SHREVEPORT, La. -- Workers across the ArkLaTex are battling the triple digit heat.
Roofers are among those whose jobs require them to work daily in the sweltering heat.
“By one or 2 o’clock they are off the roof that’s our rule of the company," said Jay Murrell of Pintail Roofing. "It gets over 120 degrees and plus up there and they get back on the roof after the sun's down near the horizon.”
Other safety measures include keeping water on hand so the crew is well hydrated.
“In this case you could have heat stroke and just collapse and that’s life threatening and these guys are young and in shape and they can go up vertical walls but they are still human beings," said Murrell.
Others who are enduring the excessive temperatures are crews tasked with picking up storm debris across the city. They are making their way around each neighborhood picking up truck loads of trees and branches that have been sitting on the curb since the June 16 storm.