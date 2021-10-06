SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
RED RIVER RVEL FESTIVAL
The Red River Revel Arts Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Saturday, October 2 through Sunday, October 10. Admission is $5 for general admission and $10 for a 9-day reveler pass.
The 45th Red River Revel will be nine days of art, food, music, and family fun for everyone. The Revel is about celebrating community and the arts together. The Revel will feature performances, visual and culinary arts along with art experiences and activities for all ages. Headliner concerts not to be missed. Click here for scheduling and admission cost.
ZWOLLE TAMALE FIESTA
Join the Zwolle Tamale Fiesta beginning Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9 in Zwolle, La at the Zwolle Fiesta Grounds. This fiesta celebrates the rich heritage of the Spanish and Native American people of Zwolle. Come enjoy delicious hot tamales, entertainment, arts and crafts, dancing, parades, and children’s activities. Always held the second full weekend in October, the Fiesta is fun for the entire family. Click here for admission prices and scheduling.
EAST TEXAS BURN RUN
Join the East Texas Burn Run 2021 Friday October 8 to Sunday, October 10 in downtown Jefferson, Texas. The event will have bike Games, vendor booths, poker run and live entertainment throughout the whole weekend in Jefferson Texas. Proceeds from this fundraiser go the the Camp I'm Still Me from Burn survivors. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.
BIG CREEK TRADE DAYS
Come out to the Big Creek Trade Days, Friday and Saturday, October 8 and 9 in Dubach, La. Big Creek Trade Days are held monthly on the weekend before the second Monday of the month, with over 100 indoor and outdoor vendors, food trucks, and fun for all ages! Handicap accessible with scooter rentals available on-site. Admission is only $5 per vehicle for an entire weekend so load up the family and head on out! Click here for more info.
LOVE OF DARKNESS ART EXHIBITION
Nyctophilla: The Love of Darkness Art Exhibition will be held at Bossier Arts Council on Friday, October 8 at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Bossier Arts Council is kicking off the spooky season with this very unique artist call. Submit works for BAC upcoming themed exhibition titled. “Nyctophilia: The Love of Darkness”. Think of the fall when the smell of the soft, loamy earth air is rendered damp by the sweet fall rains. When you watch the leaves tumble down on their final dance. Some people thrive in the darkness, when all is still and calm. It almost has a sound all its own. These works will be displayed in East Bank Emerging Gallery.
Artwork submitted for the show will be juried by an anonymous gallery panel. $10 submission fee for non-members, free submission for BAC members, Students, Military must provide valid ID. There are no size requirements for this call. All completed works must be dropped off by September 25 at the Bossier Arts Council 630 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111. Click here for more information.
CATAHOULA WINE MIXER
The first large festival ever held in Southeast Shreveport, Catahoula Wine Mixer is an outdoor event celebrating wine, cuisine, and music from different regions of the world. The event will be on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9, starting at 2 p.m.
Patrons explore areas throughout the parks and overlooks in the Provenance Neighborhood, which is transformed into different “regions of the world”, where wine, food, and music are paired together to pay homage to each locale. After 2020 put the event on hold, we are back- bigger and better than ever! Tickets start at $100. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.
CONTAINED CUBED A 12" X 12" SHOW
Join the "Contained Cubed, A 12" X 12" Show" in the East Bank Gallery at the Bossier Arts Council located at 630 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City on Friday, October 8. This themed show will explore BIG art on a small canvas. Winners will announced at the opening reception Friday from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Click here for more information. All works will be 12 x 12. All works will be sold for $50. Artworks will be on display in the East Bank Gallery from Oct. 1-Nov. 30.
FALL TRADE DAYS
Blanchard Fall Trade Days will be held at First Baptist Church of Blanchard, Louisiana on Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission is free. Come out and grab some great food and see all the vendors at Blanchard Fall Trade Days.
BOSSIER CITY MAKERS FAIR
Bossier City Makers Fair will be held at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier on Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
The event features a large all-handcrafted fair showcasing artisans selling everything from canvas and multimedia art, stained glass, canning, jewelry, knitting, fruits and veggies, salsa, upcycled furniture, artisan soap, pies and cookies, signs, food, 🕯candles, pottery, food trucks, Pizza, tacos, tamales, leather goods, wreaths, textiles, home décor, clothing, knives, ceramics, homemade artisan food, baked goods, honey, and more.
Grab a bite to eat, shop the handmade maker booths located around the entire boardwalk, and enjoy the atmosphere with live music, belly dancing, and fun activities for the whole family. Click here for more info.
GABRIEL IGLESIAS
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will perform at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier on Sunday, October 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.50 and up.
Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand up comedians performing to sold out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has over 19 million fans across social media. In 2018, Gabe was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. Iglesias is currently on his Beyond The Fluffy World Tour 2020 Go Big Or Go Home. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.
LUMBERJACK FESTIVAL
Join us for a fun filled day for the whole family! The Lumberjack Festival will be held on Saturday, October 9 in Springhill, La from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, festival food, a children’s area, craft vendors and much more. Stick around for the car show, antique tractors and fireman’s competition where several local fire departments will be competing for the rights to brag about being the BEST lumberjacks! Admission is free! Click here to learn more.
FIREANT FESTIVAL
The 39th annual FireAnt festival will be held on Saturday, October 9 in Marshall, Texas. As in past years, the festival will feature an entertainment main stage with live entertainment throughout the day, expanded Children’s area with monster inflatables, TourDeFireAnt long distance bike ride, FireAnt 5K, Toddler Trot, Kids K, FireAnt Festival parade, Diaper Derby, Gurning contest, Chicken Chunkin’ contest, Kids Dance Contest, Cupcake Contest, Scavenger Hunt and dozens of vendors to delight the young and old alike. Click here for more info about admission and scheduling.
