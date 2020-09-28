SHREVEPORT, La. - George Kneip was born in April 2020 with a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) and Williams Syndrome.
His family started Bracelets 4 George as a quarantine hobby to make prayer bracelets for family members but it quickly turned into much more.
Rick Rowe has George's story in this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe.
According to the website "All donations received for the bracelets will go directly to the extensive care of our Baby George and to spread awareness & help causes associated with William Syndrome & CDH."