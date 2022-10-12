SHREVEPORT, La. - Protecting yourself and those around you from the flu will be even easier with the addition of online preregistration for WK Quick Care’s drive-thru flu shot clinics. Shreveport shots will be delivered at WK Portico Center and Bossier shots will be delivered at WK Quick Care Bossier.
The clinics provide convenient and safe access to flu shots. Participants can remain in the cars, roll down the window, roll up a sleeve and get the shot.
Preregistration at www.wkquickcare.com is strongly encouraged to speed the drive-thru process.
Drive-thru shots will be available in the parking lot at Quick Care Bossier from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and at WK Portico Center parking lot from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35 (cash or credit card).
Quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four different flu viruses, is available for adults and children ages 3 and older. High dose vaccine is offered for ages 65 and older.
“With flu season upon us, getting a flu shot is the best course of action to protect yourself and those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies, young children, senior adults and people with certain chronic health conditions,” says Lesley Sawrie, Quick Care director. “The flu vaccine also has been shown to reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death from flu."