SHREVEPORT, La. - BELIEVE! The Magic of Christmas is now at Shreveport Aquarium.
It's an interactive Christmas journey through the aquarium that will make you believe in the magic of Christmas again.
It's open from noon to 5p.m. Sunday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and runs now through January 3rd.
Some of the key features include:
- A gingerbread lobby,
- stocking center,
- the Grinch's lair,
- reindeer stables,
- a star factory,
- Christmas Tree Lane
- and much more
Rick Rowe visited to see what all the excitement was about.
To purchase tickets click here.