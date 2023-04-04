SHREVEPORT, La. - Woodlawn Leadership Academy is making history this month.
Austin Small-Jones will be the first Caddo Parish student to compete for a national title for the JAG program. Small-Jones is traveling to Florida this month to compete against 50 other students for the national title of career preparation.
The winner of the state title will fly to Washington and meet with members of congress, governors and political leaders.
"I hope to gain more leadership skills than what I left Louisiana with. I hope to come back to Louisiana with more things that I can share with my peers, my teachers, and my principals," Small-Jones said.
Small-Jones competed against 150 students in a prepared speaking competition to advance to the national title competition.
This competition is part of a nationwide program called JAG, Jobs for America's Graduates. JAG is a state-based national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young people to achieve economic and academic success.
Katie Stevenson is a Woodlawn Leadership academy student and a state officer for the program. She started JAG in middle school. Being a part of JAG has helped her grow.
"It's really taught me about communication. It's taught me team building, working with peers and it really helps with the work environment," Stevenson said.
"It gives students a chance to kind of be themselves it kind of gives them a break from the regular monotony of the day, we get to do team building activities, but we also work on things like career building skills, life skills, social skills, all those skills that they will need to succeed in life," said JAG educator Sherika Clay.
The JAG Board of Directors is made up of leading governors, C-Suite Executives of the Fortune 500 and National Community Leaders. JAG state affiliates deliver the data driven JAG model program across 1,500 middle schools, high schools, and other locations in their states.
Caddo Parish has three high school JAG programs. The program is at Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Huntington High School, and Southwood High School. There are 9,000 students across Louisiana involved with JAG.
Woodlawn Leadership Academy Principle Grady Smith, said, "Everyone should invest into the JAG program because it teaches students skills to go out into the world and be employed. JAG also meets the demand of that. It teaches kids how to go out and do resumes and be informed, it's a positive step in the right direction."
-----
To support Small-Jones and the JAG program call Woodlawn Leadership Academy and ask for Clay at (318) 686-3161.