NATCHITOCHES PARISH FAIR AND RODEO
At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
The Natchitoches Parish Fair is a production of the Natchitoches Parish Fair Association, a non-profit association of your friends and neighbors.
The fair midway, produced by Evans United Shows, is the largest in West Central Louisiana and includes numerous rides for young and old. Also food concessions to satisfy everyone's hunger and thirst from miles around.
Dates for this year's fair week:
- September 25, 2022 - October 1, 2022 CARNIVAL opens Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 5:00 pm.
- Natchitoches Parish Fair Grounds
- 454 Fairgrounds Road
NATCHITOCHES CAR SHOW
|Friday, September 30th
|Saturday, October 1st
OPEN CASTING CALL FOR THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW SHADOWCAST AT RFC
Queer Alpaca Productions (QAP) will be hosting auditions for a shadowcast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in conjunction with RFC's Friday Night Freak-Out series at 4pm on Friday, September 30th.
The shadowcast, which is a performance of the film by a group of amateur thespians as it is being screened will take place October 28th at 10pm, as part of RFC’s “A Nightmare on Texas Street” October programming. Auditions will be held at the Robinson Film Center’s Multi-Purpose Space (second floor). All roles are currently open. There is no singing required, but performers will be expected to learn their individual roles in order to portray them convincingly. Familiarity with the movie is a plus but not required. Those auditioning should come prepared to dance and perform pantomime to scenes from the film.
Queer Alpaca Productions is also looking for 2-3 stagehands, who will also be extras for the Time Warp and a few other scenes. Those interested in stagehand positions are encouraged to attend the audition as well. While these are not paid positions, QAP and RFC expect a strong turnout as The Rocky Horror Picture Show has a devout and growing cult following.
For questions about the shadowcast, contact Robin Carlisle at robin.carlisle89@gmail.com.
MELISSA ERRICO: SONDHEIM SUBLIME THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM
Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime The Music of Stephen Sondheim will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 and up.
Melissa Errico, a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star, is an actress, singer, and author. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, she has since become a concert, cabaret, and recording artist as well; her 2018 album Sondheim Sublime was called “the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded” by the Wall Street Journal.
Produced by Rob Mathes (Sting), with Sondheim Sublime, Melissa Errico shows us a side of Stephen Sondheim’s music that no singer has explored so completely before. It’s not the satiric or slyly disillusioned Sondheim – it’s the soulful Sondheim, the heartfelt, hungering Sondheim, author of songs of aching love and slowly dawning wisdom, the exalted, and reflective Sondheim: Sondheim Sublime.
Accompanied by pianist Tedd Firth, Errico sings in a tone by turns hushed, electric, and ecstatic, giving us a new understanding of the emotional intensity that has always equaled Sondheim’s virtuosic verbal magic.
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-8555
- The Strand Theatre
- 8:00 PM
- $29 and up
SYMPHONY IN THE CITY
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is planning an art and seek music event for children and families on Oct. 1, on the east side of the historical Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
Tiffany Ammerman with the Symphony League said that the event is sponsored by a grant through the Jonesville Foundation, a local foundation formed in 2009 that supports nonprofits. She stated that the symphony league has a five-year grant set up through the foundation to offer educational programming through the symphony.
The event will be held Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. by the courthouse and will feature a wide range of activities for families to enjoy, as well as live music everyone will be able to recognize.
The event is free and open to attend, with community members able to learn more on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallSymphonySociety.
JEANS & BLING
Hospice of Texarkana will host its annual Jeans & Bling event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Texarkana Convention Center.
Activities will include a Lip Sync Battle, BBQ dinner, silent auction, raffles, and Live music and dancing. The event benefits our non-profit.
Click here for ticket information.
HALLSVILLE WESTERN DAYS
Hallsville folks are gearing up to welcome guests and community members to the heart of their town during the 49th annual Western Days event set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in downtown Hallsville. The town’s largest annual event, Western Days is coming up on almost half a century of celebrating everything Hallsville.
