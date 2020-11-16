NATCHITOCHES, La. - The lights are on and will stay this holiday season in Natchitoches. However, several things will be different this year in the City of Lights because of COVID-19.
The city is already selling $10 tickets for Saturday night fireworks. Admission is free Sunday-Friday, but only 3,000 will be allowed to see the fireworks Saturday. To purchase a ticket or learn more about Natchitoches Christmas click here.
Rick Rowe also visited several businesses located on the famous Front Street.
Rick Rowe will be in Natchitoches all week for this month's Community Caravan. It is brought to you by Natchitoches Christmas and Merci Beaucoup For more information about the Community Caravan click here.