SABINE PARISH, La. - Wildfires are still burning out of control in areas of the ArkLaTex.
In Sabine Parish, a fire on Dess Road that broke this afternoon has spread south toward Nelson Road and west toward Highway 191 near Shadows Road and Old Highway 476.
The fire was still uncontrolled as of 8:30 p.m. Residents in the area have been notified.
Another fire jumped Willie Salter Road, putting residents on Crepe Myrtle, Nichols and Hammontree roads on alert.
Residents are being asked to take caution.
The state forestry has several bulldozers and plows working in the area.
Just over the state line in Shelby and Panola counties, several fires are also raging.
In Panola County, multiple volunteer fire departments and the Texas Forest Service are fighting a large fire in the Yellowdog area off FM31S. Deputies are in the process of evacuating residents from County Roads 452 and 453.