SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.

ARTIPSY DATE NIGHT

Artipsy Date Night will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $35.

Step outside the box with an Artipsy Date Night. Paint session includes disposable aprons, paint, brushes, and canvases. Click here to purchase tickets. 

FRIDA FEST

The R.W. Norton Art Gallery and 318Latino would like to invite everyone to join Frida Fest! Frida Fest is a night to celebrate the opening of the Norton’s fall exhibition, The World of Frida, as well as the spirit of renowned Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. The event will take place on Friday, September 24th from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery.

Frida Fest is free and will include music, family activities, food trucks, a look-a-like contest, and lots of Frida-inspired art. While the bulk of the event will be held outside, The World of Frida featuring over 90 contemporary artists celebrating the culture, style, and persona of visionary painter Frida Kahlo will be available inside the museum for you to explore. Masks are required for all visitors inside the museum, ages 5 and up.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH FAIR AND RODEO

Join the Natchitoches Parish Rodeo in Natchitoches, La on Friday and Saturday, September 24-25. The rodeo begins at at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and children 3 and under get in free. Sign up for the rodeo begins at 5:30 p.m. for the first 30 people. 

SABINE PARISH FAIR AND RODEO

Join the Sabine Parish Fair and Rodeo, starting Tuesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 26 in Many, Louisiana. Come enjoy carnival rides, games, rodeos, arts and crafts, livestock show, and plenty of food and music. For more information: call Eylda Thaxton, 318-586-7062,  or Darrell Simmons, Fair Board at 318-315-1402.  Click here to see scheduling. 

PRIZE FEST

Prize Fest 2021 Back in the Streets will be held Friday, September 24, Saturday, September 25, Thursday, September 30, Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2. Tickets are $10 and up.

Prize Fest is the most amazing film, food, music, fashion, and comedy festival on the planet. Prize Fest presents a one-of-a-kind experience to our spirited crowds fills the days and nights of Prize Fest with short film screenings, live music, exemplary cuisine and cocktails, fashion runway exhibitions, a live comedy show, and a good time.

Prize Fest will feature two weekends of events to satisfy your need to dance, laugh, see, taste, and howl at the moon. Click here to purchase tickets and for scheduling. 

KLAMICHI OWA-CHITO FESTIVAL

The Kiamichi Owa-Chito festival will begin Friday night, September 24th at 5:30 p.m. at the Beavers Bend Amphitheater.   Friday night will feature gospel singer Jordy Henson as well as various local entertainers.  Saturday nights musical will begin with entertainment The Jerry Tim’s Band. and Casey Donahew will be the headliner. Saturday nights entertainment will take place at 6:00 p.m. on September 25th.  Due to park construction and COVID, all day events will be postponed until Kiamichi Owa-Chito 2022. The event is free of charge and community members are encouraged to attend.

GHOST WALK OF DOWNTOWN TEXARKANA

Come on a guided ghost walk of Downtown Texarkana beginning Friday, September 24 through October. Experience our past through storytelling and ghost hunting equipment. Bring your own equipment for an interactive experience. Meet some old Texarkana haunts and new ones! Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here

COLUMBIA FAIR AND RODEO

Join the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo on September 20 to September 25 in Magnolia, Arkansas at Columbia County Fairgrounds. Since 1937 the fair features fun for the entire family, including junior livestock sale, exhibits, rides, talent contest, music, parade, a variety of food and attractions. 

YOGA FARM FEST

The 4th annual Yoga Farm Fest features a variety of offerings including yoga, meditation, music, sup yoga, homeopathy, acupuncture, wellness talks, kids yoga and much more. Inspirational teachers, musicians, scholars and medical practitioners will lead classes in a beautiful outdoor setting. The Yoga Fest will run from September 24 to September 26, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per day, $125 for the whole weekend and free for children under 18. Click here for scheduling and to purchase tickets. 

WENDELL B. CONCERT

Wendell B Concert will be held at the Mirage Events Center in Shreveport on Friday, September 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up. This Southern Soul Concert will feature Wendell B, R& B artist Pooh, Wild Cowboy and Tasha Mac. Click here to purchase tickets. 

CASA SUPERHERO RUN
 
CASA Superhero Run will be held at A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport on Saturday, September 25 at 8 a.m. Early registration is $25 and same-day registration is $35. 
CASA Superhero Run 5K, 10K, Fun Run, and walk overall male and female finishers in the 5k and 10k race will receive a $200 cash prize. 1st and 2nd place age group winners in both the 5k and 10k will receive a medal. Click here to register. 
 
CAJUN CANNACON

Join the Cajun CannaCon event on Friday Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. at Margaritaville Resort and Casino. Cajun CannaCon is Louisiana's first comprehensive cannabis conference - seed to consumption. This event is for everyone from vendors to information seekers and educators to students. Price ranges from $100 to $1000. 


On Friday enjoy a cocktail party where you can network and schedule your perfect Cajun Cannacon experience.
Saturday, there will be several different panels led by respected speakers from a variety of industries in the Louisiana cannabis industry. Now is the time to expand your knowledge and your perspective.

