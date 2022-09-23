Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SPRINGHILL RODEO
Come watch the toughest sport on dirt! Watch the American cowboy compete for prize money and the gold buckle! Also watch the brave men battle for the last seat at the table during the live "Bull Poker". The Springhill PRCA Rodeo will be held September 22-24, 2022.
Springhill Rodeo has been holding events for more than 60 years. It's professionally run and part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Organizers are expecting more than 10,000 people to attend the three night event at the Springhill Rodeo Arena that starts Thursday, Sept. 22.
2022 ST. CROIX BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN
The Red River boasts a pair of Bassmaster Classics to its history, but this fishery will present a very different picture than those 2009 and 2012 events as anglers take on these storied waters for the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Red River presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
Competition days will be Sept. 22-24 with daily takeoffs from Red River South Marina at 7 a.m. CT and weigh-ins each day back at the marina at 3 p.m. Event coverage will be available on Bassmaster.com.
318 MAKES: A CULTURE OF CREATIVES
318 Makes: A Culture of Creatives will be held at Haze On Texas in Shreveport on Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, and entry without a ticket is $20.
Join us for a night of fun, food, music, dancing and networking with fellow creative professionals, the guest DJ and violinist will be the one and only DJ Wild J Brown covering a wide variety of selections.
- 204 Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 884-8804
- Haze on Texas
- 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- $15
LEE BRICE LABEL ME PROUD CONCERT
Lee Brice: Label Me Proud Tour will visit Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 and up.
Multi-Platinum selling country music powerhouse Lee Brice will headline his Label Me Proud Tour with special guests Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- (318) 747-2501
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- 7:00 PM
- $36 and up
LOL COMEDY SHOW FEATURING MUNCHIE, RODNEY PERRY AND BRUH MAN
LOL Comedy Show will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
The Comedy show will feature Rodney Perry, an American comedian, actor and writer. He is most known for serving as co-host on BET's late night talk show The Mo'Nique Show where he provided laughs alongside actress and comedian Mo'Nique five nights a week from October 5, 2009 until the show ended on August 16, 2011.
Reginald Ballard is an American character actor and comedian from Galveston, Texas, who is best known for his recurring roles as Bruh-Man in the sitcom Martin and W.B. on The Bernie Mac Show, which both aired on Fox.
Vince D. has appeared on Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, Apollo Comedy Hour, A & E Evening at the Improv, BET’s Comic View, Uptown Comedy and The Best of Def Jam Video (Volumn 4). He had a co-starring role on the television series The Parkers. He has worked concert tours for Mary J. Blige, Kirk Franklin, Brent Jones, Walter Hawkins, Fred Hammond, Frankie Beverly, Toni Braxton, the O’Jays and Stephanie Mills. Vince D. has also written for the Steve Harvey Morning Show, Money Talks, The D.L. Hughley Show (late night talk show), BET’s Comic View, and comedians J. Anthony Brown and Shuckey Duckey.
- 618 Commerce St
- Shreveport, LA 71101
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
- 7:30 PM
- $25
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
On Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m. the mighty Symphony No. 9 by Beethoven opens our season with tenor and Louisiana native Paul Groves, soprano Sarah Rees, GRAMMY-Award winning mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, bass-baritone Dennis Jesse and the Centenary College Choir, Cane River Singers, FUMCS Chamber Choir and Prísma Vocal Ensemble. Mr. Groves and Ms. DeYoung kick off the evening with arias and duets, including Una furtiva lagrima and O sole mio. details | tickets
ST. JUDE BLAST
CATAHOULA WINE MIXER
The fifth annual Catahoula Wine Mixer will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Hollybrook Park in Provenance Neighborhood from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Catahoula Wine Mixer is an outdoor event celebrating wine, cuisine, and culture from different regions of the world.
Patrons will enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of regions including California brought to you by John Pickens Clothiers, France brought to you by Foster Orthodontics, South America brought to you by Southern Smoke Cigar Lounge, and Italy brought to you by Dwight Andrus Insurance. Each area will be its own festival, with multiple chefs, wines, desserts, and entertainers to take you away to somewhere new.
An all-star roster of chefs will team up to bring you an epic culinary experience for each region. Chefs participating in this year’s Catahoula Wine Mixer are Blake Jackson of Drake Catering and Whisk Dessert Bar, Brad Jones & Allison Gras of Cypress by the Revenir, Eleazar Mondragon of Ki’ Mexico, Gio Brucia of Giuseppe Pastacaffe, Jordan Ramirez of Chow Yum Phat, Kelsey Leger of Honeycomb Café, and Sean Sullivan of Franks Louisiana Kitchen.
