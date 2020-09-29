SHREVEPORT, La. - The ladies at the Woman's Department Club of Shreveport are making sure you don't have the coronavirus blues.
The group is hosting two events over the next several days, an art reception and a bingo night.
The reception will feature art from artist Sharon Waddell. It will be Friday Oct. 2nd at 5 p.m. at the Woman's Department Club headquarters at 802 Margaret Place in Shreveport.
Then on Tuesday, Oct. 6th, the group will host a purse and accessories bingo night starting at 6:30. The bingo night will also be held at the Margaret Place address.
The Woman's Department Club of Shreveport is 100 years old and according to its Facebook page, supports the Arts and Artists in the area, Creswell Elementary, the NW Louisiana food bank and LSU Ochsner Pediatrics.