Workers in Shreveport take precaution in extreme heat

SHREVEPORT, La. - Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits again this week, and people who work outside are taking precaution.
The city of Shreveport has ordered cooling towels for its public works employees.
"We ordered 65 cooling towels. Hopefully they'll be in by the end of the week or beginning of the next week to give to each employee," said Terry Ivy, streets and drainage superintendent.
Public works provides waters, Gatorade and hats for the employees who also take longer, designated breaks. Another method to beat the heat is starting shifts earlier.
"They are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. because it's extremely hot. They're doing the best they can and doing an excellent job," said Ivy.
One Shreveport business, Londo's Auto and Diesel shop, also starts shifts earlier to get ahead of the heat. On days that are hotter than normal employees work from around 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Londo's employees work outside and working on a car can make their day even hotter.
"Anywhere from 120 to 225 degrees typically and a lot of the times with the glove on your hand you can turn your hand up and then sweat just pours out," said Londo's owner Londo Roblando.
The workers at Londo's rely on hydrating, fans, and an insulated roof to stay cool.
"I feel bad for anybody that's not working in something that's at least insulated somewhat. It's a huge difference," said Roblando.
He also offers tips for car owners.
"We just encourage our customers that if they notice the thermostat or the coolant gauge, the one that says C and H, which is for cold and hot. If the cooling system starts to get up, even if you don't call us that you stop and call somebody before you cause more damage," Roblando said.