Guests can purchase individual tickets for the Catahoula Wine Mixer for $90 each at catahoulawinemixer.com. Ticket purchases are all-inclusive and provide full access to festivities, food, and wine.
Premier sponsors, Provenance Neighborhood and Clarkes Jewelers, have helped this event return for a fifth year.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Additional details are also available on the Catahoula Wine Mixer Facebook page.
318 MAKES: A FAMILY FUN BLOCK PARTY
318 Makes: A Family Fun Block Party will be held at Bilberry Park in Shreveport on Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Starting September 24, NWLA Makerspace will transform Bilberry Park and other recreation centers in various underserved communities throughout Shreveport each month on a Saturday morning. 318 Makes: A Family Fun Block Party will feature music, free food, bounce houses, free workshops, and more!
- 1902 Alabama Ave Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 606-2296
- Billberry Park Community Center
- 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- free
CHALK IS CHEAP: CHALK ART CHALLENGE
The Bossier Arts Council and the East Bank District and Plaza are hosting another Chalk is Cheap: Chalk Art Challenge! Grab the family. Grab the staff. Head out to the East Bank for a fun, family day in the plaza!
Do you have what it takes to be the Chalk Art Champion?!? You and your team will have 5 hours to complete your chalk art masterpiece to be judged for cash prizes!
To add to the merriment, the East Bank District and Plaza will also have oversized family games, music, and food trucks for the community to enjoy while they cheer on their favorite team!
This Saturday fun day is September 24 and begins at 10:00 a.m. Judging for the contest will begin at 3:00 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place winners! Team registration is $35.00 (per team) and includes chalk and a 5x5 spot to create your masterpiece. Teams are welcome to bring their own chalk as well. Attendance for the public is free.
Team registration is available here: https://forms.gle/bCjTEqwi4pFj2JaG7
- 630 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 741-8310
- East Bank District and Plaza
- 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Free to spectate; $35.00 to register per team
NATIONAL HUNTING AND FISHING DAY
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton.
Hours for the event at Bodcau (168 Ben Durden Road) are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On the fourth Saturday of every September, NHF Day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the conservation of our nation’s rich sporting heritage and natural resources. One of the main goals of National Hunting and Fishing Day is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation.
SHREVEPORT BOSSIER FASHION WEEKEND
Shreveport Bossier Fashion Weekend will be held at the State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Saturday, September 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and up.
Shreveport Bossier Fashion Weekend will feature a fashion show, a kids pageant and a pop-up shop.
- 3701 Hudson St. Shreveport, LA 71109
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- $15 and up
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: BEETHOVEN’S NINTH SYMPHONY - REVOLUTION IN MUSIC
The mighty Symphony No. 9 by Beethoven opens our season with tenor and Louisiana native Paul Groves, soprano Sarah Rees, GRAMMY-Award winning mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, bass-baritone Dennis Jesse and the Centenary College Choir, Cane River Singers, FUMCS Chamber Choir and Prisma Vocal Ensemble. Mr. Groves and Ms. DeYoung kick off the evening with arias and duets, including Una furtiva lagrima and O sole mio.
CONCERT SPONSOR: LSUS FOUNDATION – RUTH HERRING NOEL ENDOWED CHAIR
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- 318.227.TUNE (8863)
- Shreveport RiverView Theater
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Tickets start at $20; children/students $10-$15
THE GREAT 5K AND PADDLEFEST - THE ARC CADDO-BOSSIER
The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program offers equine-assisted services to children, teens and adults with disabilities. Through certified instructors and trained volunteers, the GREAT Program positively affects the physical, psychological and social well-being of students. GREAT offers diverse programs to local schools and hospitals as well as private lessons and summer camp programs.
The GREAT 5k and Paddlefest will be held at Fox Creek Farms in Shreveport on Saturday, September 24 at 8 a.m. Race registration starts at $35.
Awards will be given to 1st overall 5k finishers, male and female, and in each of the following age groups:
- 18 and under
- 19-24
- 25-29
- 30-39
- 40-49
- 50-59
- 60+
Award categories:
1st overall male and female 5k and Paddlefest; 1st overall male and female paddleboard, kayak, and canoe; 1st overall 2-person kayak; and 1st overall 2-person canoe.
The GREAT Post Race Party celebration will be held at Fox Creek Farms. Admission is $15. The post-party is where you can sample delicious food provided by Sample Farm and cooked by Ki' Mexico. There will be live music, raffle items, door prizes, and lots of fun for the kids!
