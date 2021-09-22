SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
ARTIPSY DATE NIGHT
Artipsy Date Night will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $35.
Step outside the box with an Artipsy Date Night. Paint session includes disposable aprons, paint, brushes, and canvases. Click here to purchase tickets.
FRIDA FEST
The R.W. Norton Art Gallery and 318Latino would like to invite everyone to join Frida Fest! Frida Fest is a night to celebrate the opening of the Norton’s fall exhibition, The World of Frida, as well as the spirit of renowned Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. The event will take place on Friday, September 24th from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery.
Frida Fest is free and will include music, family activities, food trucks, a look-a-like contest, and lots of Frida-inspired art. While the bulk of the event will be held outside, The World of Frida featuring over 90 contemporary artists celebrating the culture, style, and persona of visionary painter Frida Kahlo will be available inside the museum for you to explore. Masks are required for all visitors inside the museum, ages 5 and up.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH FAIR AND RODEO
Join the Natchitoches Parish Rodeo in Natchitoches, La on Friday and Saturday, September 24-25. The rodeo begins at at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and children 3 and under get in free. Sign up for the rodeo begins at 5:30 p.m. for the first 30 people.
SABINE PARISH FAIR AND RODEO
Join the Sabine Parish Fair and Rodeo, starting Tuesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 26 in Many, Louisiana. Come enjoy carnival rides, games, rodeos, arts and crafts, livestock show, and plenty of food and music. For more information: call Eylda Thaxton, 318-586-7062, or Darrell Simmons, Fair Board at 318-315-1402. Click here to see scheduling.
PRIZE FEST
Prize Fest 2021 Back in the Streets will be held Friday, September 24, Saturday, September 25, Thursday, September 30, Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2. Tickets are $10 and up.
Prize Fest is the most amazing film, food, music, fashion, and comedy festival on the planet. Prize Fest presents a one-of-a-kind experience to our spirited crowds fills the days and nights of Prize Fest with short film screenings, live music, exemplary cuisine and cocktails, fashion runway exhibitions, a live comedy show, and a good time.
Prize Fest will feature two weekends of events to satisfy your need to dance, laugh, see, taste, and howl at the moon. Click here to purchase tickets and for scheduling.
KLAMICHI OWA-CHITO FESTIVAL
The Kiamichi Owa-Chito festival will begin Friday night, September 24th at 5:30 p.m. at the Beavers Bend Amphitheater. Friday night will feature gospel singer Jordy Henson as well as various local entertainers. Saturday nights musical will begin with entertainment The Jerry Tim’s Band. and Casey Donahew will be the headliner. Saturday nights entertainment will take place at 6:00 p.m. on September 25th. Due to park construction and COVID, all day events will be postponed until Kiamichi Owa-Chito 2022. The event is free of charge and community members are encouraged to attend.
GHOST WALK OF DOWNTOWN TEXARKANA
Come on a guided ghost walk of Downtown Texarkana beginning Friday, September 24 through October. Experience our past through storytelling and ghost hunting equipment. Bring your own equipment for an interactive experience. Meet some old Texarkana haunts and new ones! Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.
COLUMBIA FAIR AND RODEO
Join the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo on September 20 to September 25 in Magnolia, Arkansas at Columbia County Fairgrounds. Since 1937 the fair features fun for the entire family, including junior livestock sale, exhibits, rides, talent contest, music, parade, a variety of food and attractions.
YOGA FARM FEST
The 4th annual Yoga Farm Fest features a variety of offerings including yoga, meditation, music, sup yoga, homeopathy, acupuncture, wellness talks, kids yoga and much more. Inspirational teachers, musicians, scholars and medical practitioners will lead classes in a beautiful outdoor setting. The Yoga Fest will run from September 24 to September 26, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per day, $125 for the whole weekend and free for children under 18. Click here for scheduling and to purchase tickets.
WENDELL B. CONCERT
Wendell B Concert will be held at the Mirage Events Center in Shreveport on Friday, September 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up. This Southern Soul Concert will feature Wendell B, R& B artist Pooh, Wild Cowboy and Tasha Mac. Click here to purchase tickets.
FLANNEL FEST
