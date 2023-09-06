What's Happening graphic

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST

Screen Shot 2023-09-06 at 11.36.18 PM.png

ANIMANIACS IN CONCERT

  • September 8, 2023
  • 7:00 PM
  •  619 Louisiana Ave 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 226-8555
  •  The Strand Theatre
  • $35 and up

Animaniacs In Concert will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on

Friday, September 8 at 7p.m. Tickets are $35 and up.

Animaniacs will feature the iconic animated Warner Bros. series produced by Steven Spielberg for a “zany, animany and totally insaney” evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by the original projected animation.

Screen Shot 2023-09-06 at 11.37.27 PM.png

KYLE NIX & THE 38'S IN CONCERT

  • September 8, 2023
  • 7:00 PM
  •  802 Margaret Pl 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 734-5958
  • $20 and up

Kyne Nix & The 38's will perform at the Louisiana Grandstand in Shreveport on Friday, September 8 at 7 PM . Tickets are $20 and up.

Screen Shot 2023-09-06 at 11.38.36 PM.png

RED RIVER QUILTERS RUBY ANNIVERSARY QUILT SHOW

  • September 8, 2023
  • 9:00 AM
  •  3701 Hudson St 
    Shreveport, LA 71109
  •  Louisiana State Fairgrounds
  • $10 for 11yrs and adults, $5 ages 5-10 and children under 5 admission is free

The Red River Quilters Quilt show will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 9: a.m. Admission is $10 ages 11 to adults, $5 ages 5 to 10 and children under 5 admission is free.

patsy-cline-SBFun-Guide-Banners_5CE846C4-5056-A36A-09EDAF7862940A87_5cf984ad-5056-a36a-090e6d9eabba09ef.gif

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

  • September 8, 2023
  • 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
  •  812 Margaret Pl 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 424-4439
  •  Shreveport Little Theatre
  • All tickets $30

This heartfelt revue tells the true story of the country music legend's unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. The show features nearly thirty classic songs from the Patsy Cline songbook.

2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET

  • Recurring weekly on Saturday
  • 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  •  2950 East Texas St 
    Bossier City, LA 71111
  •  Pierre Bossier Mall
  • Free

The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!

319234966_3289885187992459_7335515486622554625_n_B8DCF3EC-1CFE-4D15-BBEE564091290236_22d88f9f-c581-40fa-89f2a61dc74eca7c.jpeg

default

BOSSIER NIGHT MARKET

  • September 9, 2023
  • 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
  •  2950 E Texas St 
    South side of Pierre Bossier Mall
    Bossier City, LA 71111-3266
  •  Pierre Bossier Mall
  • Free

The Bossier Night Market returns on Saturday, September 9 to Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, from 4-9 p.m. with fireworks! 175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag and giveaways. 

New year Hand drawn Flat New year eve's Invitation

SUNDAY EXPRESSIONS: EXPERIMENTAL PRINTS

  • Recurring weekly on each Sunday / Each event is 2 hours long
  •  605 Boardwalk Blvd 
    we are near Bass Pro Shop and across from Rocket Fizz
    Bossier City, LA 71111
  • (818) 928-9205
  •  Point Studio Art LLC
  • For Groups of 5-10 People: $55 PER PERSON For Groups of Less than 5 People: $60 PER PERSON

This unique event is ideal for bold and adventurous people, as well as groups of friends seeking new experiences. Designed to uplift and energize, this event redefines your Sunday experience. Bring YOUR OWN piece of clothing and your adventurous group; the rest is on us! We provide all necessary supplies.

wol_4B5AFDD7-5056-A36A-09A0D84EDBCBE661_4b77bba9-5056-a36a-094fb5bfdede4aae.jpeg

WORDS OVER LATTES

  • Recurring weekly on Monday
  • 7:00 PM
  •  618 Commerce St 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 200-0012
  •  Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
  • $10

Words Over Lattes will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport every Monday at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

Come out and enjoy Live Music, Poetry, Spoken Word, and Comedy, in an amazing atmosphere. RNL Authentics will bring you some of the best Caribbean food this area has to offer. WOL is where singles meet, couples spice up date night, friends unite, and talent soars.

(sbfunguide.com contributed to this report)

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments