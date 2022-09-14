Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
"IN AWE OF LIFE AND NATURE" PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT
The public is invited to view "In Awe of Life and Nature" photography artwork by Arkansas native Rodney Steel from September 8-30. There will be an artist's reception with light refreshments on Thursday, September 8 from 5-7 pm. Proceeds from the sale of Steel's work have gone toward the alleviation of childhood hunger and the funding of public art.
- 3015 Greenwood Rd Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 632-2020
- Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
- Recurring weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
- 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Free
GLOW GREENWOOD & PIONEER HERITAGE FESTIVAL
Glow Greenwood and the Pioneer Heritage Festival will both be held in Greenwood, Louisiana on September 16 and 17, with the festivals running from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.
This will be the fourth year for Glow Greenwood and the forty-third year for the Pioneer Heritage Festival. Both festivals are held outdoors and are free and open to the public to attend. The events include live music, vendors, food trucks, a parade, hot air balloon rides, a hot air balloon glow, and a fireworks show. Greenwood is rich in history with several historical sites throughout the town. We hope our festival will help educate the public about our town and show them what a beautiful place it is to live visit and work.
- 9144 Daytona Dr. Greenwood, LA 71033
- (318) 891-0005
- Boothill Speedway
- 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Free
NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIE FESTIVAL
Natchitoches celebrates its famous meat pie on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. It'll happen in the Landmark Historic District of the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase Territory. Of course there will be meat pies, music, fireworks, and children's activities. Admission is free.
- Days/Hours Open: Fri 5pm‑11pm, Sat 9am‑11pm
- Address: 100 Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA
9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL AT STILWELL THEATRE
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL tells the story of three unlikely friends who conspire to take control of their company and learn there's nothing they can't do -- even in a man's world. Outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is about teaming up and taking care of business.
September 16-18, 23-25
Friday & Saturday Performances: 7:30 pm
Sunday Matinee Performances: 2:00 pm
9/16/2022 - 9/25/2022, Stilwell Theatre, Texarkana,TX 75599
7TH ANNUAL ARCHAEOLOGY DAY
The 7th Annual Archaeology Day will be held Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport. It is a free event, open to the public with educational activities, demonstrations, and exhibits for the whole family to enjoy. There will be artifact identification, atlatl throwing, a mock dig, flintknapping, pottery making, and much more!
- 3015 Greenwood Rd. Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 632-2020
- Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
- 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Free
HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL
The 18th Annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival will be held in the historic Columbia Park in Shreveport on Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Enjoy live music at the always unique and funky "party in the park" with the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival. This free annual event features local and national jazz and blues artists, great food, and local artwork. Free shuttle service will be provided by AEP Swepco, departing from the Centenary Gold Dome at 3482 Dixie Dr. in Shreveport.
Pavilion Stage
Buddy Flett • 11:00 am
Blues Trippers • 12:15 pm
Everett Street Jazz • 1:30 pm
Maggie Belle Band • 3:00 pm
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears • 4:30 pm
BOM Stage at the Gazebo
Heavy is the Head • 11:30 am
Big D’s Blues Band • 1:00 pm
Dirty Redd Band • 2:30 pm
Shreveport Second Line Brass Band • 3:30 pm
- 600 Columbia St. Shreveport, LA 71104
- Columbia Park
- 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Free
HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2022
318 Latino's Hispanic Heritage Festival 2022 will be held at Shreveport Aquarium on Saturday, September 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $80 and up.
The Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year in the United States as a recognition of the contributions that the Hispanic Americans have made for our nation and 318 Latino specializes in creating unforgettable events where we project to the next level the impact Latinos have in our community. It is a single day to applaud the successes of those Latinos who are having a positive impact on our community.
Come and be part of the Hispanic Heritage Festival. It is one of the most enjoyable Hispanic events in Shreveport. It opens the opportunity for our melting pot of cultures to really mingle in an atmosphere filled with live music, dancing, delicious cuisine, all while surrounded by the delightful setting of our very own Shreveport Aquarium and beautiful riverfront. It is an event that is sure to please the eyes, ears, and taste buds.
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- $80 and up
MAGIC FOR ADULTS FEATURING ERIC EATON
Magic for Adults will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport on Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m.
Straight from the hit TV show Masters of Illusion and a Merlin Award winner, Eric Eaton is bringing his quick wit comedy and mind-blowing magic to Shreveport for an adults-only comedy magic show. Tickets are $25.
- 618 Commerce St. Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 232-2656
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
- 8:00 PM
- $25
MEP LIVE PRESENTS JAMES BROWN & MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE
MEP Live Presents James Brown & Michael Jackson Tribute will be held at RiverView Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Come see an astonishing performance from Kendrick MJ Little as he gives an electrified tribute performance to James Brown and Michael Jackson.
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Shreveport, LA 71101
- 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- $20
THE GODDESS FASHION SHOW
The Goddess Fashion Show and Female Artist Showcase will be held at the Carroll Street building in Shreveport on Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and up.
The Goddess Fashion Show and Female Artist Showcase will feature designers models and artists from different states. Eli Smackz will be the host.
- 215 Carroll St. Shreveport, LA 71105
- 7:00 PM
- $15 and up
PINEY HILLS CLASSIC MOUNTAIN BIKE FESTIVAL
NATCHITOCHES GUN SHOW
The Natchitoches Gun Show will be held in Natchitoches, LA. Always check the promoters website for change in dates, cost or any discounts available. Each promoter and venue will have different promotions, attendance requirements and rules, as such it will be good to check prior to going to any show. This gun show is held at Natchitoches Events Center, 750 2nd St., and hosted by Triple R Events.
Gun Show Dates
Sept 17th – 18th, 2022
Natchitoches, Louisiana
Gun Show Times
Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday: 10:00am – 4:00pm
DINNER UNDER THE STARS
Dinner Under the Stars will be held in the East Bank District Plaza in Bossier City on Sunday, September 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.
Join us for a unique outdoor dining experience in the East Bank District Plaza that benefits Keep Bossier Beautiful. Dinner will include a taste from various East Bank District restaurateurs and the instrumental sounds of musician Michael Futreal. Dress attire is summer casual.
- 615 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111
- East Bank District and Plaza
- 6:30 PM
- Tickets are $45
HOLY ANGELS HOSTS 41st ANNUAL TASTE EVENT
Holy Angels invites the community to the 41st annual TASTE: A Festival of Food and Art on Thursday, September 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. The event will be held in person for the first time in two years. Come join the Holy Angels residents for a night of art, food, music, and dancing.
Tickets to TASTE are $75 per person and include a taste from all restaurant vendors, Holy Angels’ famous lasagna, and complimentary beer and wine. Guests will enjoy the silent auction, live music from Windstorm, performances by the Holy Angels choir, and the chance to buy Split the Pot tickets. TASTE Tickets are on sale at https://www.laholyangels.org/taste/tickets/.
The online silent auction opens September 1 and is open for the public to bid. The auction features more than 200 items, including Holy Angels Resident art, original pieces from local artists, gifts, fine jewelry, experiences, trips, and unique items from across the country. Online bidding runs from September 1 through September 15 at 8:30 p.m. At the event, TASTE guests will have the opportunity to see the auction items and meet the Resident artists behind the artwork.
Before you come to the event, please register for the Silent Auction and encourage your guests to register! From your cell phone text hataste2022 to 76278 and from your computer visit hataste2022.givesmart.com. You may start bidding on September 1. When you come September 15, auction assistants will be available to make bidding fun and easy!