This un-conference will be an event where you can learn, speak to other business owners, and have fun!!!
We welcome vendors in this industry from all around. You will have the chance to promote your business and learn from the best. Connect with industry leaders and influencers and learn the "how tos" of getting licensed for hemp and CBD, increase knowledge, and have fun doing it. Click here to purchase tickets and for scheduling. 

DIGIFEST CONCERT
 
After a year without live performances, the Bossier Arts Council is more than ready to return with DigiFest South's annual DigiMusic - Free Outdoor Concert. This year's event will feature dancy party-pop jams by local artist Nate Treme, along with atmospheric soundscape creationists Twang Darkly. The party kicks off at 7 pm sharp in the East Bank Plaza. This event is free!
 
MINDEN MAKERS FAIR 
 
The Minden Makers Fair will be held at The Farm of Cultural Crossroads in Minden on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Makers Fair will feature demonstrations, exhibits, food, fun, and makers selling their wares.
 
DIXIE MAZE FARMS FALL FESTIVAL
 
Dixie Maze Farms Fall Festival will run from September 25 to November 6 at Dixie Maze Farms in Shreveport. Tickets are $13.79 and up.

The 2021 Fall Festival at Dixie Maze Farms will feature a pumpkin patch, corn maze, pony rides, hayrides, and haunted attractions. Dixie Maze Farms is host to a number of fun area events like The Great Halloween Fest and is a great venue for groups, birthday parties, field trips, and more. Click here to purchase tickets. 
 
 
UNITED THROUGH FITNESS FESTIVAL
 
United Through Fitness Festival will be held at Riverview Park in Shreveport on Saturday, September 25 at 2 pm Tickets are $25 and up.
United Through Fitness Festival will include music, food, merchandise, prizes, and more. Fitness workouts will be led by special guests. Click here to purchase tickets. 
 
HERITAGE AND HARVEST TOUR 
 

The 2021 Heritage and Harvest Tour returns to rural Caddo Parish on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organized by the Red River Crossroads Historical and Cultural Association, this free, self-driving tour will spotlight historic gems, including museums, restaurants, attractions, a new bed and breakfast, and other unique sites along Louisiana’s Scenic Boom or Bust Byway. Road trippers are invited to explore the rustic keepsakes hidden north of Shreveport, along LA Highway 3049 and U.S. Highway 71 North.

The small towns along the route include Dixie, Belcher, Gilliam, Hosston, Mira, and Ida. To receive updates about the tour, visit the Red River Crossroads Facebook page or click here.

 
 
FLANNEL FEST

It’s Fall, y’all!

Time for cookouts, bonfires, and flannel. Come join us at Flannel Fest on September 25 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Longview Mall parking lot for a celebration of everything fall. We will have three live music concerts, food, beer, axe throwing tournament, log sawing contest, cornhole tournament, cigar lounge, vendors, and SO MUCH MORE including a kid’s zone! It may be too warm for flannel shirts, but we can still have a party celebrating the cooler season that is hopefully on the way!

VIP Tickets will get you access to the airconditioned VIP Tent, a full bar inside the tent exclusively for VIPs, swag bag, and front and center location for the concerts.

General Admission is $5, and VIP tickets are $30 per person.

Admission is free for children 12 and under. Click here to purchase tickets and to sign up for tournaments. 

MCCOY AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT

It’s time to mark September 25th on your calendar for the 27th Annual Neal McCoy and Friends Benefit Concert! The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview, Texas. The featured guest is Jo Dee Messina.

Everyone is looking forward to supporting the Angles and their families with another great show this year. Tickets for the concert are available to purchase online. For those that can’t attend in-person, the concert will be streaming  live online. Click here for the link to watch the concert online. 

While you can buy tickets to attend in person, the online event is free. Please consider making a donation when we provide the links and phone numbers to donate during the live stream. Click here to make a donation and click here to purchase tickets. 

MARSHALL SYMPHONY
 
Marshall Symphony kicks off a new season this Saturday, September 25. The Marshall Symphony and the Marshall Symphony League with the opening of the 70th season with a performance at the Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and the opening concert is dedicated to the music of the great Romantic composer Tchaikovsky, according to director Kermit Poling/
 
Community members who are interested in attending the concert can purchase tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Students under 12 can attend free and other student tickets are only $10. Click here to purchase tickets. 
 
 
MOMMY AND ME TEA

Moms, aunts, sisters and grandmothers are welcome to join our Mommy & Me Tea on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.! Have fun with your littles while they play dress up, decorate their own tea cup, play games and enjoy tea time, while moms enjoy the champagne bar! Price is $30 for 1 adult and 1 child and $10 for additional children. Click here to purchase tickets. 

 

BRUNCH 1-9-2-5 
 
There is a new brunch spot in Shreveport, Louisiana. Come enjoy Southern-style brunch with mimosas and more on Sunday, September 26  from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Consortium Venue. This brunch spot will be recurring every 4th Sunday of each month. Experience the vibes of Brunch 1925 with the sounds of instrumental hip hop jazz. Click here to for details. 
 
 

