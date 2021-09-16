SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
Louisiana dinosaur lovers, come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event, and walk among the dinosaurs at Shreveport Convention Center, September 17-19. Tickets $18 and up.
Jurassic Quest moments will include, walk among 100+ dinosaurs created with paleontologists to be true to detail and size. Climb aboard some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America. Get your giggles going with interactive baby and walking dinosaur shows. Live your best dino life with fun for any age activities including Jurassic jeeps, fossil digs, science, crafts coloring stations, face painting, green screen photography, dino bounce house, games and more. Click here to purchase tickets and scheduling info.
If you like exciting events and great food, join the Springhill Rodeo in Springhill, La September 16-18. Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls have entered into this year's PRCA Rodeo events. They're vying for a chance to participate in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. each night. Click here for info on how to purchase tickets.
The Gregg County Fair is home to plenty of different attractions, including rides, shopping, local artisans' wares, petting zoos and more. The fair will run from Sept. 10 through Sept. 18 at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview, Texas. The Gregg County Fair will begin at 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The fair provides something for everyone! General admission is $6 per person with free admission for children under 3, senior citizens 60+ and military and their families with ID. Click here to learn more about this event.
Join the Walking Ghost Tour on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at 315 N Broadway Avenue in Tyler, Texas. Special ghost-hunting equipment and technology will be used on the tour that guests can try also. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the tour. Dress Appropriate! Make sure to check the forecast before coming out!
Stage Center of Shreveport presents the comedy “I’ll Eat You Last” this weekend, featuring local actress Susan Kirton.
“I’ll Eat You Last” tells the real life stories of Hollywood super agent Sue Mengers. She managed big-time movie greats in the 1960’s, '70’s and '80’s during a time when women agents were basically unheard of. Stage Center’s “I’ll Eat You Last” runs Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 at Central Artstation in Shreveport. Click here for tickets.
The 17th Annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival Presented by Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC. will be held Saturday, September 18, in Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone, the festival will include eight bands playing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two stages. This free music festival is a gift to the community from the Highland Area Partnership. Click here for more info about scheduling and performances.
Pet Palooza will be held at Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
Join us for a Pet Palooza at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. This event will include all things pets. Bring your well-behaved pets on a leash, please. If you would like to be a vendor for Pet Palooza, please contact Ashley at 318-752-1455 or click here to email.
The Second City Legendary Laugh Comedy Show will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $45, $37, $29, and $25 for students. The show is intended for mature audiences.
The Second City Legendary Laugh Comedy Show is fresh, fast, and always spectacularly funny. The Second City is celebrating 60 years of satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest. The first name in comedy since 1959, The Second City is pushing all politics aside and putting laughter in the spotlight. Enjoy an evening of The Second City’s all-time favorite sketches and songs paired with plenty of their world-famous improv that will make you laugh with your friends, family, and complete strangers. Click here to purchase tickets.
The monthly Sunday in Caddo Common Park event is back now that it's starting to cool down! The Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation have put together another great Sunday afternoon of entertainment, exercise, art and so much more! This event is free.
Enjoy live music throughout the afternoon by Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble, the amazing Joanie Nerrettig (solo), and listen to live poetry by Poetic X and friends.
Artists will be painting live on the lawn (plein air). Erica Branch and Linda Moss will be outside creating original works. Bring your easels and paint with them.
Bring the kiddos for free hands on art activities all day with Larry Taz Sanchez.
Caddo Parks and Recreation and Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will present “Reptile Round Up” featuring snakes, alligators, and turtles!
Shreveport Green’s Mobile Market will be there to teach about food deserts. Are you a local gardener? Shreveport Green distributes produce to areas lacking in healthy food choices, and they are taking excess garden produce donations! Plus they will be teaching kids how to plant seeds to start their own gardens.
Exercise with us. During the afternoon yoga, aerobics, calisthenics and line dancing instruction will be free to the public!
Onos Hawaiian Grill and Kate’s Cones will be serving up goodies all day.
The Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars will hold its 33rd induction on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Red River Entertainment District under the Texas Street Bridge. Richard Williams is a Shreveport native and the father and coach of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. A production company will be in town doing a documentary about Williams and they want to use his induction as part of that documentary. Come down to the District and watch him place his handprints and footprints in wet concrete. While you're there, take a few minutes to tour the Walk and see who all has been inducted since the Walk began in 1997. This event is free!
Come take a break from the hot summer days and chill out with us as we explore and experience ten miles of Line Avenue – also referred to as Shreveport’s Main Street. Chillin’ on Line Avenue is the theme of the quarterly Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier Ambassador Tour, Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.
The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau offers ambassador tours on a quarterly basis. The purpose of the daylong tours is to create ambassadors for the area and to educate the hospitality industry, locals and civic leaders about the economic importance of tourism to a thriving Shreveport-Bossier economy.
Tour participants will start the day with a short orientation at the Downtown Shreveport Visitor Center, then board a bus and tour their way through Shreveport-Bossier. Some of the fun stops include a taste of Tony’s Liquor famous daiquiris, shopping at some of the area’s newest boutiques, fishing, a private tour of R.W. Norton Art Gallery, and more. Lunch will be at Giuseppe’s Pasta Café. The tour will stop at Sweetport for a cool treat.
The day will end with participants "graduating" and officially becoming a “Be a Fan of Shreveport-Bossier” Ambassador. Those interested in joining our email list will be kept updated on things to do, volunteer opportunities and industry happenings.
Jamey Johnson will perform at Margaritaville® Resort Casino Bossier City in Paradise Theater on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $55 and up
Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and platinum-selling artist Jamey Johnson brings his outlaw country style to Margaritaville for one of the biggest concerts of the year. Johnson is highly respected by his peers and country music fans alike, Johnson has two Song of the Year trophies both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and more. Come out to Margaritaville® Resort Casino Bossier City for this amazing show. Click here for tickets.
Seventh Tap Cerveceria will he held at The Seventh Tap in Shreveport on Friday, September 17 at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Cerveceria is a Mexican Independence Day Celebration, featuring a variety or Mexican inspired beers, some new and some with a little bit of the twist. Chefs Rodrigo Mondragon and Eleazar Mondragon will provide the most amazing authentic Mexican soul food around. The event will include live music by Trey Gauthreaux and Hali Brown.
Oktoberfest 2021 will be held at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. Adult admission is free. Red River Brewpub will host Oktoberfest 2021. This event will be a day of drinks and fun.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, park staff will present an informative program highlighting Hispanic-American soldiers who fought for Union and Confederate armies in the Civil War's Trans-Mississippi theater, to include the battles of Mansfield and Pleasant Hill.
Mansfield State Historic Site is located on LA Highway 175, three miles south of the town of Mansfield, Louisiana. Admission is $4 per person ages 4-61; seniors 62 and over and children 3 and under are admitted free. For program updates call 318.872.1474 locally or 888.677.6267.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST