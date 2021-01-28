SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police and Caddo Sheriff's Office were treated to lunch Wednesday thanks to WK Eye Institute doctors Coleman, Shelby and Lewis.
Domino's delivered 469 medium pizzas to the first responders for lunch.
To abide by COVID protocols, each person got their own pizza.
"One of the most basic, instinctive actions anyone can do to show comfort, respect, and sincere appreciation is to offer a warm meal. Dr. Shelby, Lewis and I admire and respect the work SPD and CPSO performs daily," said Dr. Coleman.
They plan to deliver more pizzas Friday to additional sheriff's substations and detectives.