- 11958 Ellerbe Rd. Shreveport, LA 71115
- (318) 938-9166
- 8:00 AM
- $15 and up
MEMORIAL CITY HALL: BILL HALEY JR. & THE COMETS
On Saturday Sept. 24, Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets will transport audiences back to the very beginning of rock-n-roll with all your favorite hits like..."Rock Around The Clock" - "See Ya Later Alligator" - "Shake, Rattle & Roll" -"Razzle Dazzle" "Rock This Joint" -and many, many more! Proudly sponsored by Texas Bank & Trust, this show will certainly delight the young & old alike.
The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall.
CUMMUNITY RECIPE EXCHANGE
Join the Texarkana Museums System on Saturday, September 24, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the P. J. Ahern Home for this year's Community Recipe Exchange. Share your favorite recipes and sample some of ours! Admission is free when you bring a recipe to share. Registration is advised. For more information, please call the Texarkana Museums System at 903-793-4831 or sign up at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.
HALLOWEEN COOKIE DECORATING CLASS
Price is $35/person and it's happening at Art on the Bayou Gallery, 205 N Walnut St, Jefferson, TX.
Feel free to bring your own drinks and refreshments to enjoy during the class.
Age Requirements: 12+ years of age and older. **Children aged 8+ are welcome with adult supervision and assistance (no exceptions)**!
Beginners to Intermediate level. If you have never decorated cookies before, I promise you will be able to do this!
Deadline to register/purchase your ticket: Wednesday, September 21. No guarantee of walk in access for this class.
Enjoy an historic tour of the oil boom era homes of Longview from the comfort of an air-conditioned charter bus. Begin your historical tour at the Gregg County Historical Museum for a 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 or 4:00 tour time. Board the bus and take a fun filled journey through Longview learning interesting facts, tidbits and the occasional intriguing story. Start your journey at the Historic Skipper House on Hwy 31. Stop there for a quick 20 minute tour of the home. Board the bus for a quick ride to 125 W. Hughes Street and then on to the historic Covington Neighborhood. Finish your tour with a brief history of 501 and 507 E. Melton Street and then back to the museum for refreshments and libations!
WHITE TRASH WANNABEES @ MADE IN THE SHADE 6TH ANNIVERSARY BASH IN JEFFERSON
Band goes on at 2:00 pm here in The Courtyard! BYOB!
JACK WHITE: THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR
Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $41 and up.
Jack White is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the duo The White Stripes.
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave. Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 841-4000
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- $41 and up
RCT PRESENTS "12 ANGRY JURORS"
Ruston Community Theatre presents "12 Angry Jurors" mon Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Dixie Center for the Arts 212 N Vienna St Ruston, LA. Tickets available at www.rctruston.org A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. "He doesn't stand a chance," mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case—until one of the jurors begins opening the others' eyes to the facts.
MERMAID BREAKFAST
Meet and greet our beautiful mermaid and our mermaid princess at the Mermaid Breakfast at Shreveport Aquarium on Sunday, September 25. There are two seatings available at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Seating is limited and tickets will sell fast.
Enjoy a fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, juice and coffee. Pick out your mermaid name and sing-along with our mermaids and listen to storytime. The breakfast includes a photo and autograph session, games, mermaid crafts and more! Receive free admission to the aquarium after your experience to visit all of our mermaid's underwater friends!
Members, please email guestservices@shreveportaquarium.com for a $5 discount promo code.
Enter through the restaurant entrance on the side of the building facing Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel.
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (936) 591-4079
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- $35, members receive a $5 discount with promo code
THE GATLIN BROTHERS
- Perot Theatre in Texarkana
The close family harmonies of Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like "All the Gold in California" and "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)." The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their breakthrough hit, "Broken Lady," and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, The Gatlin Brothers picked up three trophies: Single of the Year ("All the Gold in California"), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless gospel artists, including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more. Larry was formally inducted into the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH FAIR AND RODEO
At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
The Natchitoches Parish Fair is a production of the Natchitoches Parish Fair Association, a non-profit association of your friends and neighbors.
The fair midway, produced by Evans United Shows, is the largest in West Central Louisiana and includes numerous rides for young and old. Also food concessions to satisfy everyone's hunger and thirst from miles around.
Dates for this year's fair week:
- September 25, 2022 - October 1, 2022 CARNIVAL opens Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 5:00 pm.
- Natchitoches Parish Fair Grounds
- 454 Fairgrounds Road
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR LATEST KTBS MEGA 3 STORM TEAM EVENT FORECAST