Derek and his wife purchased C& C Mercantile and lighting almost two years ago. The Texas Street business has become a hub for unique finds created and restored by the couple and other artists.
“In downtown we've got about 17 businesses taking part,” said Executive Director of downtown development Authority, Liz Swaine. “Everything from restaurants and retail spaces to art galleries. To things going on. But throughout the city there are hundreds.”
This weekend they're a part of “Small Business Saturday” and hoping it will help local business recover from and survive the economic perils of the pandemic.
“We were taking out of our savings to keep the store afloat during the shutdown,” said C& C Mercantile owner Derek Simmons. “I don't know that we can brave another shutdown. This means everything to us, this is really like our make it or break it.”
For Simmons, having his customers shop and spend here as opposed to online, benefits the community, as that money recycles back into it.
“If we love these local businesses, If we want them to stay, if we want them to be viable. We need to support them.” said Swaine.
Friends Shawn Feaster and Kristi Tift are the owners of Retro Downtown BBQ and Retro Downtown Café. They're excited to welcome regulars and new faces this weekend.
“You can expect live music...live art display” said Tift.
That's free on top of their deals for the day.
“Homemade cookies complimentary that day,” said Tift. “Down here he's going to have complimentary 4 oz. sides with a plate purchase.”
Efforts from our local small businesses that you might not find everywhere.
“When you're here you're helping our family, where were turning that around to everyone else locally, local artist, local chefs. everything,” said Simmons.
