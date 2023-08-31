SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
BRANDEZVOUS JUKE JOINT TAKEOVER
- September 1, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 450 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Fatty Arbuckles Pub
- $55 and up
Brandezvous Juke Joint Takeover will be held at Fatty Arbuckles Pub in Shreveport on Friday, September, 1st at 7 PM and Saturday. September, 2nd. Adult tickets are $55 and up admission will include food, live music, and a cash bar with specialty cocktails. Full Weekend Pass $ 100- Entry to both events.
Design Downtown Regional Art Contest
- September 1
- 8 am - 5 pm
- Downtown Texarkana
2023 NADD South Central Regionals- Dog Dock Diving
- Fri, Sep 1
- 7 am - 4 pm
- Longview Agriculture Center
1123 Jaycee Dr.
Longview, TX 75601 United States
South Central Mobile Dock will be holding the 2023 North American Diving Dogs (NADD) Regionals competition. Diving dogs will compete for height or distance.
Longview WOW - Little Learners
- Fri, Sep 1
- 10:30am - 11:30am
- Longview World of Wonders
112 E. Tyler St.
Longview, TX 75601
Downtown Live Concert - Kim Donette Band
- Fri, Sep 1
- 5 pm - 8 pm
- Heritage Plaza
219 E. Methvin St.
Longview, TX 75601 USA
Downtown Live is a free, weekly concert held on Friday nights from 5 - 8 p.m. in the spring and fall. The event takes place in Downtown Longview at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Music starts at about 5:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend and all ages are welcome. Food is available for purchase from local food trucks. Beer/wine is available for purchase; however, "bring your own alcoholic beverage" is not allowed.
Sharon Shrine Circus
- Fri, Sep 1
- 3:30pm - 8 pm
- Longview Rodeo Pavilion
100 Grand Blvd.
Longview, TX 75604
Cornhole Tournament
- Fri, Sep 1
- 6:30pm - 11pm
- VFW Post #4002 & Cantina
401 Ambassador Row
Longview, Tx
Weekly cornhole tourney to end your work week - don’t miss it!
TONJA D'S FUN ZONE COMEDY SHOW
- Recurring monthly on the 1st
- 5:00 PM
- 315 Lake St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Lake Street Bar / Rydaz Bar
- $10
Tonja D will host the Fun Zone Comedy Show at Lake Street Bar in Shreveport on Sunday, August 20 at 6 PM. Tickets are $10.
Come out and laugh at Tonja D's Fun Zone Comedy Show . Special guest will be Avie Mac, Hattie Mae, David B. Vanity the comedian and D.P. the comedian. Let's come together and laugh. Laughter is good medicine that makes life a little bit easier. Tonja D's Fun Zone Comedy Show takes place on the 3rd Sunday of each month. The doors open at 5 PM and the show starts at 6 PM. Come out and get your laugh on.
ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- September 1, 2023
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- 812 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- All tickets $30
This heartfelt revue tells the true story of the country music legend's unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. The show features nearly thirty classic songs from the Patsy Cline songbook.
DANCE ARTS ACADEMY OPEN HOUSE
- September 2, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 8201 Jewella Avenue, Suite 119 Shreveport, LA 71108
- (318) 233-3262
- Free, sign up at: danceshreveport.com
Experience the magic of taking a dance class at Dance Arts Academy where students grow their passion for dance while becoming the best versions of themselves. Get ready for:
• Food and fun
• Sample classes
• Studio tours
• Faculty and staff introductions
• Exclusive tuition discounts (only available during the open House)
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
12TH ANNUAL SHREVEPORT BLUES & SOUTHERN SOUL PRE-LABOR DAY FEST
- September 3, 2023
- 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 220-6118
- Festival Plaza
- Advance Tickets: $37 General Admission/$50 VIP; At the Gate: $47 General Admission/$60 VIP; VIP Tables w/8 Tickets: $400
Calling All Music Lovers....Join us for one of the hottest events of the year featuring The Bad Boy of Southern Soul TK Soul, The Heartthrob TILL1, Jeff Floyd, J'Cenae, Summer Wolfe, and Marcellus The Singer, bringing you your favorite Southern Soul & Blues hits! Parking is absolutely free! Food Vendors are welcome. Valid license and proof of insurance required. We also have VIP Group Packages which include a VIP table with 8 tickets.
VISITING VENDOR POP UP EVENT
- September 2
- 8 am - 5:30pm
- The Vault - Shabby & Chic Home Boutique600 Redwater RoadWake Village, TX USA
Vendors will be Indoors & Outdoors. We have RETAIL & RESALE merchandise inside our store; featuring many hand-crafted items made by local artisans. We are located on the circle in Wake Village, next door to Domino's Pizza.