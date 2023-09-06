SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
ANIMANIACS IN CONCERT
- September 8, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-8555
- The Strand Theatre
- $35 and up
Animaniacs In Concert will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on
Friday, September 8 at 7p.m. Tickets are $35 and up.
Animaniacs will feature the iconic animated Warner Bros. series produced by Steven Spielberg for a “zany, animany and totally insaney” evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by the original projected animation.
KYLE NIX & THE 38'S IN CONCERT
- September 8, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 802 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 734-5958
- $20 and up
Kyne Nix & The 38's will perform at the Louisiana Grandstand in Shreveport on Friday, September 8 at 7 PM . Tickets are $20 and up.
RED RIVER QUILTERS RUBY ANNIVERSARY QUILT SHOW
- September 8, 2023
- 9:00 AM
- 3701 Hudson St Shreveport, LA 71109
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- $10 for 11yrs and adults, $5 ages 5-10 and children under 5 admission is free
The Red River Quilters Quilt show will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 9: a.m. Admission is $10 ages 11 to adults, $5 ages 5 to 10 and children under 5 admission is free.
ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- September 8, 2023
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- 812 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- All tickets $30
This heartfelt revue tells the true story of the country music legend's unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. The show features nearly thirty classic songs from the Patsy Cline songbook.
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
BOSSIER NIGHT MARKET
- September 9, 2023
- 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- 2950 E Texas St South side of Pierre Bossier MallBossier City, LA 71111-3266
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The Bossier Night Market returns on Saturday, September 9 to Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, from 4-9 p.m. with fireworks! 175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag and giveaways.
SUNDAY EXPRESSIONS: EXPERIMENTAL PRINTS
- Recurring weekly on each Sunday / Each event is 2 hours long
- 605 Boardwalk Blvd we are near Bass Pro Shop and across from Rocket FizzBossier City, LA 71111
- (818) 928-9205
- Point Studio Art LLC
- For Groups of 5-10 People: $55 PER PERSON For Groups of Less than 5 People: $60 PER PERSON
This unique event is ideal for bold and adventurous people, as well as groups of friends seeking new experiences. Designed to uplift and energize, this event redefines your Sunday experience. Bring YOUR OWN piece of clothing and your adventurous group; the rest is on us! We provide all necessary supplies.
WORDS OVER LATTES
- Recurring weekly on Monday
- 7:00 PM
- 618 Commerce St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 200-0012
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
- $10
Words Over Lattes will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport every Monday at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
Come out and enjoy Live Music, Poetry, Spoken Word, and Comedy, in an amazing atmosphere. RNL Authentics will bring you some of the best Caribbean food this area has to offer. WOL is where singles meet, couples spice up date night, friends unite, and talent soars.