- Friday Night street Dance Sept 30 7pm-11pm
- Saturday October 1 Parade begins at 10am
- Booths open all day at the park 9am - 3pm
- Miss Hallsville Pageant Saturday Night
RED RIVER REVEL ARTS FESTIVAL
The Red River Revel Arts Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport October 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
The Red River Revel Arts Festival is known for traditional Cajun cuisine, deep-rooted music and hand-crafted art. The Red River Revel offers a vast experience through activities, entertainment, food and more.
See the 2022 music lineup here: https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup/
- 101 Crockett St. Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Red River Revel Arts Festival
- 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM
- Free Admission: Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. $5 General Admission: all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
BIG FREEDIA AT RED RIVER REVEL
Big Freedia will take the stage at the Red River Revel Arts Festival at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Saturday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m. General admission to Red River Revel is $5 or you can purchase a 9-day Reveler pass for $10.
Known as the Queen of Bounce music, Big Freedia is a New Orleans-based hip-hop artist and worldwide ambassador of bounce music.
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Festival Plaza
- 8:30 PM
- General admission is $5. $10 for a 9-day Reveler pass.
RED RIVER REVEL 5K AND 15K ROAD RACE
The Red Revel Run will be held on Clyde Fant Pkwy. in Shreveport on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $27 and up. This event is put on by Sportspectrum, Red River Revel Arts Festival and D1 Training Shreveport.
Course Description: Next to Sci-Port Discover Center on the Clyde Fant Parkway.
New for 2022 is the 5k Wheelchair Division
5K & 15K will start at 7:30 a.m.
5K Wheelchair will start at 7:25 a.m.
For more information on the course routes and entry fees, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/RevelRun.
- 7:25 AM
- Registration starts at $27.
PUMPKINS ON PARK
It's officially fall in Downtown Ruston! Join us Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m., where we'll have tons of pumpkins -- with a great place to take photos! (All photographers are welcome!)
There will be games for the kids, face painting from JA of Ruston AND
We'll have food from Uptown Downtown and Second Round Bakery, and for the most fun of all we will feature Disney's "Monster's INC"
Mark your calendar this fun family event!
IDABEL FALL FEST
- Admission: none
- Days/Hours Open: Sat 8am‑5pm
- Address: 1 W. Main, Idabel, OK 74745
- Entertainment: 1 stage - Regional, Local. Music: Variety ??
- Other Activities: photo as art gallery, children events, chili cookoff
- Attendance: 3,000
# Food Booths: 20+
- # of Exhibitors: 30+
Juried: no
Prize Money: na
- Deadlines: Art & Craft: 09/30/2022
Music: until full
Food: 09/30/2022
- Promoter: Idabel Main Street ^
LIKE, OH MY GOSH MURDER a radical 80's murder mystery
Saturday, Oct. 1. at 6 p.m. - Who doesn't want to party? Especially with The VIP of Beverly Hills Club expected to be there. Super stars including *********Lindy Lauper********** Nozzy Nosborn********** JJ Cool Beans**********
You guessed it...The Belgium House is hosting our next murder mystery. Bring out your '80's radical best and be prepared to party like a rock star.
Our 5th annual Murder Mystery promises to be just as fun as all the others. Dress to impress being your '80's best self.
The Belgium House 5510 Country Club East Longview, TX 75602
TOUCHDOWN USA PAGEANT
Join us for a fun pageant showing your team spirit! Preregister to save! Paperwork is ready! Mark your calendars!
BrightStar Theaters, 2729 New Boston Rd suite 124,Texarkana,TX.
A 50 YEARS GOLDEN GALA
Join us for a Golden Gala celebrating a legacy of local health care and a future of high quality services in Atlanta, Texas. This is an elegant, outdoor gala. Dinner catered by Chef Jeff Loving. Live music from the band Chasing Rita. Live auction and a tribute to Dr. Dan Nichols.
When: Sat, October 1, 2022, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM CDT.
Where: Chateau South 802 North Louise Street
Tickets: $125
TOBYMAC THE THEATRE TOUR
