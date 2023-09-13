SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
DOUG STONE PERFORMANCE
- September 15, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 802 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 734-5958
- $20 and up
Doug Stone will perform at the Louisiana Grandstand in Shreveport on Friday, September 15 at 7 PM. Tickets are $20 and up.
Doug Stone found his mark in music as a lonesome baritone balladeer, although he was very adept at hard-up-tempo country. Doug began at age five learning guitar from his mother an avid singer and guitarist. At age seven he was given the opportunity, by his mother, to open for Loretta Lynn.
LINE, FORM, FASHION! THE ART OF STYLE
- Recurring weekly on Sunday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
- 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- 4747 Creswell Ave Shreveport, LA 71106-1801
- (318) 865-4201
- R. W. Norton Art Gallery
- Free
As Christian Dior once said, "Even when there are no more secrets, fashion remains a mystery." This fall, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery invites you to enjoy Line, Form, Fashion! The Art of Style. This exhibition features 40+ works of fine and poster art ranging from Jane Atché and René Gruau to Michel Canetti and Christian Dior.
In addition to these pieces from the museum’s permanent collection, five Shreveport professional photographers have been asked to create work inspired by this exhibition to be displayed alongside the museum's artwork.
19TH ANNUAL HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL
- September 16, 2023
- 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- P.O. Box 44292 Shreveport, LA LA
- (318) 469-5642
- Columbia Park
- Free
SAVE THE DATE! Join us on Saturday, September 16, 2023 for the 19th Annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections!
Enjoy live music at the always unique and funky "party in the park" with the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival. This FREE annual event features local, regional, and national jazz and blues artists, great food, and local artwork at historic Columbia Park located in Shreveport, Louisiana!
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
8TH ANNUAL ARCHAEOLOGY DAY
- September 16, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 3015 Greenwood Rd Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 632-2020
- Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
- free
Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is hosting its 8th Annual Archaeology Day on Sat., Sept. 16th, 10 am - 2 pm. Archaeology and educators will fill the museum and grounds with demonstrations and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Over 35 professionals will demonstrate various Native American skills like pottery making, flintknapping, basket weaving and well as artifact identification by archaeologists. Historians from the Bossier History Center will have Caddo tools on display, there will be a mock dig, blacksmithing and atlatl throwing, making Caddo-style pottery, and basketry demonstrations.
MAXWELL - NIGHT: THE TRILOGY SHOW
- September 16, 2023
- 8:00 PM
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- From $46.50
MAXWELL - Night: The Trilogy Show comes to Bossier City September 16, 2023!
MISSION POSSIBLE 5/10K AND FUN RUN
- September 16, 2023
- 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM
- 543 Ockley Street Shreveport, LA 71106
- (318) 227-2868
- $30 before August 31, $12 for Fun Run
The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will host its annual 5/10k & Fun Run on the Old Autumn Breeze Trail through the historic South Highland neighborhood.
Whether you like to walk or run, this race is for you!
All proceeds from the race will go to The Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission's Life Recovery Program which helps men, women and children experiencing homelessness break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Bring the whole family out for the fun and be a part of the movement to change our cities one life at a time!
TOWN OF GREENWOOD PIONEER HERITAGE FESTIVAL & GLOW
- September 16, 2023
- 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- 9144 Daytona Drive Greenwood, LA 71033
- (318) 891-0005
- FREE
The Pioneer Festival & Balloon GLOW will be held outdoors on Saturday, September 16. FREE to attend and open to the public. This event includes live music, arts & craft vendors, food trucks, kids area, hot air balloon rides and a Balloon GLOW at dusk. The town is rich in history with several historical sites throughout the town. This event's initiative help educate the Public about our town and show them what a beautiful place it is to work, visit and live.
Longview AMBUCS Mobility Bash
- Sat, Sep 16
- 6 pm - 10 pm
- Maude Cobb Convention Center
100 Grand Blvd.
Longview, TX 75604 US
Longview AMBUCS will be hosting their annual fundraiser. This fundraising event help the group serve the community by providing mobility for those with disabilities; including Amtrykes for children & adults, scholarships to local college students in PT and OT programs, and building handicap ramps throughout East Texas.
Tickets are $100 (Admits 2)
Tickets will be available in advance for purchase.
There will be music, games, raffles, food and beverage.
Concert Under the Stars SOCK HOP SATURDAY
- Sat, Sep 16
- 8 pm - 11:30 pm
- The Kokomo Theatre LLC
2400 West Marshall Avenue
Longview, TX 75604 United States
It's a Blast to the Past. Grab your poodle skirts and comb your duck tails boys & girls as the Kokomo Theatre takes you back in time with the Rock 'n Roll Sock Hop of yesterday. Hear the Music & watch a Movie about one of the most endearing era's of the 20th century. Don't forget your lawnchairs.
Broadway at the View
- Sat, Sep 16
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- The Reserve
7725 US-259
Longview, TX 75605
Get ready for an unforgettable night of Broadway enchantment at ArtsView's highly anticipated Broadway at the View event this September! Saturday's performance offers an unforgettable experience! Limited seats are available for this special show, which includes a delectable catered meal, refreshing drinks, scrumptious desserts, and additional exciting opportunities throughout the evening. It's a complete package of entertainment and indulgence!
Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour
- Sat, Sep 16
- 7:00pm
- Belcher Center at LeTourneau University
2100 S. Mobberly Avenue
Longview, TX 75602 US
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.
The comedian has had 4 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix and recently released his 5th Netflix special, What A Day! on December 13th. The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.
Eli Young Band
- September 16
- 8 p.m.
- Perot Theatre221 Main StreetTexarkana, TX
Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 13th at 10am.
HANK WILLIAMS 100TH BIRTHDAY SING-A-LONG!
- September 17, 2023
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- FREE
On September 17, please join us for a short presentation and sing-a-long in front of the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium to celebrate what would be Hank Williams' 100th birthday! We will do a few songs, have a proclamation and we will have birthday cake! Come show your support for Shreveport's music history and the legendary music of Hank Williams Sr. Free to attend this event! Please share on your pages!
Gregg County Fair
- Sept. 15-16
- Gregg County Fairgrounds
1123 Jaycee Dr.
Longview, TX 75604 US
The 73rd Annual Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees, will be held at the Longview Fairgrounds and Longview Exhibit Center on Sept. 8-16, 2023.
Gate Admission is $6. Children 3 yrs. and under, Senior Citizens, Military members and their family are free with proper identification.
Armbands are available daily.
For up to date schedule, hours of operation, promotions including daily prices, and entertainment listings please visit Gregg County Fair Website, www.greggcountyfair.com, or contact the Longview Jaycees at 903-753-4478.
78th Annual Four States Livestock Show
- Sept. 15 - 17
- Four States Entertainment Center3700 East 50th StreetTexarkana, Arkansas United States
Stay up to date on everything to do with the Livestock show through our website and our Facebook page. We will be posting things as they come along. You may also call the office if you have any questions at 870-773-2941