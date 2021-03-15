Haughton, La. - Rick Rowe and the KTBS 3 Community Caravan is in Haughton Louisiana this week.
On Monday, Rick Rowe talked about the growth in the area.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 184.5 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 184.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 183.4 feet Friday evening. &&
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility will drop to one quarter of a mile or less at times in dense fog. For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...For the Dense Fog Advisory, low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions. For the Lake Wind Advisory, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
