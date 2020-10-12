Mt. Pleasant, TX - Rick Rowe spent this morning at Super Bueno Community Market featuring off some of the best Hispanic food in the Arklatex.
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Events
Most Popular
Articles
- New Boston woman dies after baby cut from womb
- Autopsy: No forensic evidence of foul play in Sabine Parish woman's death
- Details of 'Operation Hustle City' released: 13 indicted, 27 arrested
- Shreveport police: Transgender woman fatally shot
- Former Claiborne educator accused of inappropriate behavior with teenage students
- State police investigate fatal crash in Claiborne Parish
- 1 dead in vehicle crash in Shreveport
- 2 arrested in disappearance of Cass County couple
- Woman dies, 3-year son injured in Texarkana house fire
- Ashdown police working to solve Tuesday night homicide
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How do you plan to vote?
You voted: