SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Murphy’s Shreveport Gun and Knife Show will be held at the State Fairgrounds of Louisiana Agriculture Building in Shreveport.
Admission:
Children 10 and under free
Children 11 - 15 admission $5
Adult admission is $10
Admission discounts for military active duty, retired, and police.
This Shreveport gun show is held at State Fairgrounds of Louisiana and hosted by Kerry Murphy Promotions. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Click here to learn more.
Let's all go to the movies! Join us Friday, Sept. 10 for a drive-in movie presenting The Goonies. Showtime is at 8 p.m. The cost is $25 per car and includes a free bag of popcorn per ticket. Concessions are available on site.
Indoor restrooms are available. This is presented by South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater and Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC. Click here to purchase tickets.
The 2021 Bossier Night Market will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall in the south parking lot on Saturday, September 11, 4-9 pm. Admission is free.
175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag, and giveaways.
With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, fall shopping, 12+ boutiques, tacos, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, fresh squeezed lemonade, food trucks, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, honey, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, shaved ice, ice cream, kids activities, and much more.
This pet-friendly event includes indoor and outdoor seating area and free parking. Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. Click here to learn more.
Artipsy Ladies Night will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $35.
Get ready to paint and party at Artipsy Ladies Night. This two-hour course is led by an expert artist to guide you through the creation of the night. No experience necessary. Bring your creative side and get ready to paint. This event is sure to get your weekend started right. Click here to purchase tickets.
Join the Girl Scouts September 11 and 12 in our celebration of love for Louisiana State Parks! Girl Scouts Louisiana Pines to the Gulf will be hosting exclusive outdoor activities* at Lake Bistineau State Park and Palmetto Island State Park Saturday, September 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM. The price is free for scouts in uniform (to include family and friends) and $3 for the general public. Scout membership is NOT required to join us for the activity. We welcome all school-age girls to join us in learning to safely enjoy the outdoors and develop skills while doing so. Girls who participate in the activity will receive a special gift bag while supplies last with swag to flaunt throughout the park on their state park adventures. Don't forget to use #GSLovesLAStateParks to show us how much fun you're having!
For a free packet full of fun activities (specific to each program age/grade level) for you and your family to complete while in the park, simply select a date and click here to register.
All participants must follow the required COVID safety guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing.
Come see the nation's #1 tribute to the kings of metal, Metallica!! Joining them will be Dallas's very own Flash Mob and local Battle of the Bands winner The Fall Before Glory. Tickets are $8 presale and $10 at the door. Click here to learn more.
The Krewe of Demeter Coronation VI will be held at Clista Calhoun Center in Mansfield, La. on Saturday, September 11 at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $60.
Set Sail on a Krewe of Demeter Cruise. Join Captain Linda Carter for the Royalty Coronation VI.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 318-455-8438. For more information, you can contact Captain Linda Carter at 318-464-0428. Click here to learn more.
The Big Day Bridal Show Returns on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in The Big Party Room next door to Shane's in Bossier. Come meet with local wedding vendors for your 2021 or 2022 wedding. Free to the public. Click here to learn more.
Identity Crisis will perform at Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport in Celebrity Lounge on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Identity Crisis is a dance band that consists of six members who come from diverse ethnic and multicultural backgrounds with a common love for music. This is reflected in the diverse genre of songs and artists that they have enjoyed playing and covering over the years.
This is a weekend cycling and running event at Bodcau Trails. Dirty Dam Relais will be a 6-hour mountain bike endurance race. This can be done solo or in 2-3 person teams. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Dirty Dam Du on Sunday will feature an off-road duathlon that consists of a 2-mile trail run, a 12-mile MTB race, and another 2-mile trail run. This race will also have solo and team categories. The price of the event for bikers is $50 for one person and $75 for teams. Post-race fun includes burgers and drinks and an award ceremony for top finishers in each category. Bayou Bodcau Dam and Reservoir is a public recreation area operated and maintained by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Click here to register for this event.
The Gregg County Fair is home to plenty of different attractions, including rides, shopping, local artisans' wares, petting zoos and more. The fair will run from Sept. 10 through Sept. 18 at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview, Texas. The Gregg County Fair will begin at 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The fair provides something for everyone! General admission is $6 per person with free admission for children under 3, senior citizens 60+ and military and their families with ID. Click here to learn more about this event.
Join the 19th Annual AHRMA Vintage Motorcross at the Diamond Don RV Park & Event Center in Jefferson, Texas. Come see event legends Billy Grossi and other greats from around the world. The event will begin September 8 through September 12 and will include vintage dirt track, cross country, adventure ride-dual sport on Wednesday and Thursday and so much more! Camping is allowed at a cost of $15 per day per person for each day of your stay and free for children under 16. Click here to learn more.
Side-splitting comedy and mind-blowing magic are brought into the spotlight as comedy magician, Grant Freeman, brings his unique, raunchy show full of surprises back to Bossier City. The R-Rated magic show will be Friday, September 10 at the East Bank Theatre. Tickets are $20 with two shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.
Join us at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum as Gaynell Brady, founder/educator of Our Mammy’s, shares the stories of African Americans in Louisiana through the lens of her ancestors. Mammy and the Underground Railroad explores the ways “Mammy” served as a conductor on the Underground Railroad and how freedom seekers found their way to liberty through this network.
This program includes storytelling, a scavenger hunt, and other activities for families and children ages six and older and accompanied by an adult. The event is free to the public will occur Saturday, September 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
State regulations regarding masks and physical distancing will be followed.
Join the 9/11 Fishing Tournament. The tournament will be held Saturday, September 11 at on Johnson Creek Road in Jefferson City, Texas. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is a team tournament and the entry fee is $150 with a guaranteed prize of $2000 to first place winners. Click here for rules, payout and registration.
Come shop, support, and network with a variety of small businesses from the Texarkana area! Click here if you would like to register your business and be apart of our email list for upcoming events.
Join the Screen Art Open Studio on Sunday, September 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. located at 100 Tall Pines Ave, Ste 5 in Longview, Texas. Pick from any of the available Rebeca Flott Arts Screen Art Pieces and create it during this event with the help of our artists! Pre-registration is required. Click here to register and for more details.
Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue cordially invites you to the 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, September 11. All uniformed, sworn, career, and/or volunteer emergency response personnel, active/retired military service members are invited to participate in this physically demanding stair climb event. The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not a timed race.
Participants, while dressed in full incident response attire of their choosing (i.e. turnouts, bunker gear, ballistic vests, helmets, etc.), will climb shoulder to shoulder with fellow law enforcement, fire, EMS, and uniformed military service personnel in an act of remembrance to the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers, and 8 EMTs that made the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago. Click here to register.
The Krewe of Sobek Coronation XVII will be held at Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on
Saturday, September 11 at 6 pm. Adult tickets are $50.
The 18th Royalty Coronation dress attire is semi-formal. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served, along with a cash bar. This event will include a silent auction and raffle. Click here to purchase tickets.
Come join us at Red River National Wildlife Refuge for a Story Trail Craft! On the second Saturday of each month, walk the trail and stop in at the Education Center to meet the staff from the Bossier Parish Libraries for a craft and activity. These crafts will change every month to reflect the theme of our book on the Story Trail. For now, these crafts will be prepared in grab bags so you can take them home to complete, or do them here at the Refuge! There will be two sessions. The 10 a.m. session is intended for younger children, and the 11 a.m. session is designed for older children. Complete a craft to earn an entry for this month’s storybook prizes.
Social distancing measures will be taken and masks are strongly encouraged for all participants. Crafts are packaged so participant may take it and go. Hand sanitizer is available. This event is free to the public.
