
Runners & Riders - One click - Two Events
Pre-registered participants will be guaranteed to receive a t-shirt. All other participants will receive t-shirt as quantities/sizing are available on day of the event.
Save The Date!
October 8, 2022
5K begins at 8:00
Bike ride begins at 9:00
Registration for BOTH EVENTS will be held in the 200 block of West Houston on FireAnt morning!. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. The bike ride will begin at 9 a.m.
REGISTRATION FEES
The entry fees are as follows: For pre-registered pricing, the entry must be received by Friday, October 7 at 1 pm. After that date, the regular pricing applies. NO REFUNDS WILL BE MADE:
5K Only - $20 Pre-registered/$25 Day of event
Bike Ride Only - $35 Pre-registered/$40 Day of event
5K AND Bike Ride Combo - $50 Pre-registered/$60 Day of event
All events will be held regardless of weather.
All pre-registered participants will receive a t-shirt. Pizza will be served to registrants beginning around 11:00 a.m. For registrants that are over the age of 21, beer will be served. Our over the age of 21 registrants will also have a chance to win a Premium Prize!
RUN THE RAIL HALF MARATHON
$5 Raffle tickets benefitting CASA will be sold at the door. Winners will be drawn throughout the afternoon.
Vendors: Set-up is 1-2pm on October 9th.
HealthCARE Express will provide a booth space to comfortably host a 3x8 table and access to electricity. Vendors are responsible for providing tables, decor, extension cords, chairs, etc.
