SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
BLACK GIRL MAGIC
Black Girl Magic Museum exhibits and props will be on display in Shreveport. Tickets are $15 - $75.
Black Girl Magic Museum is an interactive selfie museum with murals and props that uplift and embrace black women.
This listing is for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, July 2 through September 5. Also available Saturdays and Sundays, June 12 - 27. Click here for listing of dates and to purchase tickets.
CIRQUE DU LOT
Cirque du Lot will be held at the Lot Downtown Shreveport on Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Katy Larsen‘s fabulous Cirque du Lake is moving this year to The Lot to become Cirque du Lot and will join with the Downtown Art Walk for a night of art, food, music, history, and fun. Click here to learn more.
ABSTRACTIONS ON STEEL BY BYRON MAY
Byron May isn’t the “Man of Steel,” but his startling use of a unique red, blue, and yellow proprietary, soy-based paint, and the sheets of stainless steel upon which he creates bold three-dimensional images that literally lift from the surface is art so powerful you’ll swear it was forged with superhuman strength—superhuman vision. And maybe you’re not far off the mark.
May’s ABSTRACTIONS ON STEEL opens free to the public in artspace at 708 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport on Friday, August 27, with a reception from 5:30 to 9:00 PM. Click here to learn more.
DINING BY DESIGN
Dining By Design is a showcase of 15 local designers and artists that have created 15 themed tablescapes using STEAM technology. This special two week exhibit will be part of Sci-Port's regular admission. Guests will be able to vote on the top three designs of their choice that will award the designer's favorite non-profit a donation.
Be the first to see and experience these one-of-a-kind tabletop designs before the exhibits are open to the public at Dining by Design: A Sneak Peek on Thursday, September 2.
GLASSBLOW WORKSHOPS
Glassblowing Create Your Own Workshops allow you to choose which object you would like to create, pick out your colors, apply the colors on the hot glass, inflate it and use tools to shape the glass to the final piece. Each piece has to cool overnight and is available for pick up the next day. Workshops are great for children 8 and older and is fun for the whole family! The price of the event varies based on the object you would like to create. Click here to schedule a workshop, a party or to find out about their free demonstrations.
TODDLER TIME
Come join us for Toddler Time every Friday from 10 am to noon. General admission rates apply. Tickets are $10 for children ages 2 years to 10 years old. You can buy tickets in advance but not required. Click here to purchase tickets.
MR. SPAM GETS A NEW HAT BY WILLIAM JOYCE
Artspace exhibition premiers William Joyce's newest short film, "Mr. Spam Gets a New Hat."
Shreveport’s Academy Award-winning filmmaker, writer, and illustrator William Joyce tells the story of the making of his newest short film, “Mr. Spam Gets a New Hat,” from napkins and a paper tablecloth sketch complete with gumbo stains to a worldwide collaboration and the use of a revolutionary style of technology will be featured in an artspace free exhibition opening Friday, August 27, at 5:30 p.m. at, 710 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport. SRAC is also offering complimentary tickets to see the premiere of “Mr. Spam Gets a new Hat” at the Robinson Film Center at 617 Texas St. to anyone attending the artspace exhibition. Robinson will show the short film every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Click here for more information about this event.
SHARK FEEDINGS AT SHREVEPORT AQUARIUM
It's lunchtime for our sharks at Shreveport Aquarium! Come check out the unique behaviors of these magnificent and often misunderstood creatures. Shreveport Aquarium members and children under age two are free. Children two to 12 years of age are $15 and tickets for ages 13 and up are $15. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the sharks and meet all of the other amazing animals!
GLOW IN THE DARK BOWLING
It's a party every Friday and Saturday night at Holiday Lanes. Holiday Lanes is the place to be for Glow-in-the-Dark Bowling. The bright lights go down, the black lights come on, and strobes flash light everywhere. The pins, balls and furniture begin to glow. The music is turned up, the projection screens come down and everyone begins to move. You get 90 minutes of bowling, rental shoes, a glow in the dark necklace and tons of fun, so bring your friends for a great night out. Celebrating 60 years of bowling fun. Click here to make a reservation.
BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
The 2021 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 am-1 pm, April-November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pizza, real fruit smoothies, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. Best of all, admission and parking are free! Click here to learn more.
A TASTE OF ARTIPSY
A Taste of Artipsy featuring DJ Mega Marly will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $25.
Join us for A Taste of Artipsy cocktail tasting featuring DJ Mega Marly. The Taste will include 10 featured signature Artipsy cocktails. Enjoy an evening of cocktails, mingling, music, and good vibes. Limited seating is available. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. Click here to learn more about the event.
SUPER SOUTH AUTO CAR AND BIKE SHOW
It will be a fun day Sunday for everyone Labor Day weekend so come out with us to enjoy the show and live entertainment for the city. Kids 12 and under enjoy free admission to have fun in the Kid Zone, this makes the 6th year for Team SSA and we look forward to seeing the Ark-La-Tex pull up on us. SPD will be onsite. This show is for all that love the culture, music, and having a good time so if you've got something nice you've been working on put your car or bike on display with us. Vehicle registration comes with a cool SSA t-shirt. For more info on pre-registration message us on Facebook at AutoFanatic02 or on Instagram at Autofanatic02.
LUXX AND ROWE SUNDRESSES AND SNEAKERS DAY PARTY
Luxx and Rowe Sundresses and Sneakers Day Party will be held at Haze on Texas in Shreveport on Sunday, September 5 at 3 p.m. Adult admission tickets are $25 and up.
The ‘Sundresses and Sneakers’ Day Party will include food prepared by Chef Keidra, cocktails and great music. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about the event.
RODNEY CARRIGNTON
Rodney Carrington will perform at Margaritaville® Resort Casino Bossier City in Paradise Theater on Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $50 and up.
Multi-talented comedian, singer and actor Rodney Carrington takes the stage for two hilarious laugh-out-loud performances at Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater. Rodney is a chart-topping comedian, a certified platinum recording artist, a TV sitcom star, an author, and more. He is known mostly for his Texas-sized down-home humor. Rodney Carrington has recorded 11 comedy albums, including the top-selling “Here Comes the Truth,” which spawned a Netflix special. He also starred in his own sitcom “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC, and he co-wrote and starred in the feature film “Beer for My Horses. Click here to purchase tickets.
SUNDAY SLOW ROLL
"Sunday Slow Roll" is a social bike rides group bicycling event. We will start in downtown Shreveport riding through the historic district and stopping at the best local watering holes for refreshments. The ride will be 10 or more miles and riders are responsible for bringing their own safety equipment. Sunday Slow Roll is free to participants that bring their own bicycles. All participants should have a valid state ID. Click here to register.
ED'S EMPORIUM
Ed's Emporium Art Glass Studio will feature glass fusing at Ed's Emporium Art Glass Studio in Bossier City on Saturday, September 4 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $135 plus glass for each project (about $50).
Fusing is both a technical pursuit for artists and an artistic pursuit for technicians. Fusing is the fastest-growing segment of glass as an art medium. Introduction to Glass Fusing is designed for the novice who wants to learn the basics of creating kiln-formed glass as well as for the intermediate fuser who wants to improve their understanding of how glass changes in the kiln.
BLUES AND SOUTHERN SOUL CONCERT
The 10th Annual Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Concert will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Sunday, September 5 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up.
The 10th Annual Shreveport Blues and Soul Soul Concert will feature recording Artist TK Soul, Wilson Meadows, TILL1, Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, and Jaye Hammer. Click here to purchase tickets and for ticket locations.
ALL WHITE AFFAIR- PARTY WITH A PURPOSE
Shreveport Aquarium and Riverview will provide the perfect backdrop for enjoying an evening in the city while also benefiting the community. This event will highlight the end of the summer season for the city.
#RiverviewWhiteOwt
Proceeds will benefit the Rho Omega & Friends Scholarship Fund as well as the Shreveport-Bossier Omega Lamplighters mentoring program for young men and boys. Additionally, a portion of our proceeds will go to The Providence House which provides women and children with shelter, care, support, and encouragement during their time of need. Click here to purchase tickets.
CREATE YOUR OWN GLASS-BLOWING ART
Come to our studio and create your own glass artwork such as hummingbird feeders, wine glasses, pilsner beer glasses, decorative bowls, olive oil decanters, paperweights, Christmas ornaments, pumpkins and flowers. You heat the glass, gather the color and blow the glass while our artist assists you in creating a one-of-a-kind work of art. Come see our many beautiful vases and other professionally blown items, great for gifts, office or home decor. Our gift shop is open Monday-Sunday, 10-6, and see and shop over 65 regional artists at The Agora Borealis Art Market next store.
