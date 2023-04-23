TEXARKANA, Texas – The National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) hosted a tournament at Wright Patman Lake at the Sulphur River in Bowie and Cass Counties this weekend.
Texarkana local favorite Ryan Satterfield won the NPFL Championship with a three-day weight of 50 pounds 4 ounces.
Satterfield had always dreamed of winning a national event on his home lake, but never thought it would happen the way it did.
Barron Adams was first deemed the champion, but just after weigh-in, the NPFL discovered a rules infraction in Adams’ failure to produce a valid fishing license for the State of Texas, which led to his disqualification.
Satterfield had the second largest weigh-in and took the $100,000 championship title.
“The League is confident that this was an inadvertent and unintentional rules violation on Barron’s behalf, and this is in no way a reflection of his integrity as an angler,” said NPFL representative Brad Fuller. “Barron is a great person and a phenomenal angler, and we are proud to have him as a competitor in the National Professional Fishing League.”